Newt Gingrich: Good Anti-Trump Republican Party Who Would Rather Support Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer

Deep state Republicans are alive and well and doing what you would expect them to do. They are living proof that President Donald Trump is a genuine agent of change. The world that is changing is your world, and they hate you for it.

In the near future, these deep-state Republicans will stop pretending that they still belong to the Abraham Lincoln Party and become Democrats. After all, these are people who have been deeply uncomfortable with not only President Trump but also with Republicans (the vast majority) who are comfortable with President Trump (about 88 percent of the Republican Party). That is why they are now running ads against pro-Trump Republican senators, as well as against President Trump himself.

They find the possibility that a Biden-Pelosi-Schumer machine operated by the United States is more acceptable than the possibility that a Trump-McConnell-McCarthy team is in charge of Washington.

Deep state Republicans are against Trumpism as much as they are against President Trump.

In a real sense, the anti-Trump Republican revolt is further evidence of just how different and disruptive Trump's candidacy and Trump's presidency have been.

Most anti-Trump Republicans come from elite schools and built their careers around being part of the elite. They valued the professorial intellectual approach. They believed in leaders who depended on staff work because they had generally been staff. Antony Jay's "Yes, Minister" and "Yes, Prime Minister" could have been written about them. In many ways, they found President Barack Obama's teaching style comforting. They may not have agreed with the policy, but they could agree with the style.

Trump's candidacy was a huge and rude shock to deep state Republicans.

These were people who knew how to play the game. They effortlessly shifted from policy work in the bureaucracy to expert groups, where they wrote about their policies for law firms and lobbyists. They went to television or were interviewed in newspapers where they discussed their own policies.

Deep state republicans worked and socialized with deep state democrats. They were much more comfortable with the Deep State Democrats than with most Republicans. They could host bipartisan cocktails in Georgetown and nice dinners in fancy restaurants. They often went to the same vacation cities and enjoyed the same beaches and hobbies.

For deep state Republicans, Democrats were often much more acceptable and desirable than incorrigible Republicans in the House and Senate, or incorrigible think tanks like the Heritage and Hudson Institute. They were a government waiting for the next Republican president. Its roots sometimes go back to the Dewey Machine, the Dwight Eisenhower White House, and the Gerald Ford Administration. They worked for President Richard Nixon but never really liked him (he was incorrigible in his heart, no matter how brilliant his foreign policy was from his perspective). They loved the Ford Administration and they deeply disliked the then-governor. Ronald Reagan almost hit him in the 1976 primaries. They were deeply at home in the Bush Administrations (Yale, Skull and Bones, how could I get more establishment?)

In 2016, they were preparing for Jeb Bush, even though he was the University of Texas and not Yale. Still, Jeb had been a remarkably innovative governor of Florida and had a warm and positive style. He felt right about the deep-state Republicans, whose advice he would trust and whose appointments to senior political office in a third Bush administration were practically an inevitable conclusion.

Then came Donald J Trump.

It's hard for ordinary Americans to understand how huge an impact Trump's candidacy was for deep state Republicans.

His whole life had involved a kind of self-promotion and media appeal that was below the dignity of supposedly sophisticated elite intellectuals. He had presented a successful reality show. He had been involved in professional wrestling. He constantly fought with gossip columns. It just wasn't as serious as Ivy League intellectuals expected of its leaders.

From the start of the campaign, Trump has relied on the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation to give him conservative names for potential judges and judges. This would eliminate the type of so-called sensible moderates like Judge David Souter, who had proven to be totally unreliable to conservatives. Deep-state Republicans would find it impossible to obtain the judgment of their friends if the conservatives conducted the background investigation.

The entire Trump campaign had been built around strangers like Steve Bannon, Dave Bossie, Brad Parscale, and others who had no ties to the traditional establishment of the Republican Party, except as critics. It was clear that his transition was going to favor strangers, disruptors, and thorns on the side of the old order. Since deep state republicans are the old order, this pattern was a deadly threat to them.

President Trump's policies were clearly disruptive. Deep state republicans had designed the failed 15-year policy in the Middle East. They had worked hard for NAFTA and the close ties to China (which had enriched many billionaires who also financed their think tanks). From the moment he announced, candidate Trump pointed to his policies and promised to change them. Their life's work was being destroyed.

There was vulgarity about Trump's appeal to working Americans. The kind of people who voted for Obama over Mitt Romney because they distrusted the country club, Republican boardroom executives proved to be the margin of victory in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Deep State Republicans knew you had to pretend you were serving people, but Trump really liked people. It was an unforgivable violation of class solidarity among the elites.

Business aggressiveness, risk taking, and Trump's unwillingness to allow the establishment to hire and control him was a life-threatening threat to which Deep State Republicans aspire. They saw themselves as the engines and agitators and saw the elected officials as tools to be manipulated. Suddenly, there was a candidate, and then a president, who was too tough and self-directed for staff to be at the center of things. It was a rejection of everything they had been through life preparing for.

Finally, there was a question of style. Deep State Republicans did not tweet. Deep State Republicans detested President Trump's tweets. Deep State Republicans cringed every day when the president spoke on an issue that had not been vetted and edited by a Deep State Republican.

With this list of profound differences, you can see why there is a core group of Deep State Republicans who simply cannot comply with the new order.

So what do we do with them? We call them Democrats and we relax.

