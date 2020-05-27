Newsdio: Simon Carless Blog – Game Discovery and Nintendo Switch: Where We Are

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Newsdio or its parent company.

(Hi, I'm Simon Carless, and you're reading the Game Discoverability Now! Newsletter. A regular look at how people find and buy your video games. Or you don't.)

Since a lot of my newsletters have recently been on Steam, it's time to change it (haha!). This time I'll talk a little bit about the state of the Nintendo Switch for game discovery in our Wario 2020 year. The first part of this newsletter series is in the general Switch market, and then we'll dive into the trends around recent games in Pt. 2)

(A few months ago, I also wrote & # 39; How People Find Your Game: Nintendo Switch Edition & # 39; and & # 39; Nintendo Switch: A Discovery Trace & # 39 ;, for those who want to read more on the subject. But this is a broader look at the problems!)

I would like to make a preface in saying this, while Valve explicitly allows you to share detailed Steam sales data, the generally privacy-conscious Nintendo is much less communicative. (In fact, developers were previously warned to share Switch sales data between multiple developers.) Therefore, we will try a little more abstractions.

But here are the big three things I know about the detection ability of the Switch game in 2020:

– The Switch remains the most fertile console platform for most indies.

You will certainly find exceptions. But if you've created a more traditionally "standalone" game, one that probably won't appeal to players playing AAA Ubisoft and EA games, for example, and the simultaneous release, you can also sell on Switch as its PC / Steam version. (If that's as good as you'd like on both platforms it's … another question, hahaha).

That doesn't mean that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 can't be amazing places for your games, and you shouldn't convert to them either. But I do think the Nintendo fan base is a bit better suited to independent sensitivity, especially with more modest, wacky, or 2D games.

And the relative lack of monstrous third-party games on Switch, partly for performance reasons, has helped smaller third-parties (just like you!) Stand out.

– Games no longer sell as well on Switch as they used to. (It's the choice, fool!)

If you have a good game, there is a time when it is guaranteed to sell well on any platform, like the Switch. That's when there is not many games on that platform, but many hungry players. That is the supply and demand at work.

This was where the Switch was for the first 18-24 months of its useful life – it was relatively easy to sell it in five figures (in units) with a good game. (Switch released in March 2017, what it feels like a billion years ago. What is time, anyway?)

And in fact, even now in 2020, the number of games released month by month is not really increasing:

127 games released in April on Nintendo Switch https://t.co/6ZuLINXgIv pic.twitter.com/tT7ZWppQKw – Thomas Bidaux ðŸŒ -Working from home ðŸÂ ¡- (@icotom) May 20, 2020

But it is the cumulative effect of four new games per day every day for several years that begins to add up. "The number of games available" (3,214 in North America, and increasing by 1,500-ish per year) far exceeds the number of new switches being purchased. Furthermore, the Pareto principle remains in force.

So you can now have a standout game that sells for thousands of copies on Switch, just because of the supply / demand, lack of hype, or "so it is." (The same is true for Steam, of course! And the other consoles, maybe even more.)

But because people remember hearing about the early days on Switch and focusing on bestsellers … there is some confusion about expectations. (Don't make me reveal my example of Super Monkey Ball for iOS again about how platforms radically change throughout their life cycle.)

– "How to sell copies" on Nintendo Switch has been increasingly focused on discounts

A definite problem is its visibility / visibility window on Switch. If you're just a regular release of the game, since the Switch reliably started getting 120 games a month, you'll appear about the "fold" in New Releases for a day or two. And that is. (There are the main lists, but it is quite difficult to enter the initial launch).

For discoverability, how the average Switch user finds it after launch, there is no "New Popular Games" area. Sure, there are featured games, but it's biased quite game-centric, includes pre-releases as well, and is 100% set by Nintendo. (I talked about the individual eShop tabs in my first Switch newsletter.)

And unlike Steam, which is more tied to casual web browsing in terms of "click and buy the game," most Switch users browse the store on the device when calculating what to buy. Finding your game in the eShop is vital! And if the only way they would easily find him is to search for him by name, well … that's not going to happen much.

So you end up having situations like the Reddit screenshot above from r / NintendoSwitchDeals, where developers are discounting games by 40% -90% to go back to the Best Sellers or Great Deals tabs. I think both are rated by a 14-day moving average of units sold. If you go back to the lists, more people notice the games, more copies are sold, etc. (In addition to Reddit and web buzz).

And with this Switch game discount having zero marginal cost to a developer … a lot is still happening. the "Ugh, this game just hit the charts with a 50% discount, maybe we have to do a 75% discount" FOMO is real. And I don't think that's a positive for the platform or the perceived value of buying individual games, in the long run. (Also, some of the 90-99% off games are not of great quality and can sour Switch players on the platform over time.)

On the plus side: Nintendo allows you to discount your game at any time (with a certain amount of notice and space between discounts), which is super flexible and ahead of other console platforms. And there are public and invitation-only Switch sales events that you can also participate in as a developer.

So it's not like Nintendo isn't trying to help. It's just that allowing all games to be discounted at arbitrary times (which Sony and Microsoft do not routinely do) encourages this type of "increasing discount" behavior. That way, your game can become an impulsive purchase at an incredible discount, when few other games are for sale.

If I were Nintendo, what I would personally do is a) allow a maximum discount of 50% for all games, with an annual exception (?); yes) synchronize discount policies for North America and Europeand c) Add an algorithmic eShop tab "New Popular Games" based on games that debut to strong sales. And potentially d) add more high-profile themed editorial features around interesting games.

But I'm not Nintendo, so hey! And the eShop we have is the eShop we currently have, and it may still be great for you. So I hope this guide has helped you understand it.

The next step in this series: Thanks to a helpful person, I'll take a look at Switch eShop's implied sales by revenue from last month in North America, to find out what's going on.