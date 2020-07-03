Newt Gingrich: Reports from & # 39; Deep State Republicans & # 39; who support Biden by asking questions

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich expressed concern on Friday after seeing reports that "deep state Republicans" would back presumed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November.

FORMER GEORGE W. BUSH OFFICERS FORM NEW SUPPORT GROUP

"There are reports that a substantial number of 'deep-state Republicans' are likely to back Biden," he wrote on Twitter. "Since Biden is only the weakest of the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer team that would radically change the United States if they controlled the White House, the House and the Senate, it raises questions."

Gingrich's tweet comes after an announcement Wednesday that hundreds of former officials in President George W. Bush's administration would back the former vice president and launch a new super PAC to persuade others in his party to do the same.

The group, titled "43 Alumni for Biden," says its mission is "to unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are shocked and disappointed at the damage caused to our nation by the Donald Trump presidency."

Dr. Jill Biden told ABC's "The View" on Tuesday that "many Republicans" on the campaign trail told her they were going to vote for her husband.

"From what I've seen, many Republicans are going to vote for Joe," he said, noting that "perhaps they are not saying it publicly."

"When I was on the road, a lot of people came up to me and said, 'Jill, I'm a Republican, but I'm going to vote for your husband because he's moderate and he's a stable leader, and we believe in Joe' he recalled.

"So I think, of course, Trump has his supporters," Jill Biden continued. "I think many of his supporters have been disappointed, especially in the way he has handled this pandemic. We have seen in the last two days the increase in the number of people who become ill and how he is not even addressing it and taking care of American families. So I have a different point of view than you do. "

According to the New York Post, the Joe Biden campaign and Democratic committees raised $ 10 million more than President Trump and Republicans in June, carrying a total of $ 141 million, a one-month high.

Republicans and Trump's re-election campaign contributed $ 131 million last month and $ 266 million in the second quarter; Democrats raised $ 282 million. That said, the president is expected to have more cash on hand than his opponents, with $ 300 million at the end of June.

Recent polls have favored Biden. A new Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows Biden with a 12-point national advantage over the president, 53 percent to 41 percent among registered voters.

An analysis by the Tampa Bay Times also shows that Biden leads Trump in Florida by 5 percentage points: 47.4 percent to 42.5 percent. The Texas Tribune reported Thursday that Trump still has a limited advantage in Texas by 4 percentage points.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale argues that the president "is dominating" the former vice president "when it comes to the most important factor, enthusiasm."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The unprecedented enthusiasm behind the president's reelection efforts stands in stark contrast to the flat, almost non-existent enthusiasm for Biden," he said in an opinion article Thursday in The Washington Post.

"When your opponent has been a career politician in Washington for 47 years and is campaigning to return to the old status quo, it is clear who the insider is and who is still the politician," Parscale wrote. "Biden, like Hillary Clinton in 2016, is a career policy that has been a central part of the Washington political system that voters opposed in 2016 and are doing it again."