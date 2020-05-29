Newsdio: Simone Cicchetti's Blog – Practical Tips on Technical Game Design Documentation (Part 2)

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of the Newsdio community.

This article is a continuation of a previous article I wrote on how to write documents for Game Designers. To quickly summarize it, I explained these 4 golden rules that I always follow whenever I create a document:

Show, not write Brief and brief Documentation is useless. No one will ever read 100% of your document.

In addition to these Rules, I also explained the "right way" and the "correct time”To write a document.

To understand this article, it will be vital to read the previous one, as I will largely quote these Rules to explain the Google Docs tools and give some advice, so if you haven't already, don't hesitate to come back here later.

Google Docs creates text documents. It is the tool that you will probably use to create design documents, high vision documents and similar documents. The reasons why I suggest using Google Docs instead of Microsoft Office Word explained in the Previous article.

exist 3 core elements to consider when creating a text document:

Formatting , which is divided into: The page and the styles Formats (bold, italic, underline, and highlight) Images

, which is divided into: Bullet points what are your best friends

what are your best friends Tableswho are your best friends

Let's go in order.

Page setup

When you make a document, it is important to optimize your space. Although letting the reader breathe with empty spaces can be good, a tight document is less intimidating than a gigantic one; just think this: When your readers open your document, do you want them to look at the page count and read a 4 or a 17? Fewer pages mean that your readers are more likely to skip less information (remember Rule 4)

So how can you make your document more strict? Editing the page setup It is the fastest and easiest way to drastically reduce the number of unpleasant pages:

Let's go File> Page setup and play with the margins: I find a 0.5 inch up and background and 0.56 inch left and right It works better, but you can experiment.

and play with the margins: I find a and It works better, but you can experiment. In the same window is the page orientation: sometimes especially Heavy table documents, having a landscape oriented document is better than a vertical one.

Another one advanced (and dangerous) the things you can do are:

Edit the Line spacing ( Format> Line Spacing ),

( ), Change the indentation options ( Format> Align and indent> Indent options )

( ) Change the source font type or size.

About the source specifically: Google Docs is standardized in Arial 11; I would advise stay at 11 for the size while for the font type maybe you want to give Roboto a test: it is an ever-expanding font, much loved and has a compact italic style that reduces text length – quite useful!

Styles

Styles are the Titles and Headers, accessed by the Text style dropdown menu. Just hover over the line you want to change and select the style you want.

Styles are especially useful for divide your content and create a Hierarchy – my titles 2 are categories within my titles 1 which are categories within my entire document. Remember the Right way to write a document?

"Tip: You can save the formatting changes made to your styles: In the Text Style drop-down menu, place the cursors on the little arrow pointing to the right in the style and select & # 39; update to match & # 39 ;, then on the bottom of the menu select options> save as my default styles "

Google Docs also creates a index on the side of the document called "outline"(to hide / show it use the Ctrl + Alt + A or Ctrl + Alt + H shortcut or go View> Show document outline)

Now, perhaps you are asking yourself "but won't titles and headings increase my page count?"And the answer to that is yes.

The main reason we use them is that they help with Rule 2: avoid text walls, but they also have the special advantage of dividing your document thematically: by having clear areas, each reader will know where to focus and the loss of data (Rule 4) will be located in less important parts for each reader (your reserve army)

Formats

The four most commonly used formats are bold, italic, underline, and highlight. Each one has pros and cons:

Bold font (Ctrl + B) it's you more powerful tool, and also the most dangerous . You should use it to enhancement special words or short sentences in your text Have them highlight Put in bold the words that even if they read for themselves it would still make sense and convey the meaning of the sentence Increase the size of your text and it does less readable . Use it wisely Ideally, no more than 1 word every 3 or 4 must be in bold, and no more than 1/3 of the line

it's you more tool, and also the most . Italic (Ctrl + I) is less powerful than bold, but less dangerous. It still used to have parts of text that stand out. Use it on large snippets of text, since a single word would not be highlighted enough. You can also use it to separate specific pieces of text, such as explanations, quotes, etc. do it consistently and the reader will know what to expect

is less powerful than bold, but less dangerous. Underlined (Ctrl + U) is he ugly cousin bold and italic. Although powerful drastically reduces readability of your document It should be used in extremely specific words – avoid it in words with a capital L Underline is a standardized format for Hyperlinks – Adapt to that dominant design. Don't use it on blue text

is he bold and italic. Enhancement , but also text color They are an elegant way to visually create maps in your document. Use it to create a Color code or highlight a word that is often repeated in your text Use little saturated colors for reflections Use darker colors for text and put it in bold font . Always avoid the shadows of yellow for text colors.

, but also They are an elegant way to visually create maps in your document.

