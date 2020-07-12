Newt Gingrich: alarming rise in anti-Semitism, other important issues addressed in Daniel Silva's next novel

It is not always necessary to read a newspaper or a report from a leading group of experts to examine the main problems of our troubled world. Sometimes a well-made novel can be just as effective, if not more, while, of course, offering entertainment.

Daniel Silva's best-selling series on Gabriel Allon, the fictional Israeli spy, murderer, and art restorer, demonstrates this.

Through Allon's exciting adventures, Silva has discussed Russia, the Catholic Church, and the terrorist threat from the Muslim world, among other topics. In Silva's most recent novel, "The Order," which will be released on July 14, also addresses the alarming rise in anti-Semitism worldwide in recent years. He links the problem in part with what he calls far-right populism in Europe.

NEWT GINGRICH: TRUMP CARVES A PLACE IN HISTORY, COLLECTS THE PATAGOTIC DREAM OF REAGAN

I discuss The Order with Silva in this week's episode of my podcast "Newt’s World". In the novel, Pope Paul VII's private secretary summons Allon to Rome after the Holy Father suddenly dies. The Catholic world has been told that Paul died of a heart attack, but the secretary, Archbishop Luigi Donati, suspects that he was killed for reasons that have implications for the Church far beyond Paul's death. Allon must run to find the truth as a grim Catholic society with ties to far-right European plots to control the papacy.

More from Opinion

Interestingly, when Silva introduced Allon to the world years ago, he thought there was too much anti-Semitism and hatred against Israel for an Israeli character to work in the mass market. He explained that providing people with a better understanding of what it means to be an Israeli and Israeli intelligence officer is one of the reasons for the series' massive success.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

In his new book, Silva explores the sources of anti-Semitism and importantly points out that the virus of hatred of Jews did not begin in Nazi Germany, far from it. There was a long and brutal history of slaughtering Jews in Europe, and the Holocaust was meant to be the pogrom to end all pogroms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silva and I also discussed a host of important issues in the Catholic Church, Islamic terrorism, and the coronavirus. We also delve into the world of art, which plays a central role in the life of Allon, and therefore of Silva. As with most great novelists, Silva spends more time in the head of his main character than in his.

I hope you will listen to this week's episode to enjoy a very entertaining and insightful conversation. I also hope you tune in to my next episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, about reinventing American education today.

To read, listen and see more comments from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH