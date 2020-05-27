Newsdio: Josh Bycer's Blog – Why New Players Matter to Independent Developers

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

The last decade was an important time for independent developers and development in the gaming industry. The very idea of ​​being able to earn a living by developing games outside of a major studio has become a reality and opened the door for thousands of smaller studios around the world. With that newly discovered access it also means that independent developers now face the same concerns and challenges that major studios have in terms of selling their game.

I want to talk about a lesson that the major studios have learned and that the indies are still struggling with: getting new players interested in their games.

Discovering new fans

A few months ago I did an article about the new player experience, this time, we will focus on what it means for an independent developer.

Independent development is no longer underground thanks to digital and YouTuber shops and streamer culture. It's never been easier for someone to show off a game they like, and you never know the impact it can have on your game's sales.

This also means that the focus is now on games when it comes to issues or problems. You and your friends may love your game, but that doesn't mean anything about the overall market. I've seen games that had positive impressions locally, which were only surprised by the complaints and issues when the game went on sale.

Independent developers are now in the same position as mass consumer studios and make sure their game is accessible. I have lost count at this time of the number of independent games released with the following:

There are no menus in the game.

No control re-link

No instructions or tutorials.

No attempt to hide or reuse stock assets

There is a simple explanation for this, and we are going to play devil's advocate to explain it.

Limited development

In a perfect world there would be no problems with the production or financing of any video game, but for many independent developers, we know that this is not the case. It's already a challenge to make a video game, much less polish it perfectly. Many independent developers know that their game is not going to be a success in the mass market, it could be the genre, the implementation or the concept in general.

If you know that your game is already a niche experience, that means that there are already a finite number of potential customers who would buy your game. As we all know from Marketing 100: If you can keep costs low, you will earn more income. Speaking to veteran game developer Jeff Vogel, we discussed what it means to survive in the industry when working with a niche genre.

For independent developers creating 2D platforms, they know that their audience is well aware of platform design, and there is no need to explain that the space bar or "A" would be the jump button. For smaller teams, it would be financially damaging to spend additional months doing more game testing or trying to lure non-fans into their game.

The best games we've seen come close to unique designs from the point of view of zoom ability

We've talked before about how the "perfect game" doesn't exist, something that will appeal to everyone.

Great video games come from focusing on a specific basic game circuit and game style. If you're making an experimental strategy game, there's no reason for you to put items in to cater to action fans or casual Match 3 players.

With all of that said, we're now going to talk about why the new player experience is important to even the most specific designs and how it can help you grow as a designer.

Simplified simplification

Here's a dirty little secret when it comes to success. Complexity and difficulty are not as important as making an accessible game. Despite the strong and entrenched fan bases, there are genres (I'm sure you can name them) that haven't managed to grow due to how difficult it is to play them.

There is a simple reason why more people know the name "Sid Meier's Civilization" than "Europa Universalis", the Civ series has grown to try to be as accessible as possible. That means listening not only to your fans when it comes to what they want, but also the issues and difficulties new players have with the game.

User interface design and user experience are critically important when it comes to game development, and are often the failure points of independent developers. There's so much to unpack about UI and UX design that we don't have room here to get into.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLyEaBYxvp4 (/ embed) Being able to show and explain your game systems in a way that is easy for a layman to follow may seem counterintuitive, but having the Understanding the weak points in your design and how to fix them will make you a better designer. Many times I have said that there are fundamental elements for a good game design, both universal and gender specific, for developers to learn. In fact, making your game more UX-friendly can also affect your fans as they will most likely accept that they would be happy if they were gone. And finally, the good quality of life features and improved UX design really elevate a video game and make it more attractive to play.

Therefore, I often suggest that developers play badly reviewed versions of a genre to see what those developers missed from a game and UX perspective. There is a big difference between someone who is not a fan of a genre and someone who is not a fan of you assume a gender

The new fan experience

For our final point, we return to everyone's favorite phase: Playtesting. If you are concerned about making money with your video game, you will need people to test your game. The fans, the newcomers and everyone else; The more people, the better.

Regardless of your genre or design style, you should never ignore new players if you're trying to grow as a developer. Just listening to your fans leads to the echo chamber effect and, most importantly, impairs your ability to design a video game.

There are many developers out there wondering why their game didn't take off despite enjoying it. When I have those titles in my hands, I can often see in five minutes basic flaws and design problems that would drive anyone out of the game.

If you are not learning and improving as a developer, you are not increasing your follower base and reach. I don't think there is a single niche genre, but niche examples of a gender.

For you reading this, can you think of impenetrable genre aspects that managed to do a good job with your design?

