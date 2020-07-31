Newly Revealed Documents Describe Ghislaine Maxwell's Abuse of One of Epstein's Alleged Victims

"Look, I've given you what I know now," Giuffre said in response. "Sorry. This is very difficult for me and very frustrating having to go through this. I don't, I don't remember everyone. There were a lot of people they sent me to."
In court filings, Maxwell and her attorney portray Giuffre as an unreliable storyteller, pointing out errors on certain dates and numbers that she provided.
Giuffre acknowledges in the statement that she was paid for the photo of herself with Prince Andrew that has been published in numerous media outlets.
Giuffre's claims have been previously reported by CNN.
Prince Andrew and Richardson have denied the allegations against him.
Giuffre also states in his statement that he traveled in a helicopter that Maxwell piloted "many times" on the private island of Epstein in the Caribbean.
In discussing his interviews with reporter Sharon Churcher in 2011, Giuffre says he told Churcher that Maxwell had claimed that he also took former President Bill Clinton to the island owned by Epstein.
"Ghislaine told me that she brought Bill Clinton. And Ghislaine likes to talk about a lot of fantastic-sounding things. And if it's true or not, that's what I remember saying to Sharon Churcher."
Giuffre acknowledges in his statement that he somehow felt that Churcher was wrong but never tried to correct it.
Giuffre described how she wondered why former President Clinton was on the island while she was there and discussed it with Epstein.
"I remember asking Jeffrey what Bill Clinton was doing here, and he laughed and said he owes me a favor," Giuffre told the attorneys in a recorded conversation in 2011 about his claims against Epstein.
"He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke."
Giuffre went on to say that Epstein told him that "everyone owes you favors. They are all in each other's pockets."
Giuffre said that Maxwell and other "girls" were also on the island at the time.
Giuffre previously said publicly that he saw Clinton on the island.
Clinton has denied ever going to Epstein Island in the Caribbean.
In her statement, Giuffre described being "sent by" Maxwell to have sex with several men under the guise of "massage."
"And when they say massage, that means erotic, okay? That's their term," said Giuffre. "I think there are many other witnesses who can attest to what massage really means. And I'm telling you, Ghislaine told me to go give her a massage, which means sex." The individual's name has been redacted.
The recently released documents also show email correspondence between Maxwell and an email address that appears to be 2015's Epstein, where Epstein is complaining about the negative attention he received since he was accused of soliciting a prostitute in 2007.