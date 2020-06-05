



Goodell posted a video on NFL social media on Friday in response to the "Stronger Together" video, which features several of the league's most famous players asking the league to take a firm stance in the wake of George's death. Floyd in Minneapolis.

"We, the National Soccer League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks," said Goodell. "We, the National Soccer League, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully," Goodell said.

Breonna Taylor, Goodell noted that it has been a difficult time for the country, particularly black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd Ahmaud Arbery and "all the families that have suffered police brutality."

"Without black players there would be no National Football League," said Goodell. "And protests across the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of players, coaches, fans, and black staff."

Goodell said he will be reaching out to the players and others who have spoken on these issues to see "how we can improve and move toward a better and more united NFL family." The video of NFL stars were released Thursday and featured the following players: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson , Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young. In the video, the players, speaking in unison, say: "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we would like players to hear us say. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression of black people. We the National Soccer League admit to a mistake in silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We the National Soccer League believe that black lives matter. " Racism has been a persistent problem in the NFL, particularly after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games as the national anthem played to protest police brutality. Neither team has offered Kaepernick a contract since 2017, which many attribute to their protests. Kaepernick accused NFL team owners of colluding to prevent them from signing him. The NFL denied any collusion but in 2019 they reached an agreement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him. Goodell's response comes after nearly a year of association with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. The association established the Accountability Program, an initiative that provides education scholarships to families who have been affected by injustices in the United States. The show has created multiple public service announcements that have been released, one of which featured Meek Mill and Dreamchaers. A spokesperson for the NFL's Inspire Change program told CNN that a Legacy Grant Program was recently launched and that three grants have already been awarded to families of victims of police brutality: Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II and Danroy "DJ" Henry . Goodell's response also comes after Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he "would never agree that no one disrespects the flag." Brees made the comment when asked for his opinion on the kneeling players to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall. Since then he has apologized for his "callous" comments after receiving criticism from his own teammates and other athletes.

