Newsdio: David Chung's blog: 10+ lessons from the history of 4X mobile strategy

Throughout its decade, mobile 4X strategy games, sometimes known as SLGs, have generated billions of dollars in revenue with just more to come.

For those who want to participate, the history of these games is full of progress and mistakes of which any hopeful successor would be smart. Its history can even predict where the next generation of these games will go, and what the secret sauce of the next great game will be. You just need to know where to look.

Where I Come From In the past nine years, I have played a number of 4X strategy games at a very hard level. Even as a non-IAP player, I have been the # 1 player, led by the major clans, and sold my accounts for about four ordered numbers. That is the outside perspective that I bring.

The inside perspective? I was the founding developer who led a team of engineers to build one of those games, and was hands-on for its conception, through prototyping, launch, and more. I cannot speak of internal numbers, of course, but nothing prevents me from speaking of external numbers.

At first, strategy games in app stores were quite light. Games like Kingdoms at War managed to hit the best sales charts. These were the ancestors of what I would consider the first real 4X strategy games on mobile devices. They had buildings, and armies perhaps. You could fight and interact with other players, and there might even have been PvE. But there was no world map. No physical world in which the players resided.

There were PC and web games that had this to be sure, but those hadn't moved to mobile, at least not yet.

There are too many games in the genre for me to count, much less to play in a deep enough degree. However, the seven I will review will paint a general picture of the genre's history over an extended period of time and give us insight into what worked, what didn't, and what's to come. Let's do it.

(November 2010)

This was the first game I played in this space. A lesser-known Sega title that had decent success for its time, placing it at the top of the highest-earning charts. It had the prerequisites. Updatable buildings, ten levels each. Armies, themed like collectible cards. Eye candy for UA in the form of 3D PvE encounters, though players quickly discovered that it was just a facade for a loot box. But most importantly, he had a world map and the emerging behaviors he brought to the table. Already a staple in web-based games of the genre, this was one of the first implementations of world maps on mobile devices. It was a great game. I played a lot. Unfortunately, he had a fatal flaw that limited his life and doomed him. More on that to come.



City building in the conquest of the kingdom



Eye candy, which didn't do much for the game, but helped with user acquisition

From the beginning, this game genre had a tight and addictive NUX. The missions guide the player's actions. Return notifications call players over and over again. New mechanics are introduced that keep things interesting and give players milestones to fight for.

However, Kingdom Conquest's fatal flaw was that they structured the game based on a finite short-season structure. After struggling for several months, with a declared winner, the player's progress restarted. Not only this, but the content was naturally structured with this in mind.

As many in the industry will know, the majority of users' potential income comes from the small proportion of spenders who decide to spend a lot – whales. However, capturing all of this potential takes time. Players can play for years and years, but artificially limiting their lifespan reduces the full potential of this LTV.

As you can imagine, after a season restart, only a fraction of the players return with the same interest and intention to spend. Any player would mitigate their spending on the game once they found out that even if they "won," it would all be gone in a few months. Perhaps it was an experiment worth trying at the time, but in the end it was a severe handicap.

A brief pause in the genre continued until early 2012.

(March 2012)

Here was the first mobile game in the genre to make it big in this space. This was the mobile embodiment of what was already a Facebook hit.

To the formula that we had already seen in Kingdom Conquest, Kingdoms of Camelot added some new things to the mobile combination. A different but limited research tree. Multiple player owned cities. Simple Heroes Simple PvE Map.

Building improvements also included a minor twist, where players who wanted to fully upgrade the building to level 10 needed a premium item to do so. One that cost them a premium coin, available through app purchases.

However, despite the additional systems, the game proved to be less effective in monetization than future successors.

Its heroes while a nice addition were simplistic and not developed at all. Skipping the fine details on how they worked, players wanted the benefits they provided and would pay for them, but the superficial way they worked combined with the cost cap left great potential on the table. Limited research and useless PvE came with similar criticisms. They were perfunctory and the game was subsequently not as effective in monetizing as it could be.

The ability of players to own multiple cities was an interesting advent as a way to try to extend content, something the web-based game also used. But it really wasn't necessary, as the future would see in the genre: a single city with a better balanced building progression was cleaner and, better yet, more conducive to monetization. Also, managing multiple cities was downright tedious.

