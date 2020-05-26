Newsdio: Victoria Tran's Blog – Scrappy Social Media Management: Reusing Content

Every independent person in the community I know has addressed the same problem. You need constant new content for your studio's social media channels, but:

All artists are busy and cannot help you create new content.

You can't use any new content in the game because it will be a spoiler / we still can't show it / it's not ready / it could change / life is suffering

You have already used all available images / videos

There is no news about your game.

When Kitfox first started in 2013, the team described the study as "sloppy." While we've gotten past that description for the most part (WOO!), I think it's the perfect word to describe a * part * of my community's style.

For my purposes, I consider careless to do a lot with few resources, be it time, content or skill.

Scrappiness requires many different things, but more than anything it will require this:

Creativity : Not only in the general sense of being able to come up with new / fun ideas, but also seeing how content can be reused.

Creativity: Not only in the general sense of being able to come up with new / fun ideas, but also seeing how content can be reused.

Be okay with not being perfect: It is a totally valid and good marketing strategy to have perfect image content to share, always. Finely crafted messages. The highest quality GIFs. But being rudimentary means that sometimes you'll have to be fine with a little determination and a lack of polish.

Flexibility: Not only will you have to stand to handle new things, but you'll also need a comprehensive skill set, wherever it is. (Or at least be willing to learn!) Image editing, basic video editing, drawing skills, GIF creation, very good pun – it can be any variety of things, but it MUST be a range.

Determination: Look, I'm not going to lie. It can suck when you think of all the pretty resources everyone else has. Stay with me here though. There are benefits of being rudimentary.

However, let's be clear about quality versus quantity. While fragmentation means things won't be "perfect," it also doesn't mean you should post low-quality content. Laggy GIF / videos, uninteresting screenshots, extremely hashtagged tweets … this is not what is sloppy.

So … aside from the fact that you can do things with few resources, what is the benefit of being careless?

DO IT. SINGLE. DOOO IT. Haha ok, old Shia Labeouf memes aside, I've seen MANY people fall into the trap of trying to be so perfect that they never actually do that. It is always easier to sit back and read a host of articles on marketing. Know the best tips, tricks and strategies. You can learn a LOT by reading articles, don't get me wrong, but There's nothing like being in the trenches and doing the thing. Make that IMGUR post and it fails completely! Run a contest just to get no tickets! Try to do the thing! And then learn from it!

Be agile: Being tied by time means that you are going to be very good about where you spend your energy. Agile is about reiterating and learning from the process, and it can be applied to marketing as well. The speed of sloppy marketing means you'll get quick feedback on what's most engaging in your community, be it an aspect of your game or a particular social media channel. And once you get that kind of feedback, you can duck down and work to improve what works, rather than reaching out in an effort to capture all of your marketing channels.

Oh mankind. If it's something the indies get, it's the human aspect of having a game studio. We are not a studio of 200, working anonymously on our next project. We become a little more casual. We can send emails that are completely meowed. We become more vulnerable and known to people who enjoy our games, and our marketing must reflect that. Creating a connection means that people will be more receptive to who we are and, in turn, to our games.

Now that you know what / why, it's time to get into the most difficult part of how you will be neglected. Often this falls back on content reuse and reuse, which is when you take an asset and convert it to new assets in different formats. Each study has its own unique limitations, so not everything will necessarily apply to you, but hopefully it will help!

Break your trailer

Trailers are my favorite material. They don't appear frequently, but when you release one, you can bet it will be material for the next time. Trailers often have "snippets" for them: an exciting action part, a more informative part, something cinematic, etc. Break them up into separate GIFs to not only have content for future ages, but also to see which ones work best when posting.

For example, below are two different "mood sections" from the Mondo Museum trailer that could become separate posts. Different things stand out: the left is focused on "build", while the right is more about the aspect of the game "look at these cool personal exhibits".

If you look at the trailer, here's how I would break it down to become individual GIFs for the content:

0: 01–0: 04 | Build your own museum ____

0: 04–0: 06 | Panoramic panning

0: 06–0: 09 | Build

0: 09–0: 12 | Manage

0: 13–0: 16 | Grow (optionally add the "Profit" part at 0:17)

0: 19–0: 22 | Final screen

Often these GIFs can be a good indication of what people are clinging to about your game, or a sign that they don't necessarily understand what's going on with it. (For example, Lucifer Within Us is a tricky game to explain, so I'm REALLY trying to break it down to allow people to focus on what I'm trying to convey.)

And if there is a screenshot you can take from the trailer that looks great, even better!

Reusing art

So when I'm creating sloppy social content, here are the basics I need:

As many character portraits as possible

At least one background (could be key art)

If possible, accessories / flourishes. (As in-game items, mood indicators, or weapons).

I am not an artist, so my ability to create new assets is quite weak, but I am proficient enough in Photoshop that I can often find creative solutions when I need a quick image to post on social media.

Many think that good content often has new shiny images associated with it, but that's not necessarily true. I have often reused images or slightly modified them to create new posts, relying more on the image title to make it look exciting. Remember, social media is moving at breakneck speed, so most of the time you can assume that people haven't seen your image before OR have already forgotten about it.

For example, in the Boyfriend Dungeon case, I was left with just a few sword portraits and a background.

As the basis for many social posts, I used the image above and simply changed the title or added different things.

It became three different publications (highly dependent on text):

Again, this involves a certain level of creativity and timing when it comes to reusing art in new content. It's hard to give advice on exactly what you can do as it depends on your studio's voice / tone and what you have available, but for the day to day of your social media, you don't need great posts at all times. . Unless it's your thing!

Repositioning articles

After a big announcement or reveal, hopefully you have at least a few items about your game that you can use. You can often retweet them, but after a while you can also get quotes that you want people to pay attention to (and don't forget to link the article again, of course).

Let's face it here, not everyone will click or read an article in its entirety, so this will help direct your attention.

Link to tweet

Synchronization

One of the things to keep in mind when reusing content is not sharing it TOO often, so people don't get used to seeing that image and scroll automatically. I tend to spend at least a few months between reusing content, depending on what it is.

You can also plan your content for different holidays! Hubspot has a good calendar filled with all the silly / serious vacations, if you need it.

Social media is very good at making it seem like we all have our best step forward at all times, which is not always the case.

Especially among community developer circles, I think we can have a LOT of imposter syndrome thinking that everyone has their stuff together, while in reality we are all struggling to find SOMETHING. At least in my case, you can rest easy knowing that I too am struggling to find things to say about our games when I am not allowed to. But that's okay.

Actually, it's fun to be sloppy.

See you online.

<3