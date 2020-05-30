Newsdio: Simon Carless Blog – VGDC: Article / Video Selections from & # 39; All Time Greats & # 39; by Brandon Sheffield

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

(It's time for our third guest video game Deep Cuts post, following Kyle Orland & Bennett Foddy's picks for the "best item / video in game." This time, Brandon Sheffield from Necrosoft Games and the Insert Credit podcast (sign up for Patreon!) contributes some great picks, often retro and Japan-centric, for their all-time favorite game culture links.

Coincidentally, Brandon, also my friend / former colleague at Newsdio & Game Developer magazine, is also currently in the news for finding a "lost" Samurai Shodown game for the upcoming Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection, thanks to a stellar detective job. . So … we'll call this column fortuitous timing, huh?)

ARTICLES

Two interviews with Japanese developers who like Mega Drive (Takayan and Hideyuki Suganami, Shmuplations, 2004 and 1995 – links are below).

I feel like these two Shmuplations items are somehow companion pieces. Shmuplations does an excellent job translating ancient Japanese game development interviews, and this one about the dark Battle Mania, and this one about the better-known dark Alien Soldier, both show developers who love Mega Drive (aka Genesis), they hate Nintendo and they just want to do what they want to do, come what may.

It is really interesting to see people being so honest with themselves, with their preferences and tastes, and almost using game development as a banner for meeting or personal therapy (although the success of this therapy is debatable). Especially interesting when remembering that the Mega Drive was not that popular in Japan.

I miss having fun while writing about video games. My own attempts at gaming journalism always get so heavy and serious! Frank's article on the dark of NES, Princess Tomato in the Salad Kingdom, reminds us that you can still have a good time with gaming journalism, turning (mostly) the entire kingdom into a recipe for a salad, complete with vinaigrette.

In 1983, in an obscure video game magazine called "Video Games," writer Anne Krueger highlights some of the first women in game development and shows how her struggles for recognition, compensation, and general respect have … frankly It didn't change that much over the years.

At the same time, it shows the resilience of a group of people who are passionate about the environment, how they have always been here, have always been influential, and how much they have worked to make the industry a better place, and make games more fun. .

It can be a struggle to maintain a positive vision of the games and the future in general at times. I think one of the best things you can do is make a video game about that feeling. Matthew Burns's dissection of his own game Eliza (a visual novel about a "virtual therapy" startup) has some great ideas on what it means to outsource your inner fears and try to share them with others in a way that resonates.

I feel like visual novels "with a dot" require you to trust the author to take you to a place that doesn't go against your values. If you didn't know Matthew Burns, this article would go a long way toward building that trust.

Hirokazu Yasuhara, the map designer for Sonic the Hedgehog 1 to 3, Uncharted, etc., has the most crystal-clear and easy-to-understand game design ideas of anyone he has ever met.

Doing this interview opened my eyes to the world of game design as a methodology and a state of mind, rather than spreadsheets or seating ideas. I keep coming back to this conversation year after year, and I really wish he would write a book. (Full disclosure, I did this interview, but I share it for content, not for my amazing writing!)

VIDEOS

I really like looking at the early days of 3D to find its place in console space, so the fifth generation of consoles has a special place in my heart. The Saturn especially, which had a 3D chip type screwed in at the end of production, and which had terrible documentation for developers, basically required a combination of finesse and absolute brute force to get something good.

Naturally, I love that. ÐŸ "° Low Score Boy breaks down the arcane summoning circle one must build to get some of the most interesting graphic achievements of the generation moving on the screen, through the two (and a little) main console graphics fries.To see the bonus, here is a discussion of Saturn video formats.And if you like radical darkness, be sure to check out your research on Taiwan's exclusive console, the Super A & # 39; Can.

It is almost impossible to choose a favorite GameHut video for me. GameHut is the channel for Traveler & # 39; s Tales co-founder Jon Burton, revealing how he and his team pushed the boundaries of vintage consoles (from Genesis to PS2, basically). There is so much to be impressed here. The "3D" depth effects in Toy Story, the environment-mapped polygons in Sonic R, the "3D" tower in Mickey Mania, and so on.

His dedication to the art of making games look good is palpable. For some reason, use clickbait titles in every video, but the content is presented with such care that even the average person can understand the concepts behind the tricks. Each video is a fantastic peak behind the scenes of old game development.

This only has Japanese text, but you will probably get the gist just by viewing the images. Essentially, it's a King of Crusher collection of Kusoge (crap games) for PS1, in which a guy who has to kick everything to death, to terrible fighting games, to terrible role-playing games. In Volume 2, you get the excellent "No Treasure Hunter" that had 50 endings, most of which only involve you accidentally falling off a cliff.

In the "weird games" series, you can enjoy Suzuki Bakuhatsu (semi-illustrated cover), a game about a woman who must defuse the bombs contained in an increasingly unusual series of household objects. In short, it is about discovering new obscurities. If you like it, you'll probably really enjoy this YouTube playlist. I have to admit that the linked video in particular is not my all-time favorite: it is the SERIES that is my favorite.

Tool-assisted Speedruns mainly consist of completing games as fast as possible. But I especially like it when runners trick a game into thinking they're doing the right thing when you're actually doing something else.

In this TAS, racer Ryuto convinces Brain Age that they have written the answer to an additional problem when drawing Star Fox characters. Remember the classic (somewhat troublesome) Jeopardy TAS with answers like "I bathed Keanu Reeves" by becoming the " Baker "correct.

Okay, I worked on this one, but I'm presenting it as a potential (very expensive) evolution of the video game article, and something I'd love to see more of. In the museum section of the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection game, we can show a curated vision of the evolution of an entire company, in this case SNK.

Through an interactive slide show, you can take a look at the company's roots and why what they did mattered for the future. And when we come across a game that can really be played in the collection, you can stop by and see for yourself what we're talking about, whether it's watching a video or playing the game yourself.