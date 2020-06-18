Newt Gingrich: Three generations of brainwashing are paying off on the left

As we watch radicals tear down statues, deface monuments, intimidate people who want to uphold the national anthem, and demand the firing of people who write or say something that is deemed inappropriate for anti-American left theology, it is entirely clear that many Americans today i hate america.

People ask me how we got to this point. All of this is the result of three generations of brainwashing going back at least to Herbert Marcuse, the German-born San Diego professor at the University of California, who taught young Americans the philosophical foundations of Marxism in the decade. 1960. As early as 1972, Theodore White warned that liberal ideology was becoming a liberal theology and that dissent was less and less acceptable to the left.

We have seen the extreme left, the totalitarians who hate the United States and want to define an acceptable discourse, while taking over the academic world. College boards, made up of supposedly strong community leaders, refused to fight. Public universities and colleges continued to hire vehement anti-American professors, state legislatures and governors refused to fight. Pupils continued to give to schools, which taught their own children and grandchildren to despise them.

We did not think about the final reality that graduates who had been taught systematic falsehoods would take those falsehoods into their jobs. As President Ronald Reagan said, “The problem with our liberal friends is not that they are ignorant; it's just that they know so much that it's not like that. "

As I write in my next book, "Trump and the American Future," this educated ignorance has now infested our media, bureaucracies, and corporate headquarters. These are sincere fans. It is this fanaticism that has been so visible in recent weeks.

The uprising of fair fans of The New York Times caused their opinion editor to be fired for the sin of publishing a conservative opinion piece by the senator. Fans of The Philadelphia Inquirer fired their editor for directing the headline "Buildings Matter". Case after case, the new fanaticism is imposing a model of police thinking reinforced by the Maoist tradition of public confession and group solidarity.

We were warned that this could happen. After defeating Marxism in the Soviet Union, President Reagan was concerned about the rise of anti-Americanism in our own country. He warned of the collapse of support for the United States in his farewell speech on January 11, 1989. It is long, but I want to include it here, because it is important to remember it now:

“There is a long tradition of warnings at presidential farewells, and I have had one on my mind for some time. But, oddly enough, it begins with one of the things I'm most proud of in the past eight years: the resurgence of national pride that I called the new patriotism. This national sentiment is good, but it won't count for much, and it won't last unless it's based on consideration and knowledge.

“An informed patriotism is what we want. And are we doing a good job teaching our children what the United States is and what it represents in the long history of the world? Those of us who are over 35 years old grew up in a different America. They taught us, very directly, what it means to be an American. And we absorb, almost in the air, a love of the country and an appreciation of its institutions.

"If you didn't get these things from your family, you got them from the neighborhood, from the street dad who fought in Korea or from the family who lost someone in Anzio. Or you could have a feeling of patriotism at school." If all else failed, you could have a sense of patriotism from popular culture. Films celebrated democratic values ​​and implicitly reinforced the idea that the United States was special. Television was like that too, in the mid-sixties.

It would have been a fight to win this fight for the United States 31 years ago when President Reagan warned us about the consequence of teaching anti-American falsehoods and lies. Now it will be much, much more difficult.

“But now, we are about to enter the 90s, and some things have changed. Younger parents are not sure that an unequivocal appreciation of the United States is the right thing to teach modern children. And as for those who create popular culture, well-founded patriotism is no longer style. Our spirit has returned, but we have not reinstituted it. We have to do a better job of communicating that the United States is freedom: freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise. And freedom is special and rare. It's fragile; You need [protection].

"So we have to teach history based not on what's hot but what's important: why the Pilgrims came, who Jimmy Doolittle was and what those 30 seconds meant about Tokyo. You know, four years ago, on the 40th anniversary of D-Day, I read a letter from a young woman writing to her late father, who had fought on the beach in Omaha. Her name was Lisa Zanatta Henn and she said, "We will always remember, we will never forget what the boys from Normandy did."

"Well, let's help her keep her word. If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are. I'm warning of an eradication of American memory that could ultimately result in an erosion of the American spirit. Let's start with some basic concepts: more attention to American history and a greater emphasis on civic ritual. "

If we want the United States to survive as a constitutional republic under the rule of law, which protects the right to freedom of expression and is dedicated to the belief that each of us is endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, among the that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness meet, we have no choice but to fight to defeat anti-Americans and reaffirm our nation.

Reagan would understand. Lincoln would understand. Freedom itself is at stake.