Emerging behaviors and PvP threats in the game world were also limited by a specific Kingdoms of Camelot mechanic where players could choose to "hide" their troops, making them impervious to military losses. Meanwhile, the resources in his city would be free to take, but they were fairly easy to acquire. As a result, certain opportunities for conflict and the monetization that comes with it were completely lost.

In an attempt to better monetize the game, in the middle of its useful life, the developers decided that they would allow to buy troops directly. Certain players loved this to be sure, and short-term revenue skyrocketed when ineffectively monetized players found a way to spend. But this approach totally circumvented the rest of the content and balance of the game. It was a studded lever that was completely disconnected from the rest of the game, with a high potential to break it, which it surely did. The leaderboards and game community were subject to an inevitable death spiral from which entire snippets would never be recovered.



Unbalanced monetization resulting in unstable community and p2w death spiral (data from first snippet)

Additionally, some of this data is available in part due to how easy it was to decompile Unity builds in the past, which allowed enterprising people to bypass API security checks that the game server had in place. One of those people used this information to build a site that periodically collected information from the game, allowing players to do innovative things, such as easily finding the locations of player cities on the map.

Despite its shortcomings, Kingdoms of Camelot found success the moment it stood above its rivals, emerging from skins like The Hobbit: Kingdoms of Middle Earth.

The games that would follow made up for these shortcomings, with better systems developed and deeper content to match. As a result, these successors would reap the benefits of much higher LTV ceilings.

(July 2013)

Game of War offered a great step forward. Simplistic systems of the previous generation were taken, and properly developed, while weaknesses were underpinned and new competitive features added.

To get started, let's go through the extra depth. A hero avatar was introduced, with a developed skill tree and equipment to match. Both the city and the research content were now much deeper, offering a deeper progression path to fight and monetize. And the world map was now more vivid, with more to watch and participate in. Player marches were now visualized, somewhat absent in past iterations, resources could be pooled, and PvE was really useful and rewarding. A player looking for more strategy in their games would find it here.

Overall, the balance seemed to have better guarded players' goals, and as a result, they did a better job of monetizing the critical path players take in the game as they build their city and research higher-level troops. Whereas in previous games a committed player could reasonably complete his city and reach the best troops, it now took a lot of time and effort, or more likely, money, to accomplish the same. Each successful game to follow would take a similar route.

All of these advances together made for a deeper and more engaging game, which garnered much better LTV.

To top it off, important features of the end game were added, creating sources of conflict and goals for those who spend the most. This came in the form of Wonders, a kind of clan-pvp king of the hill, along with shard vs. events. shard, commonly known as KvK. Both used additional gathering mechanisms, allowing for joint attack and defense of clan members and structures.



Wonders and marches implemented in Game of War

The basic formula presented by Game of War would be carried out in some way in all the successors of the genre to come. A new baseline was established.

Outside of the game, Game of War was able to fully exploit its LTV perks with huge AU efforts, including its infamous Kate Upton television commercials. Many in the industry questioned how they could be profitably acquiring users with the amount of spending here, but in the end, there is no doubt the amount of market they captured, as they had a solid position on the higher-income lists for a considerable period of weather. .

However, as time went by, cracks emerged. This was most significantly characterized by the way in which live operations constantly pushed the economy and game players to the breaking point. The expensive whale content was updated frequently, rendering the old content obsolete, while aggressively inflating the economy.

It is impossible to say if this could have been the correct move from an LTV point of view. His strategy was to aggressively absorb as much of the players' money as possible while they were still engaged, perhaps as a way of trying to recoup their UA costs as soon as possible. However, what is clear is that as this became more drastic, this was the specific thing that started to drive away more players, even their most dedicated whales. An informal whale survey placed this as a top concern. Attempts to improve the LTV may have failed in the end.

Machine Zone, the creators of Game of War, would later attempt to run the same playbook with games like Mobile Strike and Final Fantasy XV, but a combination of an outdated engine, mismatched expectations, and perhaps a change in the marketplace limited success. of these efforts

(June 2014 / August 2015)

The next major iteration on gender came with the arrival of clan-controlled territories on the map.

Games like Clash of Kings had significant success here. Unfortunately, this was not one of the games I chose to learn during this period, as I was immersed in game development. However, by looking at colleagues playing the game and reading the details, it is clear that this was a significant step forward and laid the foundation for new sources of large-scale organic conflict on the world map.

