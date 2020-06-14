Newt Gingrich: Tests Won't Help Fight Coronavirus Unless We Do This

One of the biggest advances we've seen during the coronavirus pandemic crisis is the development of rapid on-site tests for COVID-19. Thanks to this innovation, the response time for such tests has been reduced from one week to one hour or less.

However, getting the test results is only half the challenge. There is no use getting a test result in less than an hour if it takes a week or more for public health agencies to act on the information.

Unfortunately, this is exactly the crisis the United States is in danger of falling into as rapid tests expand to tens of thousands of different sites across the country.

DEMOCRATS WHO ENCOURAGE PROTESTS FROM & # 39; BLACK LIFE MATTERS & # 39; NOW THEY SAY TRUMP CALLS ARE AT RISK OF CORONAVIRUSES

If we can't process and react to all these different COVID-19 tests in real time, then the probability of a second wave of the virus this fall, as well as another societal shutdown, increases dramatically.

A health data management company called Persivia alerted me to this impending crisis. The subject seemed incredibly important to me. The company agreed to sponsor a special commercial-free episode of my "Newt’s World" podcast focused on the topic.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

My guest is the Executive Director of Persivia, Dr. Mansoor Khan. A 20-year veteran of the software and healthcare industries, Dr. Khan is eminently qualified to discuss how to report data in real time, and how crucial it is to do so now for outbreaks. In fact, his company has helped some states better collect and understand test data and recommends that a similar system be implemented nationwide.

It is clear from our national response to the pandemic that we must be more selective. Incorporating real-time reporting and monitoring can better ensure that people are safe and that we can keep our society open with minimal disruption.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Khan explains in fascinating detail how Persivia is working to improve real-time data reporting and how a nationwide electronic laboratory reporting service would give us the ability to collect and classify information that would dramatically improve the way we fight. against diseases.

I hope you listen to this week's episode for a surprising breakthrough in healthcare, one that could be a powerful weapon against a second wave of the coronavirus, as well as future pandemics.

To read, listen and see more comments from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH