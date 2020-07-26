Newt Gingrich: Chaos in our cities: how politicians are configuring the police to fail

We are witnessing chaos in cities across the United States. Violent crime is emerging from New York to Los Angeles.

In Chicago, murder has become a tragic routine: This week alone, 15 people were shot dead in front of a funeral home on the South Side. Portland, Oregon, has become a scene of lawlessness. The rioters are rampaging through the city, and the mayor continues to appease them. The list goes on.

Normally, these would be the exact situations in which the police would restore law and order, arresting vandals, protesters, and other criminals who roam the streets. But these are not normal times.

In many places, like Portland and Minneapolis, local governments are, despite the current chaos, trying to disburse, if not dissolve, police departments. Fanatical leftist politicians, very enthusiastic about his crusade against the police, tell the police to withdraw while demonizing and demoralizing them.

This is an obvious recipe for chaos and violence, a show of submission by local leaders to radicals who shout "discourage our police" as they tear down our statues.

So how do we stop this chaos? How do we restore law and order and support our working men and women in blue?

There is no one better to analyze this problematic situation and how to move forward than Bill Bratton, my guest in this week's episode of my podcast "Newt’s World".

Bratton, a police legend, is the former New York City Police Commissioner and the former head of the Los Angeles Police Department.

In the 1990s, crime was rampant in New York City. Murders, robberies, assaults and robberies were at extraordinarily high levels. Just entering the subway was a serious risk.

The New York Police Department faced similar chaos back then that police face today. However, in a matter of months, Bratton dramatically reduced all forms of crime and revolutionized the way surveillance is conducted in this country. He promised to win the war on crime and was successful.

Bratton's reforms and strategies were remarkably effective. One of his most important contributions to law enforcement was CompStat, a system now used by police departments across the country. CompStat combines comparative statistics, which help provide accurate, real-time intelligence, with relentless demand for accountability to reduce crime.

Bratton also popularized the "broken windows" police theory: The idea that tolerating too much local disorder creates an environment in which serious criminal behavior becomes more likely because criminals observe weak and lax law enforcement. In other words, monitor minor offenses strictly to avoid major ones. Again, all of this worked: the empirical evidence is undeniable.

All of these practices support what Bratton considers the police base in the Western world: preventing crime and disorder, not just responding to crime. This is an incredibly important point. Bratton implemented the tools and methods to prevent crime and thereby reduce the crime rate.

But now, in cities across the United States, we are moving away from these proven methods to make our streets safer due to concerns about tensions in the community. Democratic mayors and other local politicians are diminishing the police's ability to do its job. Bratton says this is like asking a doctor to remove their X-ray machines and stethoscope and not put their hands on a patient when trying to diagnose what's wrong.

Now we are seeing the results of this madness: more crime and more death.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Bratton explains that the police have become a "dumping ground for failed government policies." Homeless people, narcotics, emotionally disturbed people: These matters fall to the police, as mayors and governors do not know how to deal with them. All of this creates a situation where the police are set to fail.

I hope you will listen to this week's episode, our hundredth of "Newt’s World", to learn from one of the world's most respected experts on risk and safety issues. We will discuss how our cities fell into such violent chaos and, perhaps most importantly, how we can get through this moment with the help of the police.

