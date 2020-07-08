Newly appointed French minister may face new rape investigation

An attorney for Darmanin, who was named interior minister on Monday, said the accusation is without merit.
On Tuesday morning, about a dozen activists gathered outside the interior ministry chanting, "Darmanin rapist, complicit in the state." They were quickly removed by the police.
Darmanin was accused of rape and sexual harassment by Sophie Patterson in January 2018. She said that she used her position as a member of the judicial committee in 2009 to force her to have sex with him.
While the case was initially dismissed in February 2018, in June this year, the Paris appeals court ruled that the reasons for not investigating the claims were insufficient, according to lawyers for both parties.
The ruling means that the case will be returned to an investigating judge, who will decide whether to open a formal investigation.
"I am shocked. I am very surprised that a person accused of rape has been named Minister of the Interior," Patterson's attorney, Marjolaine Vignola, told CNN on Tuesday.
"In any European democracy, guarantees are offered to victims so that they can speak without fear, regardless of the role and social status of the people who report. Send a terrifying signal to my client," Vignola added.
However, Darmanin's lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, told CNN that he was completely confident that the case would be dismissed again due to the "void" of the allegations.
President Emmanuel Macron's office told CNN that the Elysee Palace never comments on ongoing judicial matters and that Darmanin, like every citizen, benefits from the presumption of innocence.
Darmanin's appointment follows a cabinet restructuring under newly-appointed Prime Minister Jean Castex, a center-right politician who coordinated the country's strategy to get out of the coronavirus lockdown.
The cabinet shake-up had been widely anticipated after Macron's party performed poorly in the recent local elections.