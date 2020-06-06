News about coronaviruses and live udates from around the world

Film and television productions in California will soon be able to send their people to work, several months after the coronavirus pandemic closed operations across the country and internationally.

The new California Department of Public Health guideline states that television, film and music productions in the state may resume on June 12, "subject to approval by county public health officials within the jurisdictions of operations." .

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that also provided updated guidance for schools, day camps, and professional sports.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers must comply with security protocols agreed upon by the workforce and management, which can further improve officials county public health, "the state guide reads. "Back office staff and administration must adhere to the Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Those guidelines are generic tips for office workspaces but do not contain specific production information.

CNN has contacted SAG-AFTRA, the union representing approximately 160,000 actors and interpreters, for comment.

This week, entertainment industry unions and unions presented New York and California public health officials with a 22-page guidance document designed to establish safety protocols for producing movies and TV in the coronavirus era.

The measurements were largely based on extensive testing, temperature controls, cleanliness measurements, and physical distance when possible.