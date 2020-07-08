Newly appointed French minister may face new rape investigation





The Paris appeals court ruled that a judge can reopen the investigation into a 2018 accusation that Darmanin raped a woman in 2009, sources told CNN.

An attorney for Darmanin, who was named interior minister on Monday, said the accusation is without merit.

On Tuesday morning, about a dozen activists gathered outside the interior ministry chanting, "Darmanin rapist, complicit in the state." They were quickly removed by the police.

Darmanin was accused of rape and sexual harassment by Sophie Patterson in January 2018. She said that she used her position as a member of the judicial committee in 2009 to force her to have sex with him.