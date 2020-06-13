Newt Gingrich: America Knows It Would End If Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer Ruled

Every time an alleged conservative or Republican explains why he can't vote for President Trump, I wonder if they've thought of the alternative: the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi machine.

Our election in November will not be between President Trump and President Perfection. It will be between President Trump and a nightmare that would end the United States as we know it.

If former Vice President Joe Biden wins, it means that the turnout for Democrats will be such that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, continues to lead a Democratic majority in the House. It also means that Democrats will surely gain control of the Senate, making Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., The Majority Leader.

REINCE PRIEBUS WANTS MANY DEBATES TRUMP-BIDEN: & # 39; THE PRESIDENT IS GOING TO EAT JOE BIDEN & # 39;

Given control of the three instruments of power, what would the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team do?

This is not a question that requires wild speculation. As I described in a series of podcasts on Gingrich 360, Pelosi's $ 3 billion HEROES (Omnibus Emergency Health Solutions and Economic Recovery) Act, apparently designed to help our economy recover from the coronavirus recession, contains enough radicalism to be terrifying.

More from Opinion

The legislation would legalize all people in the US today. USA Illegally. It would block federal immigration officials from deporting even criminals and gang members. It would give major Democratic donors a big tax break by restoring unlimited deductibility of state and local taxes.

The measure would pay for abortion with taxpayer money. It would release the prisoners indiscriminately, so that at least six of the most infamous serial killers would be eligible for release. He would invest money in corrupt local governments and rescue the most wasteful states in the United States.

These are just some examples of the more than 1,800 pages of the invoice.

And there are many more examples. In my next book "Trump and the American Future," I detail a large number of radical votes and actions that were supported by more than 200 House Democrats.

Beyond this, we have solid evidence from California, New York, and Virginia of how radical Democrats would be if they gained control of the House, Senate, and White House.

Abortions at each stage of pregnancy would be legalized and paid for with her tax dollars. Gun control would be effectively enforced by establishing the responsibility of the arms manufacturer and seller for any weapon used in a crime. (Trial attorneys would love it, and they are at the heart of the Democratic coalition.)

With HR1 (the first bill voted this session) and the electoral component of Pelosi's $ 3 trillion bill, it's clear how Democrats would move to become invincible.

Democrats have been frustrated by free elections. Even when they could win the presidency, they only had one unified power for two years at a time under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. In both cases, they immediately lost the first year-end elections and then had to deal with the Republican Houses.

That Republican victory outside the year prompted President Clinton to commit to welfare reform, balance the budget, reform the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Communications Commission, and cut the capital gains tax. Liberals hated him and never forgave President Clinton for going downtown.

President Obama was much more radical than President Clinton and had learned that the left would punish him for "selling out." His response to the Republican opposition was to accept limited legislative goals and attempt to change the United States through executive orders and radical appointments.

The current Democratic goal is to create a one-party government, as Democrats have done in Chicago (the last Republican mayor served 89 years ago), New York (where Governor Andrew Cuomo dominates), and California.

Changes in the electoral law backed by Democrats would make it impossible to identify who is voting or has an accurate voter list. This would set the stage for collecting votes on a national scale. All this is clear in HR1 and in the provisions of the Pelosi bill.

Faced with the extraordinary success of the Trump administration in appointing more than 300 federal judges, the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team would surely invent hundreds of new federal judges, so that leaders could fill them with radicals who would replace constitutional limits with politically correct rules. .

Unless Chief Justice John Roberts followed the election with a decisive swing to the left (certainly conceivable given some of his 5-4 votes with liberal judges) the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team is likely to believe four more seats for the US Supreme USA Cut.

Trump's notable wave of deregulation would be reversed by the protégés of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, named in every bureaucracy. Liberty would again be replaced by the Washington government.

Expect virtually all of Trump's executive orders to be repealed within the first 90 days. All liberal think tanks and activist groups are building a list of executive orders to be repealed, and I suppose alumni of the Obama administration who have written executive orders in the past would actually complete the draft orders at a possible inauguration of Biden.

The economic recovery would come to an abrupt halt as the wave of bureaucracy was equated with massive tax increases on American investors and companies. Meanwhile, small businesses would simply drown. The unemployment rate would remain much higher than it would be in a Trump administration, and the efforts of the left to create a society in which as many Americans as possible depend on the government for money, food, housing and life. daily they would become even bolder.

The police (if they survive) would face dramatically limited funding, draconian anti-police regulations, and large numbers of street criminals through the removal of bail. In a recent New York case, a serial bank robber was arrested six times for robbing banks and released each time without bond. After the sixth arrest, he told a detective that he couldn't believe they were letting him out.

Sympathy for the Seattle-style "free zones" of Antifa-led acquisitions and secessionist movements would become the norm. In these areas, theft-based economies and the power force would replace the rule of law.

American history would continue to be rewritten, and a great effort would be made to establish reparations for African-Americans who were never slaves in exchange for people who never owned slaves. These payers would include descendants of immigrants who came to the United States after the end of slavery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

In foreign policy, the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi team would immediately return to a more left-wing version of Obama's policies. The agreement with Iran would be renewed. The United States would rejoin the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and would meet its full funding obligation with the World Health Organization.

Israel would be pressured to give up its new settlements and to find a deal with Hamas or face dramatic cuts in support from the United States.

The Biden administration will seek a new understanding with China, including acceptance of the Hong Kong takeover and abuses of human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, a withdrawal to challenge China in the South China Sea and a sign that those appointed by the pro-Chinese government would take him to key positions in the National Security Council, the State Department and the Department of Commerce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

None of these examples are partisan exaggerations. They can all be found in bills, speeches, and articles by top Democrats.

The next time someone suggests that President Trump should not be reelected, ask him if he has thought about what life will be like under Biden.Schumer-Pelosi machine.

To read, listen and see more comments from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH