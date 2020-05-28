Newsdio – Postmortem: Blizzard Diablo II

The original

Devil turned to gold the day after Christmas in 1996, after a

exhausting crisis period of four months. We hadn't thought about what

game to do next, but as most developers can probably relate, we were

pretty sure we weren't ready to go back to Devil world

after such a long development cycle. The only thing we were sure of

It was that we wanted to avoid another crisis as we had just experienced.

Diablo II turned to gold on June 15, 2000, after a grueling 12 months

crisis period

Then

Devil shipped we spent about three months recovering and kicking

around game ideas for our next project, but nothing really got stuck. the

idea of ​​going back to Devil started to creep into discussions,

and after a couple of months of recovery, we suddenly realized that

didn't get burned in Devil never more. Let's dust off the reams

of wish list items left from original compiled reviews

of reviews and customers, and we started to think about how we could do

Diablo II bigger and better in every way.

Devil

II I never had a complete official design document. Of course we

I had a rough plan, but for the most part we started by inventing

new things: four cities instead of the original game; five characters

classes, all different from the previous three; and many new dungeons,

vast sets of desert tokens and vastly expanded lists of items, magic,

and skills We wanted to improve every aspect of the original.

Where Devil had three different armor "looks" for

each character, Diablo II would use a component system to generate

Hundreds of variations. Where Devil had a "unique" boss

monsters with special abilities, Diablo II would have a system

for randomly generating thousands of them. We would improve the graphics.

with true transparency, colored light sources and an almost 3D perspective

mode. Level loads would be a thing of the past. The story would be factored

from the beginning and they really have something to do with the missions.

We knew that creating this work would be a great job. Because we had the gameplay

basic concepts already polished, we thought we would hire some new employees,

create some good tools and essentially make the original four times

I play doing the job only twice. We estimate a development of two years.

calendar.

While

player characters are only seen in the game as 75 pixels

high, all were modeled and rendered in high resolution for your use

on the character selection screen and in promotional materials.

Here, the Paladin stands.

the Devil

II The team was made up of three main groups: programming, character art

(everything that moves) and background (everything that does not

movement), with approximately a dozen members each. The design was largely open

process, with members of all teams contributing. Blizzard Irvine helped

with network code and Battle.net support. Blizzard's Film Department

(also in Irvine) contributed with the film sequences that group each

of DevilHe's acts, and collaborated on the plot.

Almost

everything Diablo IICinematic and in-game art was built

and rendering in 3D Studio Max, while 2D interface elements and textures

They were mainly created with Photoshop. The programmers wrote in C and

some C ++, using Visual Studio and SourceSafe for version control.

Creating

detailed sketches of setups, like this cabin in Act III

Kurast city pier, preceded the royal background modeling

Art.



Snow storm

North started as Condor Games in September 1993. The first contracts

we landed at the ports of Acclaim & # 39; s Quarterback Club soccer games to

portable systems and, more significantly, a Sega Genesis version of

Justice League Task Force for Sunsoft. Silicon and Synapse, a developer

which would later change its name to Blizzard Entertainment, was being developed

a Super Nintendo version of the Justice League Task Force. Condor ended

launching the idea of Devil Blizzard, and halfway

the resulting development process acquired Blizzard's parent company

Condor, renaming us Blizzard North. Throughout a tangled history of

corporate juggling and ownership changes, Blizzard North has remained

A very independent group. Our staff has grown steadily from about 12

at the beginning of Devil to 24 at the beginning of Diablo II,

and finally to our current group of over 40. We concentrate 100

percent of our efforts in game development. To help maintain this focus,

Blizzard's Irvine headquarters manages other functions, such as quality

assurance, marketing, public relations, technical and customer support,

as well as the operation of the Battle.net servers. Our parent company,

Havas Interactive, deals with commercial functions such as sales, manufacturing,

and accounting.