Newsdio: Jon Ingold's Blog – Dream Spiers: Dynamic Narrative, Layer By Layer

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Newsdio or its parent company.

Pendragon is a narrative strategy game made by Inkle, the creators of 80 Days and Heaven & # 39; s Vault.

Our latest game, the IGF winner Sky vault It was an adventure game of more than 20 hours that unfolds differently for each player and each time you play. It worked by combining a world of standard adventure games with a highly contextual and dynamic dialogue system. The world provides the entrance: what do you find? In what order? – and the dialogue system turns it into a narrative.

For our next game, PendragonWe wanted to push that idea even further. Is it possible to make the entire narrative from the contextual dialogue? Instead of linking the conversation engine to something rigid, like an adventure game world, we've linked it to a procedurally generated chess-like strategy game. Tables, movements, pieces … and combinatorial explosion.

Is that how it works.

The plane

Sky vaultThe dialogue system consists of a huge number of short conversations, tagged with the discoveries that make them relevant, and a system for deciding what to say next.

That system, which is powered by what the player finds in the world, and also what he talks about, is ultimately responsible for delivering a consistent and engaging narrative throughout the game's 20-hour run time.

A game of Pendragon – which is approximately as long to play as 80 days – consists of a series of "boards". Each board is created based on the required difficulty (which increases throughout the game). It is given a type of configuration ("strange forest", "crumbling ruin", "town"), and then filled with appropriate enemy pieces ("wolf", "bear", "rebel knight", "blacksmith") that the hero party then try to fight, sneak and talk to pass.

The narrative system is like Sky vault– A huge cube of dialog lines, or description lines, labeled with what it takes to activate them. But it's also much more structured, with organized content layers from highly specific to highly generic.

The Ground Floor: Responding to Game State

The basic labels are tied to the gameplay. Who is moving? What kind of movement are they making? What consequences does movement have on the state of the game? What other pieces are involved in this movement?

We test this using a "game" condition that takes three parameters: a description of the piece that performs the move, a description of the move, and a set of things that the move and the piece should not be. Here are a few examples:

play (HEROES, ATTACK) a hero piece is attacking someone

play (HEROES, (ATTACK, EXCHANGE)) a nervous piece of hero is attacking someone but is about to be captured in return

play_not ((NERVOUS, HEROES), (ATTACK, EXCHANGE), LAST PIECE) a nervous piece of the hero is attacking someone, he is about to be captured in return, but it is not the last piece of the hero team



Not all lines have all kinds of labels, and label queries can be very specific: does Lancelot speak or Geneva? – or they can be more general – Does the piece speak to someone confident or nervous? They're hurt? Are they a knight or a villager recruited for the cause?

Pendragon it has a bank of about a thousand of these, arranged in rough order of priority, with some additional labels to avoid close line repetition. These form the lowest level of game thinking – alternative content.

The mezzanine: responding to game settings

The next layer is similar to the previous one, except that it is reserved for lines that refer to the "mask" of a board more directly. This is done on a separate layer so it can be swapped in and out as needed – there's no point in processing dialogue about villagers when you're knee-deep in a snake-infested swamp.

This layer uses all the same labels as before, but they are only active if other conditions on the configuration or the part being attacked are met; things like:

play (HEROES, ATTACK) && is (victim (), BEAR) – the knight cuts the bear

– play (WOLF, RETREAT) && isLocation (FOREST) â € ‹â €‹ the wolf takes a step back among the trees



Together these two layers give us playable locations, with lots of color:

Turn 1: LANCE advances

LANCE: There is a wolf among the trees.

LANCE: I don't think he saw me.

Turn 2: WOLF progress

WOLF: Grrrr …

Turn 3: LANCE maintains his position and draws his sword

LANCE: Now stable. Look at the eyes …

Turn 4: WOLF captures LANCE

The wolf jumps and Lancelot falls to the ground.

GWEN: Lancelot! No!

But they still feel like barking; they lack narrative sentiment because there is no continuity from one moment to the next. In the example above, it would be nice if Lancelot could, at Turn 3, curse and comment that the wolf has seen him.

The second floor: what just happened?

The next layers of the stack introduce new ideas to move from describing the state of the game to creating a narrative around it, featuring ideas like "did I just say X?" "Did I speak last?" "Is the piece I'm attacking the one that moved on the last enemy turn?" This allows you to set up simple conversation strings, as follows:

Turn 1: LANCE advances

LANCE: There is a wolf among the trees.

LANCE: I don't think he saw me.

