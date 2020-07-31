Newly Revealed Documents Describe Ghislaine Maxwell's Abuse of One of Epstein's Alleged Victims







Giuffre previously described being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend, who was described as a "recruiter" for Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network as a teenager, and alleged that Maxwell ordered her to have sex with numerous men. , including Prince Andrew. .

In their statement, attorneys pressure Giuffre to provide additional names of men Maxwell "directed" her to have sex with. The lawyer who conducted the interview names several, including Prince Andrew, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and one person described as "another prince," and another person described as "the big owner of the hotel chain."

"Look, I've given you what I know now," Giuffre said in response. "Sorry. This is very difficult for me and very frustrating having to go through this. I don't, I don't remember everyone. There were a lot of people they sent me to."

In court filings, Maxwell and her attorney portray Giuffre as an unreliable storyteller, pointing out errors on certain dates and numbers that she provided.