Newt Gingrich: Coronavirus remote vote in Congress is funky: if freedom isn't worth it, then resign

Editor's Note: This column has been adapted from the author's opening statement prepared Friday at a House Committee hearing on the issue of remote voting in Congress.

Thank you for allowing me to testify even if virtually. I am still in Rome, where my wife Callista is the ambassador to the Vatican, and I appreciate the opportunity to participate.

We have all learned through the period of virus-driven isolation and quarantine that there are many electronic systems for remote communication, including FaceTime, Zoom, GotoMeeting, Skype, and a host of competitors. Some major universities and schools have learned to use distance learning very effectively.

I have always favored the use of distance communication for learning. So I think it is appropriate to collect information from remote witnesses for committee hearings. However, the issue of remote voting in a legislative body poses a different problem that is independent of the appropriateness of technological capacity.

Legislative bodies have a long and deep history in the rise of freedom and self-government. Whether they were in Greek city-states or in the Senate of the Roman Republic, the existence of legislative bodies was a powerful invention to engage citizens in their own government and allow elected officials to work together to understand and solve problems.

There are two key factors in the very nature of legislative bodies that require them to meet physically to really function at the highest level that they are capable. First, there is the collective learning curve of people working together over time. Second, there is the collective power of a legislature when its members have come to a decision that they are determined to implement even when faced with opposition from the executive branch.

First, people who enter a room and discuss, think, and learn together achieve much greater knowledge than people who are isolated. In the great historical periods of legislative assertiveness, it was mutual knowledge and a sense of mutual collaboration that enabled elected officials to find better solutions than they would have found on their own.

In a well-functioning legislative body, the whole is much greater than the sum of the individual members. It is this synergistic effect by which people from different regions, professions, ideologies, and personal experiences mix in a system that improves each other.

A sound legislative process works when an individual develops an idea. Begins to put itself in legislative language. Someone else brings a different specialty or experience, and the idea is dramatically improved. Then a third person brings a unique regional or stakeholder perspective and points out the modifications necessary to make the idea really work. It is precisely this system of improvement and maturation, going from conception to the introduction of legislation, to a process of modification in the subcommittee, the committee and the floor, which helps the legislation to meet the needs of people.

When a bill passes through one body (House or Senate), the other body follows a similar process. Finally, the House and Senate come together to prepare a final version that will go to the President.

This process requires human interaction and mutual learning every step of the way. It is the process that ultimately leads to the best product. This type of process requires that humans in the same room actually share knowledge and grow intellectually. The Founding Fathers had served virtually everyone in the colonial legislative bodies. They understood the process of winning and losing elections. They understood the process of legislating together in groups.

In fact, the founding fathers felt the importance of legislatures so strongly that in the US Constitution, Article I states that all legislative power rests with a Congress consisting of a House and the Senate. Section two is the House, and section three is the Senate.

Only after clearly defining and writing extensively about the duties and powers of the legislative branch did the Founding Fathers begin to write about the President and the Executive Branch.

The Federalist Papers, the great exposition of the Constitution by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay makes it clear (by repetition and inference) that a regularly elected legislative meeting is essential to protect people's liberty.

The Founding Fathers, in addition to their knowledge of Greek and Roman history and their study of various governments in the Middle Ages, were immersed in English history. They deeply felt that the Magna Carta, which linked the King's ability to obtain money with the permission of the people, was the basis from which the rest of the legislative power emerged. They had studied the erosion of Parliament's power under King James I and its revival under King Charles I, which led to the Civil War largely as a result of parliamentary opposition to the King.

The Founding Fathers had a particular fear of Oliver Cromwell and the imposition of a dictator who would break the agreed self-government charter. It was determined that the legislative branch would be close enough to the people that it could draw its strength against any efforts of despotism by the Executive Branch.

It is this need to know each other well enough to have long conversations, and grow together in the face of threats to our freedom, that led the Founding Fathers to place so much faith in a freely elected two-legged legislative body. .

Given this history, there are three serious consequences of shifting to remote voting:

First, the amount of speaker-centered power will create a virtual legislative dictatorship.

There have been moments of strong speakers in our history. In each case, when they grew too strong, the legislature as a group confronted them and forced change (the joint Republican-Democratic progressive coalition that broke President Joseph Cannon's power in 1910 is the classic example).

If each member of Congress is back home, the speaker and his staff will have virtually unlimited capacity to shape the legislation they want, make deals with the Senate and President they want, and become virtually impossible to deal with. This unique development would destroy the defense of freedom that the Founding Fathers had made the most important mission of the legislature.

A dictatorial speaker is potentially as destructive and dangerous as a dictatorial president. This challenge does not depend on personality, and is not particularly directed at today's speaker. Lord John Acton warned us over a century ago that "power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely."

We are not more immune to that process of corruption than any other person or any other generation. If you leave the majority of the House members at home, those who come to Washington will acquire much more power and will greatly increase the temptation to use their power in a corrupt way.

Second, individual members will lack the mentoring and collegiality that has grown so many legislators in the past 244 years.

The legislative process is a continuous learning and educational experience. Legislating, the act of voluntarily getting free people from different backgrounds and regions to work together, is one of the most complex things human beings do. It takes years to learn to be an effective legislator.

Ask any third or fourth term member how much more they understand about the legislative process than when they first came. Ask how much of that learning came from hanging out and listening to your colleagues. I was honored to go through what might be called "the law school" for more than a decade before joining the Republican leadership.

Without that kind of personal relationship and camaraderie, I seriously doubt that I was able to learn enough to develop the Contract with the United States, pass major reforms like welfare reform, or achieve a balanced budget.

A House that votes remotely will remain remote to itself. Its members will have profoundly stunted growth in life skills and will have no access to invaluable knowledge.

Third, legislation will become much more inadequate, and in some cases simply silly, as the traditional process of working together and sharing information and different perspectives becomes a more distant, irregular, and inevitably interrupted process.

The United States Congress would become a separate collection of echo chambers, and the United States would be affected by it.

Let me add a final word on the entire underlying reason for considering remote voting.

Our national anthem says that we are "the land of the free and the home of the mighty." Our Founding Fathers risked their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to defend freedom. The Civil War generation lost 630,000 Americans fighting for the Union and to end slavery. The largest generation crossed the planet risking their lives to defeat Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. Incidentally, through all of these events, Congress met in person.

Now, we are told that our members of the House are too precious to risk their lives by coming to Washington.

To these members I would say: if freedom is not worth it, leave Congress. Someone with more value will replace it in a special election. The excitement behind the remote voting proposal is an expression of a kind of cowardice that I never expected to see in the United States.

We ask children and teachers to return to school, but House members cannot come to Washington.

We are asking truckers to cross the country bringing food and supplies, but their representatives have to hide in fear and vote electronically to avoid risks.

We have young men and women who risk their lives across the planet to protect freedom, but their elected leaders cannot risk being in a room with immediate access to doctors and little risk of something bad happening.

I am ashamed for this House that such a proposal may even reach an audience.

I hope they bring it up and move on to issues more worthy of the United States House of Representatives.