Here, clan members could work together to build structures on the world map, which provided benefits and new capabilities to the members within it.

Many games now have their own opinion on territory, and it's something that is still evolving. The game I played during this time that tried to tackle the territory in its own way was March of Empires, which had very limited success. His shot involved fixed territories and buildings on the map, as opposed to something more organic. Clans can take over these territories and buildings, providing advantages to the inhabitants.

These different variations are perhaps a good example of some of the risks involved in exploring an untapped design space. While the territory in Clash of Kings proved to be quite successful, implementation in March of Empires felt lacking. Trying something new is not enough, you still have to get it right.

In any case, the mechanics of the territory was a significant advance forward, and something that several successors would continue to assume.

(February 2016)

Then came Lords Mobile.

The two most obvious steps forward were:

The more casual-friendly mechanics similar to "Heroes Charge" were grafted into the game, which was ornamental in many ways, but helped players get on board until they were able to move on to the actual 4X game. Much more improved and friendlier user experience, less hardcore. The early games were often awkward to navigate, with a gritty medieval art style that could discourage many potential players.



Casual friendly mechanic as seen on Lords Mobile.



.. with similarities to Heroes Charge and similar games

This was built on what was now the standard rate for 4X features. The only thing missing was the functionality of the clan territory.

Beyond this, his hero system evolved to include a multitude of different heroes, each of whom could be leveled. Some were premium heroes that could only be purchased, while others could only be obtained from events. The game also benefited from a live operations team that managed a healthier economy than some of its predecessors, supporting players' longevity.

From the outside I can only speculate, but considering that players in these types of games can play and spend for years and years, this healthier gamer longevity could have resulted in a significant benefit to their LTV metrics compared to the Short-sighted live trading mindset from the past.

Lords Mobile became a long-lasting success, as evidenced by the hundreds of millions of cumulative downloads, more than any of its predecessors.

If there were any downsides to point out, it could be that it didn't drive the core game as much. Someone who has played previous iterations would not have had too many new features to expect beyond the initial novelty of grafted informal mechanics. It achieved great success despite this, however, perhaps as a result of the expanded audience base it was able to reach.

(September 2018)

That leads to Rise of Kingdoms, which significantly powered the genre's real-time strategy elements on mobile devices.

The elements of the strategy had stalled on this front for many years, with the developers simply taking the old formula and adding some new bells and whistles. The addition of wonders and territory were notable, but they mostly only overlapped elements on the same gameplay. Rise of Kingdoms would change this, forging multiple new paths on this front.

For nearly a decade, basic running functionality remained more or less the same. Players could send their armies from their city to a target, an attack would be resolved, and the army would return. That's. Whether for technical reasons or lack of ambition, the developers did not invest in driving this. The underlying mechanics of the world map stayed the same in all of these previous games.

Rise of Kingdoms promotes its take as a combination of real-time battles and unrestricted troop movement, but this doesn't do justice by explaining all the changes that were made to the underlying mechanics, and the strategy it allows.

First of all, battles are no longer resolved instantly. Instead, when armies collide, combat takes place over a period of time, during which armies can withdraw, or reinforcements can arrive and change the outcome of the battle. This creates a more lively and dynamic environment, and a larger surface area for emerging behaviors to emerge.

Amplify this is what they market as an unrestricted troop movement. The marches are no longer limited to their simple: routes from city to destination, from destination to city. They can now be redirected mid-route, or stopped entirely and ordered to camp on the map. Also, gears can be intercepted midway. Combined, this allows entire swaths of new strategic behavior. For example, a single march can be sent, hitting target after target across the map, causing chaos. A gang of invaders can coordinate their marches, invading and besieging enemy lands, locking up the inhabitants. Conversely, since marches can now be attacked halfway, an attack can no longer be launched in enemy territory with impunity. Geographical consequences come much more into play.

Speaking of which, there was progress on the map itself. In previous iterations, developers would take liberties while marches walked directly over water, mountains, and other cities without hindrance. Here, however, they all create impediments that must be navigated. At its culmination, this creates natural choke points on the map that become focal points to be contested.

This enabling of space and time considerations allows exploring new combat dimensions and new ways to differentiate content. The time factor, for example, allows heroes with a wide range of different abilities, damage effects over time, healing, upgrades during certain health ranges, and more. Additionally, the spatial factor makes area-of-effect abilities possible and makes troop speed a critical factor.

