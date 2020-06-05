Nextdoor Issues Solidarity Message While Removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ Posts

Nextdoor appears to have censored posts mentioning Black Lives Matter, while posting his own solidarity messages on the Internet on other social media and on his own blog. This is just one of the many issues that have recently emerged about the moderation approaches employed by various social media networks and platforms.

Since the tragic death of George Floyd, social media platforms have been inundated with posts on the subject, the implications, and the protests that followed. This surge in subsequent activity hasn't been just with the general public, either, as many companies and brands have been throwing out messages of solidarity and generally referring to Black Lives Matter as well.

A recent report from BuzzFeed News It highlights how many people have noticed that messages referring to "Black Lives Matter" in Nextdoor have been removed in recent days. At the same time, the company has expressed quite a bit of support and has even shared a Black Lives Matter blog post with resources for people to "take action." In addition to the suggestion was Jenn Takahashi, owner of the popular "Best of Nextdoor" account. A recent Tweet by Takahashi He highlighted how Nextdoor is publicly displayed on other social media platforms, in stark contrast to the way he appears to be dealing internally with Black Lives Matter posts on his own platform.

Hypocrisy next door or technical problems?

Incidents in BuzzFeed News The report points to the use of human moderators who make the decision to delete the posts. While there were no firm reasons why, in one case, a moderator was reported to have explained that the removal of the Black Lives Matter publication was due to content referring to national rather than local events, the latest of the Which is the main objective of the service. This despite the original poster highlighting how protests are taking place in many cities across the United States, making the issue a local issue for many Nextdoor users. Not to mention, something that is fundamentally different from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also a national and local problem. In addition to using the Black Lives Matter which appears to be something that has resulted in Nextdoor breaches, other users have responded to Takahashi's original post, noting that some people had their accounts suspended for using words like "race" or "black".

Simply saying that Nextdoor is displaying its gloss of hypocrisy about the fact that this could have been just an honest mistake made by several individual moderators and not necessarily representative of the platform as a whole. However, even if that were the case, there is an argument that the platform should have known better to ensure that it was not intentionally (or not) censoring posts on a topic like this. Especially when, at the same time, the service tries to project a brand image on other platforms that is not only in touch with what is happening, but is also compatible with Black Lives Matter. Post-removal warnings for Nextdoor come with the message "Be helpful, not harmful," and perhaps that is something the company itself should think about more often.

