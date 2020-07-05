Newt Gingrich: China poses a serious threat to the US In a new space race: no problem is more important

It is an exciting time for space exploration. On May 30, SpaceX and NASA launched a manned mission into space, sending astronauts into orbit. It was the first time anyone had flown into space from US soil since the space shuttle program was withdrawn in 2011.

The launch was also historic because never before had a privately designed and built spaceship taken astronauts into space. The mission illustrates that the future of space travel will be fueled by American innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Chinese are also investing heavily in space, with the support and funding of the ruling Communist Party.

We are starting the next great space race. It is the United States versus China, vying to be the first to create systems for commercial space travel, establish outposts on the moon, and ultimately colonize other planets.

Time to discuss the future of space exploration and the importance of space as an investment in infrastructure has never been more important. That is why I explore the space race between the United States and China and the future of humanity in space more broadly in this week's episode of my podcast "Newt’s World"

Space has unlimited resources and can provide unlimited opportunities for humanity.

My guest is Charles Miller, President and Owner of NexGen Space LLC. Few people have a deeper understanding and a more impressive resume in terms of preparing for the future of space travel.

It is vital that Americans understand that, in the long run, no problem is more important than American leadership in space.

As Miller told me, in the future whoever dominates space will be able to control the Earth and dictate the planet's culture and values. The next decade or two will determine whether humanity's future will be governed by liberty and respect for the individual or by oppression and repression.

China seems to understand what is at stake and has more launches in orbit than the United States. The Chinese government is giving its commercial space companies huge subsidies to grow a massive industry.

The Chinese are also copying and stealing American and Russian technology. Beijing is rapidly increasing its commercial space capabilities, investing in the effort to influence the future.

The Chinese threat in space is real, and the United States cannot become complacent. The United States needs to let private companies like SpaceX innovate and lead the United States into the future in space travel and housing. Commercial efforts will be much more efficient than NASA, which has a crucial role to play, but should not be the driving force.

Space has unlimited resources and can provide unlimited opportunities for humanity. But if China's communist dictatorship overtakes the United States in space, hope will quickly turn to despair.

I hope you hear this week's episode. Now is the time to have a practical and comprehensive national conversation about space, both the incredible opportunities and the serious threats if we wait.