This is a far cry from the simple running mechanics of the predecessors.



Significant gameplay advancements in Rise of Kingdoms

Beyond this there are other significant advances that I will not dwell on. Massive withdrawal capabilities, Fog of War (albeit primarily cosmetic), an hour-long clan-against-clan battlefield event with heavy use of all these new mechanics.

This sits on top of other tried and true pieces of the formula. Buildings, Research, Heroes, Wonders, along with his particular insight into Territory Systems and KvK, where 8 Shards compete for 2 months unlike most other games.

All in all, if a new player were to come into the genre, or a hardened veteran were looking for the latest and greatest, Rise of Kingdoms would be the sure game to point it out.

From the UA's perspective, the game was originally titled Rise of Civilizations, later renamed due to trademark disputes. It is reasonable to speculate that they may have been seeking to profit from the organic pursuits of Sid Meier's seminal game. It also appears that it may have been a conscious choice to attempt to reap the global benefits of AU from the free "IP" available by centering the game around different nationalities and historical figures. The appeals of Joan of Arc, Caesar, Cleopatra or Sun Tzu.



Cleopatra and other historical figures potentially helping UA

Deeper dive

From a game design perspective, there are three details worth mentioning that play an important role in real game setup and monetization. These are the kinds of things that could easily be overlooked unless you were a player in the game for a long time.

First, a combination of the design decisions and emerging behaviors that develop result in an environment that can be significantly more surviving and tolerant for more players, keeping them in the game longer. For example, hospital and troop death rules are set out in a way that combat can be much more forgiving in lower-risk settings, while also being more risky for attackers. Combined with the ability to intercept gears midway, this reduces situations where great players will want to take the risk and pay the cost of picking the weakest players, a frequent complaint in games of this genre. Zeroing, where players lose all of their troops, can still happen but is much rarer. To top it all off, the need for cooperation to succeed in the KvK creates a strong incentive for fragments to come together, and as a result after an initial period of conflict, most successful fragments find ways to organize and work together in ways peaceful, with the only major conflict. occurring in KvKs. Over time, this virtually eliminates such zeroing outside of KvK, and with it the kind of bullying that causes many players to drop out from the start.

Second, monetization seems very healthy up front. With meticulous data collection and the use of information made available in the game, it is possible to obtain a detailed assessment of certain spending habits of players. Without going into detail, the monetization rate during my evaluation period was very strong, a multiple over a less successful competitor at the time. For whales, a large part of this seemed to go towards acquiring limited hero content, where certain heroes were structured in such a way that they could only be acquired by competing for them in events. This is in addition to the desire to spend on other forms of content, especially research and troops, with a further increase in revenue during seasonal events.

To provide a little glimpse at the collected data, here was the spending behavior of the top clan in one of the top snippets over a period of a month.



Daily spend per packet type, strongly driven by competition and event content



80% of the income came from players who spent more than $ 1000 in a month

At the same time, the monetization balance is much more f2p friendly, since monetizing players get less advantage for their money than in competitive games. Looking closely at it in a moment, I found that a $ 10 bundle offered roughly 4 times more advantage on Lords Mobile than on Rise of Kingdoms. As a result, f2p players aren't ridiculously outnumbered, and players who monetize must also pay more for the perks they want. Also, as is the case in many of these games, when someone buys certain bundles, their clanmates benefit from giving away beneficial items or accelerations. The bottom line is such that if you are able to reach the top clan in your shard, you can greatly benefit to the point where even as a f2p player it is possible to unlock all major pieces of content other than heroes. . This is something that would cost players thousands of dollars to unlock within a reasonable time frame otherwise.

To provide an anecdote to give you an idea of ​​this, even though I play these games quite dedicatedly, I never buy IAP. In less than a year, I was able to unlock the top tier of troops and sell my account for 4 lows when I left the game. This amount is not feasible in the balance of other games.

However, the other side of this is the cost for developers. If someone who doesn't buy IAP is capable of unlocking blue-chip troops in that time period, players who monetize can do so even sooner, hacking one of the major monetization engines earlier than in other games. There are still other reasons to continue to monetize, but these are not as attractive as completing your research and unlocking higher level troops. I imagine this makes a significant dent in your non-whale LTVs. Inadvertently, this may help create a fiercer and more competitive environment for whales to continue spending. Considering that they represent over 80% of revenue, perhaps this is worthwhile compensation.

