Newcastle beats Sheffield Utd 10-man 3-0 amid acquisition talks

Newcastle beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to virtually guarantee their top-tier status for another year and make the club an even more attractive option for potential controversial buyers.

Newcastle took advantage of the expulsion in the 50th minute from Sheffield United center John Egan for a second yellow card to score through Allan Saint-Maximin five minutes later, Matt Ritchie in 69 and Joelinton in 78.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Victory in an empty St. James's park raised Newcastle to 38 points, 11 above the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Newcastle's future has been a major topic of conversation during football's three-month shutdown, and Premier League officials are currently deciding whether to approve a takeover of the northeast club by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. Saudi.

The deal is complicated by a recent decision by the World Trade Organization that the Saudis facilitated sports streaming piracy of the rights of Qatar's beIN Sports, one of the Premier League's broadcast partners, while others have expressed their concern about the kingdom's human rights record.

A takeover decision is expected in the coming weeks, at which point Newcastle could have mathematically assured its survival and secured a fourth consecutive season in the lucrative upper division.

Sheffield United was looking for a victory that would have brought the team to fifth place, currently a Champions League qualifying place pending Manchester City's appeal against a two-year European ban for a serious violation of fair play rules. financial.

This was the visitors' second game since the restart, after drawing 0-0 at Aston Villa on Wednesday, and the game made the decision to give Egan a second reserve for withdrawing Joelinton as they struggled to reach the ball after a long clearance. by Newcastle

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was more unhappy with the decision to give Egan a first yellow card before halftime for a push with Joelinton

"Obviously the second was a definitive yellow card," Wilder said, "but the first is just ridiculous."

Five minutes later, Ritchie played a ball into the box, left-back Sheffield United Enda Stevens completely missed his kick, and Saint-Maximin spiked goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The winger scored the goal by kneeling and raising his right arm in the air. All the players, coaches and match officials did the same after the first whistle blew in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ritchie added a goal of his own with a fierce blow from the edge of the box, before Joelinton made up for an embarrassing effort early, when he was clean in goal, as he slipped to convert Miguel Almiron's cross.

It was only Joelinton's second goal in the Premier League and came 301 days after the first.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward has come under fire this season.

"He's a really good boy and he gives his all for the team," said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, "so once you keep doing that and you're a team player like him, you'll get everyone's respect.

“He personally has suffered in the running of the bulls more than anyone. He has had no family here, no friends, hiding in an apartment somewhere, so it has been very, very difficult for the child. So I am delighted with him because he is a really good professional and he can only improve. "

Sheffield United remained in seventh place, two points behind Manchester United's fifth place.