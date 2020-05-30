Newsdio: Pascal Luban's Blog – Open World Level Design: The Complete Vision (Part 2/5)

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

In the first part of this chronicle devoted to level design of open world games, I addressed a question that every game designer should ask: What design goals should the open world meet? In other words, what should it be used for? but once this answer is found, the designer has to define the characteristics of the map that will allow achieving this objective.

In this second part, I will cover a key need that an open world map must meet: player progression.

An ubiquitous feature

I'm sure you noticed that all open world games offer players a lot of possibilities to develop their character or their opportunities in the game: access to a better team, improvement of character attributes, new features, unlock new areas, etc.

It is not a coincidence. The choice to integrate such mechanisms meets many needs:

– Progression mechanisms give players short and medium-term goals, giving them rewards. As a result, they encourage players to play a lot. It is the "open loop" principle that makes freemium games so addictive. Let's not forget that offering a long lifespan is one of the main benefits of open world games, especially in the eyes of publishers.

– The rewards associated with a progression mechanism are often rewarding for players because they affect their gaming experience, they are not cosmetic. They, therefore, enrich the game.

– The progression mechanisms are inspired by those of role-playing games. Players are offered many options to develop and specialize their characters as they see fit. The more options a game system offers, the better.

– Finally, the progression function can be used intelligently to teach the game. The stakes are not insignificant because open world games are often complex. If players don't properly understand how to develop their character, they don't benefit much from the game experience.

That said, the ubiquity of progression mechanisms tends to standardize open-world games. In other words, their themes may be different, their game mechanics, and therefore the resulting experience, they are very similar and could tire players. It is for all these reasons that the implementation of progression mechanisms in level design is so important.

Strategies to build progression in an open world.

A quality design is a design to meet the needs. Therefore, a good open world is not designed randomly by "spraying" elements of scenery and gameplay. Its construction must be a response to the intention of creating a specific gaming experience. What can they be?

In an open world game, player progression can be built to search for three types of game experiences:

– The progression of player skills. This is the most common case. Players start with weak characters and will seek to improve their abilities: team, attributes, teammates, territories, etc. This strategy works in most cases. Ubisoft open world games like the Far away and The division franchise. The players' motivation is to continually increase the "power" of their character.

– The development of the narration. For story-based games, it is the progression of the main narrative arc that motivates players. This is the case in Red Dead Redemption 2. Player characters have little to develop. Of course, they can earn (steal) money or goods to buy better weapons or a better horse, buy clothes or potions. But this is not the interest of the game. While in the Ubisoft games mentioned above, increasing players' character abilities becomes their main motivation to play, is the development of the story in Red Dead Redemption 2 that drives players to play and stick to their world.

– The progressive discovery of the world. In this case, the entire open world is not accessible at once. Players must progressively unlock access to new areas. This strategy is used in The Witcher 3.

Of course, most open world games mix these three experiences, but in different ways. Therefore, it is important, as a designer, to ask yourself very early on the question of the combination of these three strategies. The answer will lead to design options for the world itself.

Implications for Open Global Design

Let's start with the player capacity development strategy. What are the best practices for building the open world?

I recommend making sure that obtaining the desired resources (materials, XP, equipment, consumables, etc.) is only partially the result of luck. In other words, the discovery of resources must be the result of the players' choices and their knowledge of the world. This is a good design principle. Too much chance kills good gameplay because it takes away from players the ability to perform with their talents and decision-making skills.

Here are some recommendations that go in this direction:

– Develop a level design grammar. It is a set of rules that determine, among other things, where players are most likely to find a certain resource. For example, mushrooms can only be found in the forest at the foot of large trees. Once players have linked a resource to its location, they will be delighted to have "guessed" how to find a coveted resource.

– Associate resources with points of interest. Players will naturally be guided towards them. In addition, it will be more immersive than the minimap constellation with icons that indicate where to go.

– Avoid "spraying" resources on the map. If players realize that random walking is enough to find resources or targets, exploring the map becomes mechanical, aimless. It is, therefore, less rewarding. It is more interesting to group points of interest or resources around "mini clusters" whose access is similar to a mini trip. The construction of the topology allows to channel the movements of the players and, therefore, to dress the field with interesting points of view, artifacts to find, encounters of opportunity and the use of alternative means of transport. Therefore, going to a point of interest, or a group of them, becomes a mini adventure, instead of being a monotonous interval.

Let us now consider the case of the progression strategy that is based on the development of the narration. What are the good practices for building the open world?

– Of course, missions should be used as the primary progression mechanism and not resource gathering. But, above all, missions should not be mere pretexts; Quests should help make sense of player actions, as well as allow them to build relationships with and become better acquainted with NPCs. This is how the team responsible for the script will be able to develop real narrative arcs and offer quality narratives. I will deal with this last point in more detail in the fourth part of this chronicle dedicated to the level design of open world games.

– Develop the map topology according to the missions instead of adapting the mission design to the topology. It is common for the 3D art team to develop an open map and then for the level design team to take it and add their missions. In other words, the construction of the decoration comes before the design of the missions themselves. This is an approach I don't recommend because a good mission design requires a tailored topology.

– Unlock missions in a group instead of sequential order. For example, missions E, F, G, and H can only be unlocked once players have completed missions A, B, C, and D. This system allows the screenwriter to monitor the progress of their narrative arcs while offering freedom of action. for players, they can do the missions of each group in the order they choose.

– Use the first group of missions for incorporation. As a reminder, onboarding doesn't just cover the tutorial; It also aims to give players the momentum to invest for the long term. Therefore, a good addition is just as relevant in triple A as it is in mobile games. The order of the first missions must be imposed and must be carefully constructed. In fact, it is during onboarding that players really get attached to the game. The context must be engaging, even spectacular, the missions must be easy to complete and provide an exciting experience, the first characters found must be endearing, of course, players must quickly develop empathy with their character.

Finally, let's finish with the progression strategy that is based on the progressive discovery of the map. In this case, the entire map is not easily accessible and the more or less restrictive mechanisms prevent players from going where they want. Therefore, players are gradually discovering the geography of the open world.

This strategy offers less depth than the previous two, but offers two advantages: It is particularly motivating for players who like exploration and helps to reinforce the previous two strategies: developing player skills and progression of the game. narration.

A level design that integrates such a progression strategy must be careful to answer two questions:

– How to differentiate areas? In fact, if discovering new areas is an important element in building the player experience, each new area must be significantly different from the previous ones. Simply changing the environment is not enough. New features must be introduced that will have an impact on the game: new threats, new resources, new types of game objectives, new tactical options, etc. Again, the level design should guide the goals of the art team.

– How to avoid that the mechanism that limits the movement of the player is arbitrary? It is not elegant, in a game that promises an open world, to artificially block the movement of players. Solutions exist, such as requiring players to build a certain team like a pot. Far Cry Primal It offers an interesting compromise: some cold areas are accessible but without warm clothing, players cannot stay there for long.

In the next episode …

In the third part of this chronicle dedicated to level design of open world games, I will cover the construction of the map itself, its topology, the use of points of interest and everything that will give life to the world.

