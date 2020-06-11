Newton's recipe auction for 'vomit toad pills'

Sir Isaac Newton, famous for developing the three laws of motion and advancing calculation, apparently had a remote idea of ​​how to treat the plague, also called black death: pills to vomit toad.

In addition to recommending a series of plague gemstone amulets, he gave detailed instructions on how to do the putrid toad vomit treatment, according to two unpublished, handwritten pages by Newton that are now on the auction block.

Newton describes in detail how to suspend a toad by its legs in a chimney for three days, until it vomits "dirt with various insects." This vomit should be caught in "a plate of yellow wax," he added.

After the toad dies, its body must be turned into powder, mixed with vomit and serum, and "turned into pills and used around the affected area." This treatment would remove "the contagion" and extract "the poison," Newton wrote.

Toad treatment was best, but if someone was in trouble, then amulets made from hyacinth, sapphire, or amber gemstones could also serve as antidotes, he wrote.

Newton and his contemporaries did not know that the plague does not respond to vomit or toad gems. It was not until 1894 that the Franco-Swiss scientist Alexandre Yersin learned that the disease is caused by a bacterium, which was later named Yersinia pestis in his honor.

These days, the plague is treated with antibiotics, not the vomit of the toads that hung upside down. (On a somewhat related note, if you want to see a toad vomit, here's a video.)

Newton probably wrote these notes on the plague shortly after returning to Cambridge University in England in 1667, according to Bonhams, the auction house that sells the documents. The plague had just passed through Europe, forcing the University of Cambridge to temporarily close its doors in 1665. During that time, Newton quarantined Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, a village in Lincolnshire, England, where he investigated the laws of the gravity and movement. . The year 1666 became known as his "annus mirabilis", which in Latin means "wonderful year".

However, although the laws of the polymath movement became blockbusters, his writings on the causes, symptoms, and treatments of plague were not world renowned. In truth, these notes were not entirely his. Rather, Newton had been reading "Tumulus Pestis" ("The Tomb of the Plague"), by Jan Baptist Van Helmont, a chemist, physiologist, and physician in the Spanish Netherlands, a collection of states of the Holy Roman Empire also administered by the Spanish crown. .

"Newton's notes are not literal transcripts of Van Helmont's text, but rather a synthesis of his central ideas and observations through Newton's eyes," according to Bonhams.

Not everything Van Helmont wrote was discarded by later generations. For example, he discovered that chemical reactions could produce substances that were neither solid nor liquid, prompting him to invent the word "gas," according to the Science History Institute in Philadelphia. But religious zeal led to some unusual medical treatments. A verse in the King James Bible at the time proclaimed that "the Lord created medicines from the earth, and a sensible man will not despise them" (Ecclesiasticus 38: 4). Van Helmont interpreted this line to mean that doctors were ordained by God, and he spent the rest of his life convincing others that this was his role, according to the Science History Institute.

In 1936, Newton's "plague" manuscript was sold along with a great treasure from his other writings at the Sotheby & # 39; s Portsmouth sale, but these two pages were recently discovered after being lost for over 70 years, according to Bonhams. The offer is currently $ 65,000 and runs through June 10.

Originally published in Live Science.