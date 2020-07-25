NFL and players union reach agreement on return to game plan

As the players plan to show up for training camp in the coming days, the NFL and the NFL Players Association have finalized their plan for a return to the game.

Under the agreement, this year's salary cap will remain the same, at $ 198.2 million, and potential financial losses due to COVID-19 will extend over a four-year span, according to ESPN.

According to reports, the potential financial impact, likely due to empty stages and related lost sales, will spread with lower salary caps between 2021 and 24. The economy was reportedly one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a agreement.

The limit may not be less than $ 175 million next year, but it can be increased if income is better than expected, according to the report.

Players have the option to unsubscribe from the season, but they have seven days from the time the agreement is officially signed to make their decision.

"The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and comprehensive 2020 season, culminating in the Super Bowl," the league said in a statement.

The owners unanimously approved the proposal, and union team representatives voted to go ahead with the plan, making the deal official.

"Our NFLPA Board of Representatives voted to adopt, by a count of 29-3, the proposed amendments to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement to protect the health, safety, and financial well-being of our players," the union said. it's a statement.

It is unclear which player representatives voted against the proposal.

The NFL will begin training camp on time and as planned. However, as part of the league's slow "acceleration" process, all four preseason games were eliminated.