Newsdio: Simon Carless Blog – Welcome to Indie Games Direct Summer

(Hi, I'm Simon Carless, and you're reading the Game Discoverability Now! Newsletter. A regular look at how people find and buy your video games. Or you don't.)

Well again, and the amount of news in the discovery space never actually decreases. (Even if the window for me to analyze everything seems shorter and shorter, for various reasons!) So, let's get on with it, okay?

Video Game Summer Showcases, huh?

Well, COVID-19 and the cancellation of E3 2020 have left a big gap in the summer game announcement schedule. Or, more accurately, it broadened the time frame of the virtual / streaming showcases that used to occur around E3 anyway, and allowed additional third parties to get involved as well.

I mention this because the first of these showcases, Wholesome Direct, took place yesterday, displaying "over 50 cute and cozy independent games" in a 37-minute display case:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AwCNzOPR8Ck (/ embed)

There was a slight drama on Twitter about "cute / cozy" as a descriptor, which we'll ignore for now. But in general, people will tune into or pay attention to these showcases, if they show new and interesting games. And if you are an indie, this may work in your favor.

But which of the one billion showcases should I look at and / or be in? (You probably know if you are already in them, in MOST cases). Here's a quick rundown of the most indie / triple-lo (sorry) shows I've seen coming for the rest of the summer:

The most obviously indie-focused showcase is Guerrilla Collective, which runs for three days (June 6-8, starting at the same time each day) and has plenty of notable participants.

These span Coffee Stain via Raw Fury to Humble Games, Good Shepherd, Fellow Traveler, 11 Bit Studios, New Blood, Modern Wolf … you've got the idea. It is coordinated by The MIX & Kinda Funny Games and I will definitely be tuning in.

Summer Game Fest, which is Geoff Keighley's series of announcements and broadcasts, has a Day Of The Devs crew for two show broadcasts: June 22 and July 20.

The showcase organized by iam8bit and Double Fine has already confirmed the participation of indies like Panic, Annapurna, Thatgamecompany and more. (And the deadline to send is Thursday, May 28).

It's a bit more 'core PC / mini-AAA', but Future's PC Gaming Show on June 6 is likely to have plenty of Steam / Epic Store announcements as well. Previous years have had announcements from Rebellion and several other notable freelancers.

There are also a host of other showcases adjacent to E3 time, some unique or developer-focused editorial, that this Fanbyte guide has done a useful rounding job of. There are more confirmations to come, of course. (I am waiting very anxiously for Return Direct, for example).

And people like Nintendo, Xbox, and Sony are holding virtual exhibits much more often than they used to, and will likely include smaller games to "spice up" over the summer. Hurrah!

In general, any organizer can hold a game show year-round, and people CAN pay attention. But for now, it makes more sense to locate them around the "obvious time hole." And if you can time your breakthrough to reveal an inclusion in a storefront that a lot of people look at, of course I think it can help you figure it out.

Trade demos – empirical proof (?) Of goodness!

You may recall in the latest Game Discoverabilityland newsletter that you were singing praises, potentially, of demoing for your Nintendo Switch game.

Well, the nice team from SMG Studio (Death Squared, Moving Out!) Kindly pointed me to the Switch sales charts they released last year, showing a "fatter tail" after releasing a Switch demo for Death Squared:

Here are our first-year stats and you can see that when the demo was released the tail got fatter. We share this on @rNintendoSwitch https://t.co/QTf16xndKq pic.twitter.com/YGkIDlH1r5 – SMG: Move! Get out now! ðŸ “¦ (@smgstudio) July 4, 2019

So I won't say it's conclusive, and clearly things have changed since July of last year, but … I see an appreciable difference there. (And on a more note related to the last newsletter, also note how many discounts increase sales on Switch. These were the days when the 25% discount received the most notice.)

Much more ordered information …

Just summing up the other things that just came in the last week or so, a lot is happening, right?