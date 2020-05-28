Newsdio – Postmortem: Blizzard Diablo II

The original
Devil turned to gold the day after Christmas in 1996, after a
exhausting crisis period of four months. We hadn't thought about what
game to do next, but as most developers can probably relate, we were
pretty sure we weren't ready to go back to Devil world
after such a long development cycle. The only thing we were sure of
It was that we wanted to avoid another crisis as we had just experienced.
Diablo II turned to gold on June 15, 2000, after a grueling 12 months
crisis period
Then
Devil shipped we spent about three months recovering and kicking
around game ideas for our next project, but nothing really got stuck. the
idea of going back to Devil started to creep into discussions,
and after a couple of months of recovery, we suddenly realized that
didn't get burned in Devil never more. Let's dust off the reams
of wish list items left from original compiled reviews
of reviews and customers, and we started to think about how we could do
Diablo II bigger and better in every way.
Devil
II I never had a complete official design document. Of course we
I had a rough plan, but for the most part we started by inventing
new things: four cities instead of the original game; five characters
classes, all different from the previous three; and many new dungeons,
vast sets of desert tokens and vastly expanded lists of items, magic,
and skills We wanted to improve every aspect of the original.
Where Devil had three different armor "looks" for
each character, Diablo II would use a component system to generate
Hundreds of variations. Where Devil had a "unique" boss
monsters with special abilities, Diablo II would have a system
for randomly generating thousands of them. We would improve the graphics.
with true transparency, colored light sources and an almost 3D perspective
mode. Level loads would be a thing of the past. The story would be factored
from the beginning and they really have something to do with the missions.
We knew that creating this work would be a great job. Because we had the gameplay
basic concepts already polished, we thought we would hire some new employees,
create some good tools and essentially make the original four times
I play doing the job only twice. We estimate a development of two years.
calendar.
While
the Devil
II The team was made up of three main groups: programming, character art
(everything that moves) and background (everything that does not
movement), with approximately a dozen members each. The design was largely open
process, with members of all teams contributing. Blizzard Irvine helped
with network code and Battle.net support. Blizzard's Film Department
(also in Irvine) contributed with the film sequences that group each
of DevilHe's acts, and collaborated on the plot.
Almost
everything Diablo IICinematic and in-game art was built
and rendering in 3D Studio Max, while 2D interface elements and textures
They were mainly created with Photoshop. The programmers wrote in C and
some C ++, using Visual Studio and SourceSafe for version control.
Snow storm
North started as Condor Games in September 1993. The first contracts
we landed at the ports of Acclaim & # 39; s Quarterback Club soccer games to
portable systems and, more significantly, a Sega Genesis version of
Justice League Task Force for Sunsoft. Silicon and Synapse, a developer
which would later change its name to Blizzard Entertainment, was being developed
a Super Nintendo version of the Justice League Task Force. Condor ended
launching the idea of Devil Blizzard, and halfway
the resulting development process acquired Blizzard's parent company
Condor, renaming us Blizzard North. Throughout a tangled history of
corporate juggling and ownership changes, Blizzard North has remained
A very independent group. Our staff has grown steadily from about 12
at the beginning of Devil to 24 at the beginning of Diablo II,
and finally to our current group of over 40. We concentrate 100
percent of our efforts in game development. To help maintain this focus,
Blizzard's Irvine headquarters manages other functions, such as quality
assurance, marketing, public relations, technical and customer support,
as well as the operation of the Battle.net servers. Our parent company,
Havas Interactive, deals with commercial functions such as sales, manufacturing,
and accounting.
