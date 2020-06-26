Newsweek scoffed at claiming that conservatives are "weaponizing" the culture of cancellation to 'tame anti-Trump celebrities'

Newsweek raised his eyebrows on Thursday with a report framing conservatives as "armsmen" who canceled the culture against critics of President Trump.

Earlier this week, late-night presenter Jimmy Kimmel was criticized for the new audio obtained by Fox News, where he could be repeatedly heard using the N-word while posing as Snoop Dogg on a comical 1996 Christmas album. Kimmel released a He apologizes that he focused largely on his past use of wearing a black face and suggested that his critics try to "intimidate" him in silence and that they are the real "racists".

However, a report published by Newsweek on Wednesday suggested that the culture of cancellation is exercised only by the right, using the headline: "Conservatives weaponize the culture of cancellation to tame anti-Trump celebrities."

"Cancel the culture. It's here, it's happening, and it seems like every day there are calls to cancel more famous faces on social media, but not always because of the voices you'd expect," writer Emma Nolan started the article before alluding to Kimmel. . and NBC presenter Jimmy Fallon's black face controversies. "Among the multitude of voices calling for these celebrities to face the consequences of their past actions are several conservative figures and the media."

Nolan later quotes tweets from Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, actor James Woods and Donald Trump Jr., who said, "I am 100 percent against punishing comedians for jokes, including bad jokes by non-funny comedians like Jimmy Kimmel … but according to the left's own rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live, it's hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep up his show. "

"While most of the discourse around the controversy comes from people predominantly concerned with denouncing racism and dismantling systemic racism in the media, some of the criticism comes from notable right-wing figures who are putting together the current discourse to pointing out what they say is the hypocrisy of some anti-Trump celebrities, "Nolan explained.

The article drew more attention on Thursday after being shared by actress Alyssa Milano.

This led to mockery at the expense of the magazine.

"LOL noting that Kimmel's black face and Hollywood's are inconsistent is 'weaponry'," radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

"It is not a fun game when we have to play by our own rules," wrote conservative commentator Stephen Miller in response to Milano's tweet.

"LOL armed = liking his own medicine," wrote Republican strategist Chris Barron.

Much of Hollywood has been affected by the cultural change after the death of George Floyd. "Gone With the Wind" was removed from the HBO Max library earlier this month and recently re-added with historical context. Both "Cops" and "Live PD" were canceled. The episodes of "30 Rock" and "Scrubs" were drawn from digital platforms featuring characters with black faces.

Actresses Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell announced that they are retiring from their respective roles in two animated series where they voiced biracial characters.

Disney Parks also announced that it is "reinventing" its famous Splash Mountain ride, which was inspired by the racially troublesome 1946 film "Song of the South."