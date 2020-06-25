Newt Gingrich: If freedom and justice for all do not prevail over anger, anarchy, wait for this

As I watch the continued efforts to eliminate or abolish the police across the country, I have been struck by the willingness of the radical left to carry on its dangerous ideology even when Americans are killed for it.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, during the Father's Day weekend, there were 104 people shot and 14 killed in Windy City. Tragically, these statistics include a 3-year-old boy who was shot while in the backseat of his father's car. This follows the last week of May, in which 85 people were shot in Chicago, of which 24 perished.

Fox 9 in Minneapolis reported that there were half a dozen shootings over the weekend that left 21 wounded and two dead. These horrific casualties include a 17-year-old boy who was shot while driving. The people in the car with him when they shot him left him on the street and left him for dead. And, early Sunday, 12 people were shot while queuing at a restaurant. One died The previous weekend, six people were injured and one died in other shots.

REP. FRED KELLER: DEMOCRATS WRONG TO OPPOSE THE REPUBLICAN POLICE REFORM CONGRESS

In New York City, there have been 51 shootings since June 15, with at least 24 victims in 18 incidents on Sunday alone, according to ABC 7.

The list of chaos and death continues. I can't help but wonder how many of these senseless murders could have been prevented if the police in these cities had been supported by the politicians who order them. Rather than ordering police to leave the streets and threatening to cut their funds, Democrats who run these cities should work to restore the rule of law and protect innocent, law-abiding Americans they are supposed to represent.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Unfortunately, the radical Democratic left sticks to an ideology that stubbornly favors criminals and hates the law. As I wrote in my new book "Trump and the American Future", which was published on Tuesday:

More from Opinion

"One of the most dangerous trends on the radical Democratic left is a widespread desire (or ideological obligation) to vehemently protect people who break the law, to disregard the rights of people who respect the law, and to actively hate those who work in law enforcement When members of the radical left talk about crime and punishment, they have a clear formula.

"Today's radical Democratic left insists that those who violate the law should automatically be viewed as victims of systemic failure or intentional acts of oppression within our criminal justice system. Law-abiding citizens who mourn people who violate the The law is heartless and privileged people who are simply too ignorant or self-absorbed to understand the plight of criminals. And the police are all vicious and hateful agents of tyranny who are only trying to enforce the imperfect system of oppression. "

Note that I wrote this book before the horrendous murder of George Floyd and the start of the police movement abolished by disbursement. I wrote it before Democratic leaders in Seattle turned over the city hall, a police compound, and six blocks from its mall to armed and violent anarchists. I wrote it before the president of the Minneapolis City Council said that people who are concerned about being robbed or raped are simply expressing white privilege.

If radical Democrats continue on this path and allow this pattern of tragedy to grow, I suspect that the American people will simply tire of it on Election Day.

If radical Democrats continue on this path and allow this pattern of tragedy to grow, I suspect that the American people will simply tire of it on Election Day. According to a YouGov poll conducted last week, 53 percent of Americans oppose underfunding police departments. Only 24 percent support the dismissed police. 73 percent oppose the abolition of the police, a radical Democratic bugler call that supports only 11 percent of the country.

Some Democrats may begin to understand that this chaos is not sustainable, but I am concerned that there are long-term consequences for treating the authorities with such contempt. If we continue to treat the police as the enemy, reducing their budgets and eroding public confidence in our institutions, I fear that there simply will not be any brave and self-sacrificing American left who is willing to do the job.

If the police are not here to serve and protect us, criminals will rise up to exploit us and put us in danger. History has shown us time and time again that criminals will not confront the organized forces of society. But, if society refuses to defend itself, chaos and violence will reign. As a result, honest and law-abiding people will suffer. Freedom will be replaced by control, and justice for all will be replaced by revenge for some.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As I write in "Trump and the American Future," we now have the choice to defend and improve our civilization, or to yield to the radical mafia and see the United States as we know it to be destroyed.

I hope that every American will decide to defend our country, accept and learn from our mistakes, and fulfill the promise to support freedom and justice for all now and forever.

To read, listen and see more of Newt's comments, visit www.Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH