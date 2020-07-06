Newt Gingrich: Trump gave the most important presidential speech since Reagan

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday that President Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore was the "most important speech since Ronald Reagan" addressed the British Parliament in 1982.

"He really started to tell the truth and put it in a way that will make the New York Times, the Washington Post and the mainstream media feel very uncomfortable," Gingrich told "Fox & Friends," comparing it to when Reagan said in Westminster that communism would be left in the "ash heap of history".

Gingrich said that liberalism has become "anti-Americanism".

"You're dealing with crowds as you kill a 7-year-old boy in Chicago, an 8-year-old boy in Atlanta; these are not people killed by police, they were killed by predators. And people talk about reducing the number of police, what it will increase the number of murders, "said Gingrich.

TRUMP, IN THE ADDRESS FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE, CLAIMS THE GROWTH OF FASCISM 'FAR AWAY', 'CALLS THE AMERICANS TO GET UP

Trump promised on Saturday to "safeguard our values" from internal enemies (leftists, looters, agitators, he said) in a July 4 speech filled with all the complaints and combativeness of his political protests.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many cases, have absolutely no idea what they are doing," he said. "We will never allow an angry crowd to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

He added: "And we will defend, protect and preserve (the) American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America."

Gingrich said that "no one has the right to remove a statue," although they have the right to request the government to remove the statue.

"The government can destroy the statue, but no mafia has the right to select who they want to destroy. And at some point, we are going to have to have the kind of intervention where people start to lock themselves up in large numbers and are expelled for a long time, "said Gingrich.

"The people who are destroying these statues are bad people, the people who kill these young women are bad people, and Trump had the guts to say it when he was speaking Saturday night in South Dakota."