Newt Gingrich: Left's political obsession with identity: Rob Smith dares to pave his own way

In general, it is assumed in our political culture that black and gay Americans are Democrats. The Democratic Party reinforces this assumption by using identity politics to define anyone who is black or gay, let alone both, as a helpless victim who can only be rescued for liberal reasons.

This is why Rob Smith is so troublesome, especially for the political left. He is black, gay and conservative republican. And he supports President Trump. He is not a victim of anyone and he does not accept liberal orthodoxies. In short, it doesn't let anyone else define it. Rob Smith defines himself.

I speak to Smith, a regular political commentator on Fox News, about this week's episode of my "Newt’s World" podcast. Smith is also a decorated veteran of the Iraq War, turning five years in the US Army. Smith's new book, "Always a Soldier: Service, Sacrifice, and Departure as America's Favorite Gay Republican Black "will be released next week. It is part of memoirs, especially of his time in the army, and part of political comments.

Smith says he has "dated" twice in his life, as a gay man and as a Republican. The first was quite difficult. Her mother did not take the news well, and Smith developed suicidal ideas for a time. Oddly, however, he says that declaring himself a Republican was more damaging to his life. He was living in New York City at the time and started losing some of his liberal friends. Furthermore, he discovered that, as a journalist trained at Columbia University, his professional career was suddenly in jeopardy.

But Smith is not afraid of conflict and controversy. As he told me, he doesn't like to sit on the fence or play it safe with what's comfortable. To quote it directly, "I'm not just trying to move the boat; I'm trying to push it." You will be able to do just that on your new podcast, due for release next month via Gingrich 360. It will be appropriately titled, "Rob Smith is Troubled."

Smith deeply believes in the American project and wants to promote fundamental republican values. But critically, he wants to unify rather than divide us as Americans. Discipline, self-sufficiency, personal responsibility, love for the country: he believes that these are all concepts that can improve people's lives and that everyone should embrace.

I hope you will listen to this week's episode to learn about an absolutely fascinating and amazing man whose voice will be a staple of American politics for years to come. I also hope you listen to my next episode, which will air on Wednesday. My guest will be British writer Douglas Murray, author of The Madness of Crowds.

To read, listen and see more of Newt's comments, visit Gingrich360.com.

