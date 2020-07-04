Newly sober Ryan Adams apologizes to the women he & # 39; mistreated & # 39;

Rocker Ryan Adams has written an apology letter claiming that "he is still recovering from the waves of the devastating effects my actions unleashed."

The singer-songwriter has been lying since 2019 when he was accused of sexual and emotional misconduct towards women, including a minor composer. One of the women was Adams' ex-wife, Mandy Moore, who said the former Whiskeytown rocker was emotionally abusive and controlling during their seven-year marriage from 2009 to 2016.

The singer claims that he has spent the past year in therapy and kicking alcohol.

"In my effort to be a better man, I have struggled to be sober, but this time I am doing it with professional help. Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I am learning, are going hand in hand, "he wrote in a letter published in the Daily Mail.

Adams opened the letter with an apology to those he hurt. "There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I have mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I am sorry. It is that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.

To the cynics who can say this is an attempt at a professional return, "Adams continued:" To many people, this will seem like the same empty apology I have always used when they called me, and all I can say is this time is different. Really realizing the damage I have caused, it tore me apart and I am still recovering from the ripples of the devastating effects my actions unleashed. "

After the allegations that emerged in an explosive piece from the New York Times in February 2019 in which the women said "Adams offered to boost their music careers, then sexually persecuted them and in some cases retaliated when they rejected him," Adams dismissed a album and tour planned. . With the exception of several social media posts last year, it has been mostly silent.

Adams acknowledges that his actions in the past were due to his own problems, and wrote: “I took a look inside and sought to find the truth behind them. What pain was taking me that was projecting so badly and so badly on others? I promised myself that no matter what it cost, I would get to the root of these problems and finally begin to fix myself so that I could be a better friend, a better companion and a better man in general. ”

However, Adams explained that he does not expect forgiveness for the harmful behaviors of the past, but he promises to be a better man in the future,

"With that said," Adams wrote, "no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering it had caused. I will never be out of danger and I am fully responsible for my harmful behavior, and I will do so for my actions in the future. … I hope that the people I have hurt heal. And I hope they find a way to forgive me. "