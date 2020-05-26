Newsdio: Ian Hamilton Blog – Highlights of World Accessibility Awareness Day 2020

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

World Accessibility Awareness Day is an event that takes place on the third Thursday of each May, with the aim of raising awareness of digital accessibility. With each successive year, the gaming industry has been embracing it at ever increasing levels.

2020 was no exception, even though regular in-person events were not possible this year. Some of the efforts are not public knowledge, companies that have private internal initiatives, individuals who send emails to their teams, etc. But many are public knowledge, here is a list of some of the lovely things I saw during the day:

AbleGamers

Twitch stream with AG staff to come say hi and learn about the mission

https://twitter.com/AbleGamers/status/1263513821072809992

Accessibility Unlocked

AccessJam, a week-long accessibility and rendering themed game jam

https://www.twitter.com/accessunlockanz/status/1262220709511565312

Accessible streamers

Twitch raid train with prizes, fun and games.

https://twitter.com/a11ystreaming/status/1262492303723319298

Améliane Chiasson

Accesibilibuddies relax after GAAD

https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262864301653663744

Be player one

Survey on the habits and expectations of disabled players.

https://twitter.com/be_player_1/status/1263499399197581316

Can i play that

New YouTube channel launched with an inaugural video by Cherry Thompson

https://mobile.twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263469528828317703

Website accessibility updates

https://twitter.com/CanIPlayThat/status/1263482835618447360

Cherry Thompson

An extensive video analysis of the issues facing accessibility in the gaming industry

https://twitter.com/cherryrae/status/1263529112854884352

CNET

Disabled Veterans Showcase, Warfighter Engaged, and Xbox Adaptive Controller

https://www.cnet.com/news/veterans-who-lost-limbs-learn-to-game-again-with-adaptive-controllers/

Crayta

Video interview with Kirsty McNaught, giving an overview of how she helped build Crayta with accessibility in mind

https://twitter.com/CraytaGame/status/1263484696710705159

DAGER system

PS4 Pro Accessibility Giveaway

https://twitter.com/DAGERSYSTEM/status/1262881212378611714

Dualshockers

Ubisoft interview with David Tisserand is making accessibility part of the company's DNA

https://www.dualshockers.com/ubisoft-accessibility-features-games-exclusive/

Eidos / Square Enix

One week of activities including virtual talks from Cherry Thompson, SightlessKombat and Ian Hamilton

https://mobile.twitter.com/AmelianeFC/status/1262810593565847552

Article on SE's continued commitment to accessibility, what has been done so far and a call for comments for the future, including the launch of an accessibility comment form

https://twitter.com/SquareEnix/status/1263545300615979009

Frozenbyte

Post about how their games are improving in terms of accessibility, and call to hear from players about their experiences

https://www.frozenbyte.com/2020/05/global-accessibility-awareness-day/

Ian Hamilton

Share some lesser-known facts through 20 accessibility trivia questions

https://forms.gle/uPEaZYZ4WchgQEtx7

IGDA-GASIG

A set of posters for use in studies focused on design challenges, backed by player quotes, high-level targeting, and data

https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263632409255391232

Preview some research materials on key moments in the game's accessibility history from 1950 to 2019, which will appear in some different projects in the future

https://twitter.com/ianhamilton_/status/1263642640274337794

Coding Institute

Video piece on how to open up the world of games to everyone, with Stacey Rebecca, Mick Donegan and Frankie Ward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfp8mdCjRkk

GAconf

Compiling videos from previous speakers takes what accessibility means to them

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjZCmHKNgGE

All GAconf EU conversations are now freely available online

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sk1amg9GbQw&list=PLVEo4bPIUOslGkRId3eWyWH2o_EICUprW

Game & Give

Fundaraiser mixer for AbleGamers

https://twitter.com/GoTeamGG/status/1263530058011955200

Illegally sighted

Show the full text video of the speech in Age of Empires 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHqQT7sNnxw

King

Call for Accessibility Comments on Candy Crush Saga

https://community.king.com/en/candy-crush-friends-saga/discussion/294902/help-us-improve-accessibility-for-players-in-candy-crush-friends-saga

Liam Mason

Displaying a mobile game controlled by hand movement, with a call for feedback from wheelchair users

https://twitter.com/LeelooMason/status/1263424664883343361

Logitech G

SpecialEffect Presentation Video

https://www.twitter.com/LogitechG/status/1262865710063259650

Game Changers podcast with Andrew Bromilow and Ian Hamilton

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/changing-perceptions-how-do-we-make-gaming-more-accessible/id1506765808?i=1000475047173

Featured video creator with Steve Saylor

https://mobile.twitter.com/stevesaylor/status/1263169145903947777

Marcus Skrov

Color Blindness UI Tips Thread

https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcusSkov/status/1263428457943498752

Microsoft

Compilation thread of some great moments in the history of the Inclusive Technology Laboratory

https://twitter.com/IncTechLab/status/1263504186584391680

Virtual Special Olympics event announced

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/05/21/announcing-2020-special-olympics-xbox-virtual-gaming-event/

Xbox Ambassadors article on the work of SightlessKombat and others to develop a blindly accessible Halo map

https://twitter.com/XboxAmbassadors/status/1263561047501201408

Mixer

With disabled streamers throughout the day

https://twitter.com/LadieAuPair/status/1263503424357715970

nohandsnoexcuses

Building a fingerless gaming PC

https://twitter.com/nohandsnoexcuse/status/1263210873394327552

On the one hand

Why accessibility is important to me video

https://twitter.com/onehandmostly/status/1263530169236586496

Paul Amadeus Lane

Video interviews with a star formation of game accessibility people

https://twitter.com/Amadeus2k/status/1263219606488903680

Play station

Yuichi Haga announced as leader of Sony's accessibility employee group

https://twitter.com/InstallBase/status/1263486888326778881

t12t

Bryce Johnson Talk on the Adaptive Xbox Controller

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJi0lqpHqZw&feature=youtu.be&t=5387

Twitch

Takoever full-day homepage to show disabled streamers

https://blog.twitch.tv/en/2020/05/19/celebrate-accessibility-for-all-on-twitch/

Ubisoft

Sample of blind accessibility initiatives, with Brandon Cole and David Tisserand

https://news.ubisoft.com/en-us/article/4hE1D1MBWWssYuY7LaMmaS/learning-to-design-games-for-blind-players

Next year is GAAD's 10th anniversary, scheduled for May 20!