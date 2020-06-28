Newt Gingrich: How do you discuss the protests against the police and racism with your children?

What should parents and teachers tell their children about the racial unrest that arose after the murder of George Floyd?

On television, conversations between experts and legislators are often politicized, and have little practical use to make things better.

Too many people want to abolish the police and erase history, or portray the United States as systematically racist and evil. Many others seem to dismiss the anger and concerns of black Americans beforehand, seeing racism as a past phenomenon that has no effect on the lives of people today.

Logic and empathy are rare, it seems. So what should America's youth think?

As I considered these topics, I read a great article by Gerard Robinson, vice president of education for the Foundation for Advanced Studies in Culture in Charlottesville, Virginia. Previously, Robinson served as the commissioner of education for the state of Florida and as secretary of education for the Virginia community.

In his article, Robinson offers a unique and powerful perspective on the riots and protests that are affecting our country. Perhaps your perspective can penetrate the current smog of partisanship and deliver a unifying message.

Robinson graciously joined me in this week's episode of my podcast "Newt’s World". In our conversation, compare the current wave of riots to the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which you experienced first-hand as a fifth-grade teacher in the city.

In Los Angeles, the acquittal of four white police officers in beating Rodney King, a black man, triggered an explosion of anger that killed dozens of people, thousands of additional injuries and more than $ 1 billion in damage to the property. .

Since then, police departments have increased the number of women and minorities they employ, and there are new technologies to help with the police. But clearly, many Americans still see race as a problem, and all it takes is one moment to bring all that excitement to the forefront of our national focus.

Robinson told me that parents should have honest conversations with their children about what they see on television. Especially today, when children are exposed to so much information (some of which is probably false or misleading), parents have a responsibility to provide their children with an education and a moral compass.

Two other ways for the United States to address racial tensions constructively are for lawmakers to unite and stop politicizing the riots, and for religious leaders to play a leading role in promoting nonviolence and unity.

I hope you will listen to this week's episode to hear a unique and powerful perspective on race in America and the current unrest in our country. And I hope you will listen to my next episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, about the Michael Flynn scandal. I will speak to Lee Smith about the Obama administration's nefarious efforts to attack Flynn.