Turn 2: WOLF progress

WOLF: Grrrr …

GWEN: I think he saw you, Lancelot.

Turn 3: LANCE maintains his position and draws his sword

LANCE: I'm not afraid …

Turn 4: WOLF captures LANCE

The wolf jumps and Lancelot falls to the ground.

GWEN: Lancelot! No!

GWEN: You can be brave, but why are you so stupid?

As with part type labels, these "what did I say recently" queries can be quite generic; Our goal is to reuse content as smartly as possible and avoid writing completely custom strings. The above move sequence (Advance, Advance, Hold, Capture) can only appear once in one hundred games, as both the human player and the AI ​​player are free to make any valid move on their turn.

It is important to strike a balance between making triggers so specific that they never fire, and so general that they lose a sense of consistency.

The third floor: dynamic relationships

The next layer of our plot machine is reserved for dynamic plotting: events in the game that are too important not to be transported through the entire game. These are largely driven by the relationships between the characters.

For example, at the beginning of the game, Geneva loves Arturo and Lancelot, Arthur loves Geneva and also Lancelot. These relationships become labels: Geneva is in conflict, Arthur is betrayed, Lancelot is dishonorable (and no one is happy).

The game then uses these tags to respond to events like:

An unrequited lover saves the object from their affections, who awkwardly thanks them

A nasty and betrayed lover leaves his unfaithful partner to be killed

A nervous and troubled character cannot choose between two people to help

These relationships can also change throughout the game. When a lover dies, a character can be heartbroken. An unrequited lover can earn the respect and even love of his beloved by saving his life. Likewise, love can become hate and jealousy, establishing new relationships that the game must respond to.

(Dynamic relationships can enhance the effects of the game: A character can get a devastating and self-destructive move with the death of his lover, or a powerful burst of action in a declaration of unrequited love.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXueCoW9NVI (/ embed)

The rest of the entire building: plot generation

All of the above forms the basic basic loop for Pendragon, but unsurprisingly, it becomes invisible very quickly: players start to overlook it. It is not the problem of oatmeal: it is quite easy to provide a wide variety of answers (short, long, funny, sad, etc.), but it is clear that the text is only an output and never an input, so the Player learns that reading is optional and that sooner or later he will stop doing it.

We first encounter this problem when developing Sorcery! Combat – A simultaneous game of rock, paper, or scissors, in which each round becomes a prose fight sequence processed as you play. We solved the irrelevance problem there by adding "tell": the prose would include a text to suggest what the AI ​​character was about to play on his next turn, so by reading it, he could make an informed guess about what to do next .

(We really liked this system too! But when reading the reviews there is a clear gap between "the people who saw that we were doing it" and "the people who still ignored the text and found the match too random." bold font, maybe.)

But for Pendragon That kind of solution is too simple: We need plot construction, to bring our band of knights from the edges of Britain to Arthur's side; we need to build the world; and mysteries; and strange prophecies; and all the other things that combine to create a sense of mythology, character, and presence in the world.

Floors one through two hundred: scenes

Each "new board" is assigned a scene. The scenes can be generic and repeatable ("fight in a swamp") or highly specific ("the forest where Merlyn disappeared"). The scene then provides a higher level of dialogue barking, which is used before considering anything else, and these can be very specific; set the level, discuss it; explore it while still controlling the lower levels.

A discussion about, say, what happened to Arthur's legendary Excalibur sword could be interrupted by a wolf killing one of the main characters. Or it could come to its conclusion, with a character naming a monastery where the sword is rumored to be held, which he can then travel to and visit, pointing to another specific scene where, perhaps, the sword will be found, if the stabby monks don't understand you first.

Conversations that are told in this way are very fragile: they must be interruptible and can be resumed if left half-finished; but this is a problem that we already solved in Sky vault and we are employing the same knowledge tracking techniques that we developed there.

The logic behind deciding which scene to play when it's pretty subtle! The same as Sky vaultThere is a "story manager" throughout the game whose job is to make sure cool things happen, but not too often!

The administrator is also aware throughout the game cycle, so a story that appears in the first game is less likely to reappear in the second if there is other content to explore: a feature we were unable to include Sky vault due to the fixed nature of the game world.

Camelot's dream!

And that's the whole castle; from low foundations to turret rooms, banquet rooms and bedrooms. We've been throwing rocks at him for a while and he seems to be holding up!

The Steam page is up, wish lists are coming, and we should have a playable demo very soon. Pendragon It should be out in early summer!