Newt Gingrich: China's Secret Campaign to Spy on the US Exposed USA And buy influence

For years, China has invested in American universities in various ways, donating millions of dollars, collaborating with academics, and creating cultural centers. Each tactic is part of a broader Chinese government strategy to compete with the United States by buying influence and engaging in espionage in these schools.

Many Chinese contributions are listed as coming from anonymous donors, a practice that experts say is an easy tactic that allows Beijing to penetrate the United States' education system. The issue of Chinese influence on American campuses through investments is alarming, especially due to a lack of transparency.

Fortunately, the US government. USA It is intensifying its scrutiny of China's activities in American universities. The results of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts have been crucial but troubling, revealing a dire Chinese Communist Party campaign. To make matters worse, the American people know very little about what China is doing.

I decided to examine this urgent problem in this week's episode of my podcast "Newt’s World". My guest is Andrew Lelling, the American attorney for Massachusetts. It is at the forefront of government efforts to counter the influence of the Communist Party on our educational institutions.

One of the schools most attacked by China is in Lelling's backyard: Harvard. The elite university has received tens of millions of Chinese dollars in contracts and gifts in recent years.

In January, the Justice Department announced that Dr. Charles Lieber, chairman of Harvard's Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, was arrested and charged with one count of making a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement about his involvement in China.

And, according to a former Harvard scholar, the school closed a panel discussion on human rights in China in 2015 because it was around the same time that the Harvard president was meeting with Xi Jinping, secretary-general of the Chinese Communist Party.

China's investments, in both money and time relationships, seemed to pay off.

I recently received a briefing by the Department of Education team focused on these issues, and was surprised by the hostility and unwillingness of universities to disseminate information about who is giving them money.

A provision in the Higher Education Law requires universities to publicly report when they receive more than $ 250,000 from a foreign source. However, these schools are fighting to avoid following the law, saying that such information is confidential and private.

As Lelling told me, it is in the public interest to know whether a foreign power, especially a hostile one, is investing money in a US university. USA To gain influence.

One of the most challenging things about China's bid to exert influence on American universities is that most of it is legal. Beijing sees where there is a strategic gap to fill, especially in a technology field, finds an academic with the right experience to fill that gap, and offers him a ton of money to collaborate on some project.

Meanwhile, all institutions in China are controlled by the Communist Party, so any experience this professor brings to any laboratory will go to the Chinese government.

China's strategy is simple, effective, and dangerous. And the Communist Party is implementing it on the campuses of the United States.

