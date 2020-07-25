Newt Gingrich: the legend of the Trump operation: these important cases of federal intervention paved the way

When President Trump announced Operation Legend to stop the growing urban violence, many left-wing Democrats and members of the propaganda media criticized it as an inappropriate federal intervention. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, tweeted "Trump and his stormtroopers must be detained."

As I pointed out in the chapter Loving Criminals, Hating the Law in my new best-selling book "Trump and the American Future", there is a deep passion on the left to give criminals all possible breaks (no bail and automatic release in New York City, for example) while slandering, attacking and trying to unseat the police. Pelosi's tweet is in this anti-police tradition.

Far from being the so-called stormtroopers, federal law enforcement officials involved in Operation Legend are in a tradition that everyone who has seen Kevin Costner's movie "The Untouchables" will recognize.

In 1930, Al Capone's criminal organization was so large and profitable that it had corrupted the police and elected officials in Chicago. The United States government established a small team that began methodically destroying Capone's illegal empire.

An earlier federal intervention was, in many ways, the first major national story that led to the creation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Faced with a wave of murders of Native Americans from the Osage Nation, who were killed by their oil royalties and unable to get the local police to do anything in 1925, the Osage tribe elders asked the then Bureau of Investigation and their young boys. director, J. Edgar Hoover, to investigate the murders and find the murderers.

The highly publicized success of a small number of federal agents in ending the murders helped launch Hoover's career, and what became the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1935.

My granddaughter Maggie made me read David Grann's book "Flower Moon Killers: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI". It is an amazing and little-known story of local corruption and the value of an active federal law enforcement system.

A more recent example of federal police intervention when local police and local politicians fail to protect the lives of Americans was the 1964 murder of three Mississippi civil rights workers, the so-called Mississippi Burning Murders. It was clear that the local police and local politicians would do nothing to find the killers.

President Lyndon B. Johnson sent the FBI. Agents found the hidden bodies of the three young Americans (buried in a dirt dam on a farm) and located the killers, who were brought to trial for civil rights violations.

In this same tradition of intervening when local politicians and law enforcement are not doing their job, President Trump described the case for decisive federal involvement in saving lives.

President Trump began by reminding everyone on Wednesday that protecting Americans was his "sacred obligation."

The President realistically described the current disastrous situation:

“In the past few weeks, there has been a radical movement to dismantle, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments. Extreme politicians have joined this crusade against the police and have relentlessly vilified our police heroes. To see it from any point of view, the effort to close the police in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shooting, assassination, murder and heinous crimes of violence. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end.

"Today, I am announcing increased federal law enforcement in American communities plagued by violent crime. We will work every day to restore public safety, protect the children of our nation, and bring violent perpetrators to justice." .

President Trump continued:

“The politicians who run many of our nation's major cities have put the interests of criminals above the rights of law-abiding citizens. These same politicians have now embraced the far left movement to dismantle our police departments, causing a spiral of violent crime in their cities, and I mean a spiral seriously out of control.

“In New York City, more than 300 people were shot in the past month alone. An increase of at least 277 percent over the same period a year ago. This year's murders have increased 27 percent in Philadelphia and 94 percent in Minneapolis compared to the same period in 2019.

“Perhaps no citizen has suffered more from the threat of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago, a city I know very well. At least 414 people have been killed in the city this year, an increase of about 50 percent over last year. More than 1,900 people have been shot. These are numbers that you can't even believe.

“Yesterday alone, 23 people were shot in Chicago, including at least 15 who were shot in a ruthless shooting attack outside a funeral home. Sixty-three people were shot in the city last weekend, and at least twelve people were killed. During the weekend of July 4, about 80 people were shot and 17 were killed. During the Father's Day weekend, 104 people were shot and 15 were killed, including 5 young children. And the last weekend in May was the deadliest day in the city: 18 murders in 24 hours. "

In an impressive moment of tragic irony, the day before Trump's speech, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized President Trump's plan, saying he was trying to deploy "unidentified special secret agents" and strip people of the civil liberties. She said "it is not going to happen in Chicago".

It was the same day that 15 people were shot dead at a funeral home, where they were crying for someone who had been killed by criminal violence. What about your civil liberties, Mayor Lightfoot?

It amazes me that none of these Democratic mayors in New York City, Chicago, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Portland, and Seattle – none of them – seem to understand that a bias against the police creates a vacuum that attracts violent predators.

In an upcoming podcast on Gingrich 360, former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, the man whose policies dramatically reduced New York City killings, talks to me about the insanity of current policies and the extent to which they are directly responsible for the explosion. of violent deaths.

In this environment, President Trump is absolutely right to take steps to protect innocent Americans who are being sacrificed for the ideology of his local Democratic officials.

