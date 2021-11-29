It came as a surprise to many of us: Netflix is getting into gaming. The streaming giant is no longer just series and movies but has started rolling out a new game service to its global customer base. To start the new gaming initiative, Netflix has launched five mobile games, exclusively available for Netflix members, some of which are based on known Netflix shows and franchises. This, however, is only the start, as Netflix is planning to release more games and expand its service in the future to cater to all kinds of players.

The new games offered on Netflix

Beginning of November, Netflix has released its first five mobile games, first only available on Android and now also playable on iOS devices. All five games are exclusively available for Netflix members. These are Netflix’ first steps into the world of games:

Netflix has released two games based on the popular TV show Stranger Things, namely Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game. Both have been developed by BonusXP in a retro pixel style, making them especially appropriate for the sci-fi series set in 1980s Indiana. The first of the two is set in 1984 Hawkins and lets players explore the world so familiar to fans of the show and set off on an action-adventure. The latter, Stranger Things 3: The Game, is based on the third season and includes events from the show which players can experience in co-op with other players or solo. Both games boast a nostalgic pixel art style that reminisces of the 8-bit gaming era of the 80s, a retro style that has become increasingly modern with new games like Stardew Valley, Link’s Awakening, or Gato Roboto making use of the pixelated design that still excites players today.

Shooting Hoops and Teeter Up developed by Frosty Pop are arcade games that let players play a different kind of basketball and maneuver a ball into a hole, respectively. While Shooting Hoops comes with its own wacky physics players need to master to get the basketball with a dart gun attached to it into the hoop, Teeter Up asks players to use the laws of physics in a challenging balancing game. These two titles play into the ongoing popularity of simple yet challenging casual puzzle games that have players scratching their heads to complete the mission.

The last of the first five mobile games released by Netflix is Card Blast by developer Amuzo and Rogue Ones. It brings a modern twist to poker. With a combination of skill and luck, players have to create powerful poker hands, such as a full house, flush, etc. in a hectic game. Netflix is not the first to bring the classic card game into the digital 21. century, like poker and other casino games like blackjack and slots are already widely popular on the web. Many online casinos offer a wide variety of classic games online and help new players with promotions such as no deposit bonuses to start playing with free spins and free credit without having to bet real money. On some of the best platforms, which have been reviewed by experts, users can play different kinds of digital video poker such as Caribbean Stud Poker. With Netflix’ Card Blast, there is now another way to play the beloved card game.

How does it work?

To play Netflix’ new games, you have to have a Netflix subscription. The games are available on all price plans and will show up within the Netflix mobile app. Unlike the TV shows and movies on Netflix, the games cannot be streamed online but need to be downloaded to the device. You can download them straight through Netflix (for Android) or find them on the Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS for free. The streaming giant promises all games are completely free of charge for members, with no ads and no in-game purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix is expanding its service and stepping into the realm of gaming to offer members even more entertainment on one platform. While the streaming giant has released five mobile games to start with, Netflix is planning to release more games to cater to all kinds of players – from beginner casual gamers to advanced gaming veterans. Companies have been talking about a potential “Netflix for games” for a long time – now Netflix is taking matters into its own hands.