Images

Why write it if you can show it? Not much to say here, if you can put an image, a GIF, or a link to a video inside your document, please do so (Rule 1) Some special tricks that can help you:

Crop your images : after putting it in the document, double click to edit image size to optimize space You can use this to save space and avoid breaking a topic between multiple pages ( Right way )

: after putting it in the document, double click to edit image size to optimize space Format : click on the image and select " Adjust text "Option in the format menu below Is he best format since it gives you more freedom . Google Docs error – Large images tend to behave strangely when moving them between pages – walk through this, resize them to be as small as possible and move the small image, then resize it. Another thing to consider is Cut and paste.

: click on the image and select " "Option in the format menu below

Copy the Youtube video into the timestamp : Open a YouTube video, go to the time stamp that interests you, pause the video, right click on it and select "Copy URL to current timestamp" You now have a link that, when clicked, immediately brings the reader to that timestamp !

: Open a YouTube video, go to the time stamp that interests you, pause the video, right click on it and select "Copy URL to current timestamp"

Remember that images, gifs and videos also save you a lot of time explaining things to the reader (Rule 3)

"Tip: You can add an image to your document by dragging it from the original site directly to the document or with Copy and Paste, without having to save it to your computer first "

"Tip: Gifs.com is an AMAZING tool to create Gifs of any video on the Internet with just its URL, it is basically free and allows incredible edits! Use it!

Bullet lists

Bullet point lists are your best friends – but only if you use them wisely. They have some unwanted side effects What to remember when using them:

They force you to write less ( Rule 2 ) Secondary effect : you should write less; Bulk texts don't work well in bullet point lists

( ) They are extremely readable Secondary effect : take up a lot of space vertically and waste most of the text row (Spoiler alert: tables solve this)

They create a visual hierarchy ( Right way ) Use Bleeding ! Click on Tongue to indent your bullet lists and help the reader visualize relationship among them, Use Bold font ! It is amazing with bullet lists when used to enhancement Important words. Secondary effect : they waste even plus row space when bleeding.

)

To quickly create a bullet list, select your text section and click the bullet button in the header or use Ctrl + Shift + 8.

Tables

The tables are you best friends. Anything you can put in a Bullet Point list, you can put in a table and get a best result. This is what makes tables amazing and the tricks to use them:

They force you to write less like bullet lists ( Rule 2 ) But unlike them, you can write bigger sentences Help cut all conjunctions ("Y", "o", "thus") because the connection is established using the table format

like bullet lists ( ) They are highly readable like bullet lists But Are actually plus readable AND use the entire row, optimizing space

like bullet lists They create a hierarchy like bullet lists ( Rule 1 ) But They can also create a visual connection between themes.

like bullet lists ( )

The path of the Table Master is full of small adjustments that will make your documents perfect:

Cell fusion : Merging two or more cells can create a correlation between multiple elements and help visualize the hierarchy , Do it for selecting the cells you need to merge, right click and select "Merge cells"

: Merging two or more cells can create a correlation between multiple elements and help visualize the ,

Add rows / columns : right click on a cell and select these options to be more flexible

: right click on a cell and select these options to be more flexible Edge color and weight : changing the border color or weight can increase the correlation between elements in the hierarchy Advice that will save your life : select all the cells you want, then click the small downward-pointing arrow in the upper right corner of the selection. By doing so, you can select multiple borders at once, without having to manually select each one.

: changing the border color or weight can increase the correlation between elements in the hierarchy

"Tip– White borders are invisible, which means that you can put your data in an order similar to a table but it looks like it's not in a table; this makes it lighter and more visually appealing, but it reduces the correlation between elements in the same row "

Colored cells : It is like highlighting, but better. Same rules to choose the color, apply here You can even have a column dedicated exclusively to having a Colour ! However, add a legend at the beginning of the table The first row of your table should be highly checked as it often contains some kind of " Title "For the rest of the columns

: It is like highlighting, but better. to choose the color, apply here

Google Docs error– not really a bug, just a silly thing: when creating a table, always add a little extra line at the bottom of the table, which sometimes takes an extra page for free – set the line size in 2 to solve this problem!

Now you know some of the ways you can make a document better, shorter and more readable, avoiding many mistakes or a basic troubleshooting to speed up the startup! (I don't have to quote the Golden Rules now, do I?)

Next step: take everything I told you and move it Spreadsheet. 90% of what you can do in a text document, it can be done in a spreadsheet, the better.

Google Sheets is going to be the last part of this article series, it will take me a long time for sure, but it will come, so stick around! For any questions, of course, add me to LinkedIn and let's chat!

One final tip that can save you a LOT of time: create flat documents! Once you know the paragraphs, the formats of tables will use, just create a document that has skeleton of your structure, and compile a copy every time you need it!

This will take your optimization to new levels!