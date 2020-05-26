Newsdio: Ian Hamilton Blog – Highlights of World Accessibility Awareness Day 2020

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.
World Accessibility Awareness Day is an event that takes place on the third Thursday of each May, with the aim of raising awareness of digital accessibility. With each successive year, the gaming industry has been embracing it at ever increasing levels.
2020 was no exception, even though regular in-person events were not possible this year. Some of the efforts are not public knowledge, companies that have private internal initiatives, individuals who send emails to their teams, etc. But many are public knowledge, here is a list of some of the lovely things I saw during the day:
AbleGamers
Twitch stream with AG staff to come say hi and learn about the mission
https://twitter.com/AbleGamers/status/1263513821072809992
Accessibility Unlocked
AccessJam, a week-long accessibility and rendering themed game jam
https://www.twitter.com/accessunlockanz/status/1262220709511565312
Accessible streamers
Twitch raid train with prizes, fun and games.
https://twitter.com/a11ystreaming/status/1262492303723319298
Améliane Chiasson
Accesibilibuddies relax after GAAD
https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262864301653663744
Be player one
Survey on the habits and expectations of disabled players.
https://twitter.com/be_player_1/status/1263499399197581316
Can i play that
New YouTube channel launched with an inaugural video by Cherry Thompson
https://mobile.twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263469528828317703
Website accessibility updates
https://twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263482835618447360
Cherry Thompson
An extensive video analysis of the issues facing accessibility in the gaming industry
https://twitter.com/cherryrae/status/1263529112854884352
CNET
Disabled Veterans Showcase, Warfighter Engaged, and Xbox Adaptive Controller
https://www.cnet.com/news/veterans-who-lost-limbs-learn-to-game-again-with-adaptive-controllers/
Crayta
Video interview with Kirsty McNaught, giving an overview of how she helped build Crayta with accessibility in mind
https://twitter.com/CraytaGame/status/1263484696710705159
DAGER system
PS4 Pro Accessibility Giveaway
https://twitter.com/DAGERSYSTEM/status/1262881212378611714
Dualshockers
Ubisoft interview with David Tisserand is making accessibility part of the company's DNA
https://www.dualshockers.com/ubisoft-accessibility-features-games-exclusive/
Eidos / Square Enix
One week of activities including virtual talks from Cherry Thompson, SightlessKombat and Ian Hamilton
https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262810593565847552
Article on SE's continued commitment to accessibility, what has been done so far and a call for comments for the future, including the launch of an accessibility comment form
https://twitter.com/SquareEnix/status/1263545300615979009
Frozenbyte
Post about how their games are improving in terms of accessibility, and call to hear from players about their experiences
https://www.frozenbyte.com/2020/05/global-accessibility-awareness-day/
Ian Hamilton
Share some lesser-known facts through 20 accessibility trivia questions
https://forms.gle/uPEaZYZ4WchgQEtx7
IGDA-GASIG
A set of posters for use in studies focused on design challenges, backed by player quotes, high-level targeting, and data
https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263632409255391232
Preview some research materials on key moments in the game's accessibility history from 1950 to 2019, which will appear in some different projects in the future
https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263642640274337794
Coding Institute
Video piece on how to open up the world of games to everyone, with Stacey Rebecca, Mick Donegan and Frankie Ward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfp8mdCjRkk
GAconf
Compiling videos from previous speakers takes what accessibility means to them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjZCmHKNgGE
All GAconf EU conversations are now freely available online
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk1amg9GbQw&list=PLVEo4bPIUOslGkRId3eWyWH2o_EICUprW
Game & Give
Fundaraiser mixer for AbleGamers
https://twitter.com/GoTeamGG/status/1263530058011955200
Illegally sighted
Show the full text video of the speech in Age of Empires 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHqQT7sNnxw
King
Call for Accessibility Comments on Candy Crush Saga
https://community.king.com/en/candy-crush-friends-saga/discussion/294902/help-us-improve-accessibility-for-players-in-candy-crush-friends-saga
Liam Mason
Displaying a mobile game controlled by hand movement, with a call for feedback from wheelchair users
https://twitter.com/LeelooMason/status/1263424664883343361
Logitech G
SpecialEffect Presentation Video
https://www.twitter.com/LogitechG/status/1262865710063259650
Game Changers podcast with Andrew Bromilow and Ian Hamilton
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/changing-perceptions-how-do-we-make-gaming-more-accessible/id1506765808?i=1000475047173
Featured video creator with Steve Saylor
https://mobile.twitter.com/stevesaylor/status/1263169145903947777
Marcus Skrov
Color Blindness UI Tips Thread
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusSkov/status/1263428457943498752
Microsoft
Compilation thread of some great moments in the history of the Inclusive Technology Laboratory
https://twitter.com/IncTechLab/status/1263504186584391680
Virtual Special Olympics event announced
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/05/21/announcing-2020-special-olympics-xbox-virtual-gaming-event/
Xbox Ambassadors article on the work of SightlessKombat and others to develop a blindly accessible Halo map
https://twitter.com/XboxAmbassadors/status/1263561047501201408
Mixer
With disabled streamers throughout the day
https://twitter.com/LadieAuPair/status/1263503424357715970
nohandsnoexcuses
Building a fingerless gaming PC
https://twitter.com/nohandsnoexcuse/status/1263210873394327552
On the one hand
Why accessibility is important to me video
https://twitter.com/onehandmostly/status/1263530169236586496
Paul Amadeus Lane
Video interviews with a star formation of game accessibility people
https://twitter.com/Amadeus2k/status/1263219606488903680
Play station
Yuichi Haga announced as leader of Sony's accessibility employee group
https://twitter.com/InstallBase/status/1263486888326778881
t12t
Bryce Johnson Talk on the Adaptive Xbox Controller
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJi0lqpHqZw&feature=youtu.be&t=5387
Twitch
Takoever full-day homepage to show disabled streamers
https://blog.twitch.tv/en/2020/05/19/celebrate-accessibility-for-all-on-twitch/
Ubisoft
Sample of blind accessibility initiatives, with Brandon Cole and David Tisserand
https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/4hE1D1MBWWssYuY7LaMmaS/learning-to-design-games-for-blind-players
Next year is GAAD's 10th anniversary, scheduled for May 20!
