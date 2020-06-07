Newt Gingrich: Democrats want to steal November's election – here's how

Make no mistake: electoral fraud is real. Democrats, anti-Trump media and so-called public interest groups on the political left will tell you otherwise, but they are lying or totally ignorant.

Election fraud is a threat to the integrity of our elections, the heart of our democracy. Democrats want to make the problem worse with their new voting laws.

I think this problem is incredibly important, now more than ever. So, as part of my ongoing Election 2020 podcast series, I decided to take a deep look at electoral fraud in this week's episode of my "Newt's World" podcast.

My guest is Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal researcher at the Heritage Foundation and manager of the expert group's Election Law Reform Initiative. He is one of the leading experts on electoral law and electoral fraud and explains how Democrats are pushing proposals that will clearly make fraud more prevalent.

Anyone who denies the existence of electoral fraud in the US USA You should go to Heritage's online database, where you will find 1,285 proven cases, including 1,110 criminal convictions.

Some of the stories are quite surprising.

In 2016, for example, Elbert Melton, the former mayor of Gordon, Alabama, illegally notified two ballots, with no witnesses present, while running for reelection. Melton won the race by just 16 votes. Many state and local breeds are decided by such small margins. He was found guilty of fraud on the ballots in absentia, removed from office and sentenced to one year in prison.

The best way to expand voter fraud is to expand mail voting. And Democrats want to impose the universal vote by mail across the country.

Traditionally, voters have always been able to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them if they have a valid excuse for not being able to go to their local polling place: the physically disabled or sick, and of course our troops stationed abroad and their families This is still the case in most states, but some, like Oregon, simply send an absentee ballot to every registered voter.

The problem with sending ballots like this is that registered voter lists across the country are in pretty bad shape, and states are doing a poor job of cleaning up their voter lists. In fact, most states have given up on doing so. Every time they try, well-funded liberal groups accuse them of removing active and eligible voters from the lists to suppress voting.

As a result, ballots are mailed to people who no longer live at the same addresses because they moved or died.

Therefore, a precious item, perhaps the most valuable in our society, the ballot, is out there, for anyone to exploit. It is not so difficult to imagine how people could fill out fraudulent ballots, mail them and count them.

Voting by mail also leads to ballot collection – the practice of allowing third parties to collect ballots from voters and deliver them together at polling stations.

Imagine that a political operative or campaign volunteer appears at your front door to collect your ballot and deliver it for you. His ballot would no longer be secret, but the most important thing is that the operative or volunteer could pressure him or even intimidate him to vote in a certain way, especially if he is ill, is elderly or speaks little English.

Another invitation for dishonest elections and inaccurate voting is the same day registration. Under this system, if you are not registered to vote, you can register on Election Day and vote immediately. Election officials do not have time to verify your information or determine if you are an eligible voter living at the address you provided.

Democrats are pushing all of these measures seriously. They included each and many more in HR 1, the first bill Democrats introduced after they regained control of the House in 2018. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, included the same measures in its $ 3 trillion monstrosity. bill that purportedly aims to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi and Democrats are using the coronavirus as an excuse to impose these voting laws and other far-left ideas on the country. As Hans von Spakovsky explains to me, Liberia had a successful election in 2014 despite the Ebola epidemic. Wisconsin also held elections smoothly earlier this year, as did South Korea, amid the current pandemic.

Polling places only need to institute the necessary security measures, which they can do. The fear of the media and the left about the consequences of holding the November elections in person has no basis in reality.

But Democrats continue to press these voting laws as a deliberate strategy to maximize their ability to win elections. I have spent a lifetime in politics and I do not remember anything so bad, where people are so openly and openly willing to promote illegality, in this case in the form of electoral fraud.

As von Spakovsky points out, Democrats have reached the point where they believe the ends justify the means. They believe that President Trump is so terrible and evil that anything they do to win, including cheating, is justified.

I hope you will listen to this week's episode to learn how the Democrats are trying to steal not only the November elections but also the future elections. And I hope you will listen to my next episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, about the riots and protests across the country following the murder of George Floyd.