The third thing worth mentioning involves the consequences of the fragmented peaceful metagame, in contrast to the 2-month KvK. KvKs can be intense and prove a great incentive for players to monetize, at least the first time players participate in them. However, due to its intensity, the consequences and potential losses can be equally great. While it doesn't happen in all KvKs, once players have an idea of ​​the costs involved, if the leaders of a shard have a feeling they won't have an easy time and will be able to sweep the KvK, there will be strong incentives to achieve a diplomatic purpose in the KvK and to distribute the rewards. Similar to what happens in individual fragments.

This has related side effects. If the KvK generally reach a quick diplomatic end, entire shards will lose their last remaining source of conflict, which is not a great result. At the same time, if the KvKs don't end this way, the KvKs are too intense to run too often. The result is that after the increased activity of a KvK, players return to their home shards for months of peace. It's pretty anticlimactic, and I can only imagine that it hurts your daily income numbers. The coming and going of conflict over long periods of time also appears to be less than ideal when it comes to encouraging players' regular spending habits. A long break from conflict-motivated reasons to monetize seems to provide players with a good excuse to break their addictions to the IAP, or even quit the game entirely.

Although these issues may limit their full potential, Rise of Kingdoms is certainly an important step forward for this genre on mobile devices.

Mobile 4X strategy games have thrived for a decade and will continue to do so for years and years. They have undergone constant evolution to get to where they are now, continuing to set game bars higher and higher and metrics higher and higher.

It would be fair to ask, "What's next?"

In my previous life as a game developer, I predicted and pushed for some of the elements that have come to have revolutionary success in this genre. Certainly not all, but if you know where to look, a certain pattern emerges, much of it with the naked eye.

On the game side, players who crave strategy will want more and more strategy. In many ways in this genre, mobile devices are catching up with PC gaming. When you look at something like the original Warcraft, or even the games that preceded it, the gameplay there already delivers what is now at the forefront of actual strategic gameplay on mobile devices. Specifically, the unrestricted troop movement and real-time battles only came in 2018, more than 20 years after Warcraft. On the technical front, these are much harder to deliver in a massive online multiplayer game, so it's no wonder it took a while to get here, but as developers continue to push to try to deliver the next hit. of higher collection, these elements will continue to find ways to mobile.

Entonces, como jugador o desarrollador que pregunta qué capturará la imaginación del jugador a continuación, las respuestas ya están disponibles.

Cosas como las tropas aerotransportadas comunes en los RTS abren franjas de estrategia. En lugar de solo las tropas de superficie a superficie de hoy, ahora tenemos tropas de superficie a aire, aire a superficie, aire a aire, superficie a todos o ataques de aire a todos. Felicitaciones, acaba de explotar las combinaciones interesantes, el contenido y la estrategia que puede ofrecer.

O incluso cambiando algunos de los fundamentos, y avanzando hacia un enfoque más parecido a la Civilización, donde las unidades en el mapa se mueven lenta y gradualmente más en tiempo real, y la libertad de las tropas enemigas en el mapa puede ser completamente restringida y bloqueado Esto abriría los problemas que hay que resolver para estar seguros, pero ofrece una estrategia y un juego totalmente nuevos.

Hay numerosas avenidas prometedoras aquí, tanto dentro como fuera de RTS. Los sistemas territoriales, por ejemplo, existieron durante mucho tiempo en MMORPG antes de los RTS.

Naves capitales. Ataques con armas de destrucción masiva. Servidores de juegos sin fragmentos. Unidades de transporte de tropas. Espionaje. Y estoy seguro de que se te ocurren muchas más cuando piensas en las posibilidades.

Para aquellos que quieran cumplir con la estrategia, la inversión necesaria para desarrollar estos juegos crecerá aún más. Será más difícil para los desarrolladores más pequeños financiar un equipo que pueda construir esto. Y los equipos que pueden ser financiados requerirán apuestas costosas.

Sin embargo, para aquellos que aman estos juegos, los años venideros solo deberían traer más de lo que amas. Y para aquellos con la previsión de cumplirlo vendrá el botín.