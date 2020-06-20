Newt Gingrich: Speaker Pelosi, Mobs, and More: Refocusing America on Freedom and Justice for All

As I spoke with John Heubusch, the brilliant and dedicated executive director of the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Presidential Institute on Thursday, I really took home the dangerous period we are going through.

The Reagan Institute is one of the great institutions dedicated to preserving and teaching about the past. Its library and historical collection of exhibits about the President and Mrs. Reagan are a great help to historians and the public. His youth education program teaches them interactively using real events in the Reagan presidency. It is a genuine national asset.

However, when we were talking about my new book, "Trump and the American Future: Solving the Great Problems of Our Time," I realized that the existence of this extraordinary library is potentially in jeopardy.

NEWT GINGRICH: THREE GENERATIONS OF BRAIN WASHING PAY ON THE LEFT

The academic crowd that wants to clean libraries of the books they deem inappropriate reinforce the mobs that roam the streets of America without thinking, demolishing statues and destroying monuments.

It is the ignorance of the mafia that allows its members to defame American heroes and destroy the memory of key personalities in the rise of freedom.

A book banned by the academic mob is "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn". Published by Mark Twain in 1884, it is widely considered the best American novel. But of course the illiterate fanatics on the left destroy greatness out of ignorance and prejudice.

The ignorant crowd disfigures the Lincoln Memorial. In the name of the supposed fight against racism, they routinely defame the president who fought a Civil War, issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and fought for the constitutional amendments that codified freedom for African-Americans.

Those who speak aloud about Juneteenth should remember that it was a Union general, Gordon Granger, who announced the end of slavery in Texas that led to the celebration. The Granger Order is a useful reminder of Lincoln's importance in ending slavery.

He says: “The people of Texas are informed that, according to a Proclamation by the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies an absolute equality of rights and property rights between former masters and slaves, and the connection that exists between them becomes that of the employer and the free worker. "

Of course, the executive Granger referred to, and whom he reported as commander in chief, was Abraham Lincoln. Tragically, by June 16, Lincoln had been assassinated for his role in defeating the Confederacy and ending slavery.

In Boston, the ignorant and the hateful damaged the statue dedicated to Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and the men of 54th Massachusetts.

As anyone who is familiar with American history knows, or who has at least seen the incredible movie "Glory", Shaw organized the first regiment of African American volunteers and convinced President Lincoln to allow them to fight on the Union side. It was a brave and radical action at the time, and incredibly controversial.

On July 18, 1863, Shaw was assassinated, leading his men into battle at Fort Wagner. The standard bearer was an escaped slave named William Carney. It was this statue honoring both Shaw and the African American troops he had recruited that some ignorant barbarians tore apart in Boston.

George Orwell, in his iconic 1984 novel, developed the concept of a memory hole into which the government would throw all the evidence that it didn't like it. As government policies changed, so too would material thrown into the memory hole. Most people think Orwell was writing about the Soviet Union, but in fact 1984 takes place in Britain.

Orwell was convinced that totalitarian methods would gradually overwhelm democracies and that freedom would be replaced by manipulated falsehoods imposed by the government.

When the Taliban blew up two gigantic Buddha statues, the world expressed outrage. However, the barbarism of the mafia in the United States is as destructive of existing art and artifacts as the Taliban were. The left speaks of changing Mount Rushmore, dynamiting Stone Mountain Georgia, removing the Jefferson Memorial and renaming the Washington Monument.

The one-woman mafia inside the Capitol, President Nancy Pelosi, herself decided to remove four paintings of the House Presidents who had served the Confederacy. They will now be hidden in Pelosi's memory hole. There is talk of removing a dozen or more of supposedly inappropriate statues on Capitol Hill.

On the one hand, as a Republican, it would be symbolically ironic for left-wing Democrats to remove statues of Democrats from the past (which are secessionists and segregationists). After all, the four portraits Pelosi has thrown into the memory hole were three Democrats and a Whig. When the party was founded to end slavery and save the Union, there were no Republicans who met its criteria.

On the other hand, as a historian and believer in the importance of historical artifacts, I believe that this entire cycle of mafia behavior is dangerous for the fabric of our country.

Once ideological purity becomes the test of whether art can survive, the group that defines purity gains immense totalitarian power. If slave owners are to be excluded from history, what about those who fought to preserve segregation?

If images of everyone who supported segregation should be banned on Capitol Hill, more than half of Democratic leaders before 1960 would be gone.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt worked with segregationists, refused to rescue Jews trying to flee Germany, and locked up Japanese Americans in camps that later led the United States government to pay compensation for such a clear injustice. Should we remove the FDR Memorial on the Mall?

Once the memory hole game begins, and the mob tests the blood, this process of destruction can go on and on. People should study the French and Russian revolutions, the Nazi imposition of "purity" and Mao's cultural revolution in China to learn how destructive the mafia government can be.

This is the summer to reject the mafia and return to civilized behavior within the rule of law. We must refocus the United States on freedom and justice for all, not on the control and revenge of some.

