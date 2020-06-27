Newt Gingrich: Do Black Lives Matter in Chicago?

I am not being funny. I ask this question as a serious comment on our current crisis: Do black lives matter in Chicago?

Last weekend, CBS 2 in Chicago reported that as of 5 p.m. Friday at 5 a.m. Monday there were more than 100 shots fired, and at least 13 were killed. Twelve of these shooting victims were children and five of them perished.

We still don't know the demographic breakdown of victims, but we do know that African Americans accounted for approximately 81 percent of Chicago homicide victims in 2019 and 79 percent in 2018.

The CBS affiliate reported: “The children who were killed this weekend included Mekhi James, 3, who was shot in the back while riding in a car with his stepfather in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday; Amaria Jones, 13, was shot dead while inside her home Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood; two boys, ages 16 and 17, who were shot dead as they walked home to buy candy in the South Chicago neighborhood; and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg, chest and abdomen in an early Monday morning shooting in the Austin neighborhood (a 16-year-old boy was also wounded in that shooting, but survived). "

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown told the station: "Children in Chicago should not have to worry about walking just a few blocks from home to buy candy and never return."

Superintendent Brown explained that these horrific acts of violence were occurring because the Chicago justice system was releasing violent criminals from jail too quickly, and then not monitoring them.

So with at least 102 Americans shot and at least 13 dead, the fact that five of the dead were innocent children (including a young child), and the likelihood that many of these victims were African-American, where is the organization called Black Lives? Stuff in Chicago?

Well, one of the Black Lives Matter leaders promised to destroy the United States.

Hawk Newsome told host Martha MacCallum in "The Story" on Fox News on Wednesday, "If this country doesn't give us what we want, we'll burn this system down and replace it. All good? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could literally speaking. It's a matter of interpretation. "

THE LEADING STATES OF BLACK LIFE IF WE & # 39; DO NOT give us what we want, then we will burn this system & # 39;

This radical change objective was the foundation of the Black Lives Matter Foundation. As Jerry Dunleavy reports in the Washington Examiner: “Black Lives Matter co-founder names a convicted police killer as one of his heroes, and the national BLM organization is fiscally sponsored through a left-wing group whose board of directors includes a terrorist condemned. "

This radicalism should not surprise us. A 2017 Black Lives Matter report identifies its founders as "three radical black organizers." A co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, described herself and founder Alicia Garza in 2015 as "trained Marxists" who are "well versed in a kind of ideological theories."

So, it appears that the dead, black and wounded black lives in Chicago do not meet the media standard of political propaganda that advances toward the organization's radical goals.

Black lives are important in Chicago, even if they are not important to the Black Lives Matter political organization.

But isn't ignoring the ongoing violence in our cities that primarily destroys black lives an example of the systemic racism BLM is supposed to be fighting against? It has a smart name, but Black Lives Matter is a dangerous organization.

I wrote about the radical anti-police movement bigger than BLM and the Democrats are leading in my new book "Trump and the American Future".

You would never know it from the left-wing propaganda media (formerly the national media, but now they are hopelessly dishonest and ideological), but the American people are in favor of the police. Americans also clearly understand the folly of spending, or even cutting funds for, the police in a time of unrest, looting, and a dramatic increase in violence.

A recent Rasmussen Reports poll has made it clear how wrong the radical left is on the issue of law enforcement. Rasmussen found that 63 percent of American adults "still consider being a police officer to be one of the most important jobs in our country today." This has only dropped 5 percent in three years.

Additionally, 64 percent are concerned that current anti-police sentiment leads to fewer people willing to become police officers and "reduces public safety in the community where they live." Importantly, according to Rasmussen: "Blacks (67%) are most concerned about public safety where they live, compared to 63% of whites and 65% of other American minorities."

Most Americans (56 percent) likely to vote agree with President Trump's statement: "Our police have been allowing us to live in peace, and we want to make sure we don't have bad actors there." (But) 99% of them are great, great people. "

When it comes to cutting police budgets, 59 percent oppose the idea and 14 percent are undecided, according to Rasmussen Reports.

Finally, the pollster previously found that only 16 percent of Americans believe that the police are racist and 67 percent still believe that their local police performance is "good or excellent."

As people come to understand that the Democratic team of former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi of California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York are in favor By promoting radical organizations, destroying statues and ignoring widespread violence, and that President Trump is to support the well-trained police that stop violence and protect the innocent, will increase the probability of President Trump's success in November.

The fact is, black lives are important in Chicago, even if they are not important to the Black Lives Matter political organization.

We should fight for a criminal justice system that does not tolerate or condone violent crime (while ensuring that those who commit nonviolent crime due to addiction or mental illness receive the treatment they need).

We should fight to triple the size of the police forces in places like Chicago.

We should fight for the choice of school, so that all children can learn enough to get a job.

We should declare the entire south side of Chicago as a giant Opportunity Zone for recovering jobs while eliminating violence.

We should organize local churches and synagogues in a program to end violence and create opportunity, success and responsibility.

All life matters. And after 89 years of Democratic control in Chicago, it's time for Republicans to extend a helping hand to people suffering in devastated neighborhoods.

We must overcome the terrible legacy of destructive Democratic policies and values ​​in Chicago and elsewhere that the Democratic Party has gutted.

