News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson says "digital outcome looming"

News Corp CEO Robert Thomson recently warned that "the digital outcome is looming" when discussing tech giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google and their role in the news landscape.

During a webinar by the Australian American Association, AAA president emeritus Jennifer Nason asked Thomson why News Corp. and its founder Rupert Murdoch advocate journalism, "in the context of major networking platforms. and its continued publication and without paying for content "whether that is a fight that can be won or not.

"Well, it's an existential problem for journalism," Thomson said June 25 during the "Life in the New Abnormal" webinar. "Journalism around the world is unsustainable. And I would have thought that in a digital age, if it is a digital startup without the cost of paper, without the cost of printing, it should be easier to prosper, but whether Vice, if it is Vox, if it's BuzzFeed, none of these so-called digital natives have been successful either. And so, there's something wrong with the ecosystem. "

Thomson said he is currently negotiating with "various countries" and has seen "regulators ready" to pursue cases.

“A general understanding among smart media companies that some of our gullible colleagues have in the past been digital amateurs. And this confluence of consciousness, in reality, as you say, would not have happened without Rupert, or Lachlan, frankly, and the cunning activism of a few fighters at News Corp. for more than a decade, because we have been fighting. literally with battalions of lawyers and legions of lobbyists hauled by big digital, ”added Thomson. "And then there's Silicon Valley's salaryless nonsense myrmidons who are exasperated that justice is a little closer to being done, that is, the content paid. And that the solipsistic sophistry of the past has revealed itself as more empty than virtuous. "

AMAZON, APPLE, FACEBOOK AND GOOGLE CEOS WILL TESTIFY AT THE ANTITRUST HISTORICAL HEARING

Thomson said News Corp. has already reached a deal with Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook in the United States.

“He had come to the place where he realized he needed to pay for content and make sure there is a healthy ecosystem. Premium content demands a premium, "Thomson said, noting that he feels Google CEO Sundar Pichai has more obstacles than Zuckerberg.

"I have faith in Sundar Pichai personally in Alphabet or Google, whatever you want to call it. But look, that's a complicated undertaking, and he is in conceptual competition with flat-earth people and Philistines, "said Thomson. "But to be frank and fair, regulators around the world have discovered Google and a quick Google search by Google executives should reveal that immutable truth to them."

THE ANTI-TRUSSION HEAD OF THE UNITED STATES SAYS IT BREAKS FACEBOOK, GOOGLE'S ON THE TABLE & # 39;

Thomson feels that Google honchos who "imperiously believe in the press as beggars" have a "symbolic and unsustainable" view of the situation.

“Right now in the United States, there are 50 state attorneys general seeking to interview them, on both sides. So it's a bipartisan concern. So in that sense, the Google concert is over, ”said Thomson.

Then Nason asked about the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in Australia, which recently announced restrictions on social platforms that use original journalism.

“So this is a potentially quite revolutionary initiative by the Australian government. And I think one of, if not the first of its kind, one of the first of its kind, ”he said. Do you think it will stick? Is it going to work down there? What are the implications of this type of political response?

Thomson called it "profoundly important" because it is the "most enlightened, best-crafted and researched technology travel journal of its kind" and will have a significant impact worldwide.

"It is something that every Australian should be proud of," he said.

STATES TAKE ON GOOGLE ON THE ANTITRUST PROBE

Thomson went on to explain that "the data relationship between Amazon and its corporate customers is an unequal deal," making Jeff Bezos' company a target for regulators.

“One area regulators focus on, not just Australia, is that you can't dominate a horizontal market like Amazon and have your products in vertical sectors, like Amazon does with books. For example, you have, depending on the market, about 95 percent of the audiobook market, which is unsustainable when you also have audiobooks. And not only in Australia, but worldwide, the digital outcome is looming, ”said Thomson.

Nason asked Thomson if he feels journalism is "somehow fundamentally different" across the world when comparing Australia, the United States, and Europe.

"In terms of revenue sustainability, the problems are similar, if not exactly the same," Thomson said, noting that many American news organizations have cut jobs in the past decade, while many Australian newspapers have finished print editions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is indicative of the challenge that we not only face, but that small and large publishers, print and digital, face around the world. It is a dysfunctional digital landscape that the rewards have been disproportionately directed at distributors, not creators, and is rectifying that imbalance that is so important that it is, you know, back to the work of the ACCC and the DOJ in Washington, the CMA in London, "he said. "All regulators have done it, have actually been on a journey, and it has become increasingly obvious to them, the more they have watched, the longer they have had experience with this debate, be it journalism or other professions, that Unless you resolve these contradictions, the commercial damage is obvious and the social damage will be profound. "

News Corp. and FOX News Media share common ownership.