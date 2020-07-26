NFL, coronavirus, and less pressing problems as the league opens

Are you ready for some test swabs?

A quarantine party?

We have physical exams. And light conditioning exercises. And then maybe some football for your noisy friends.

These are not just the worst lyrics of all time imagined for a "Monday Night Football" performance. It is the realities of operating the NFL training camps during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted a general question: Can it be done?

Rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players began briefing the teams last week, but the veterans are expected to arrive on time Tuesday, now that the league and its players' association executive committee have reached an agreement. on new protocols and economy to avoid delaying the start of training. camps

Before last minute benchmarks were set on Friday, some players privately felt "overwhelmed," "confused," and "forced" by the uncertainty in private conversations with The Post. Thinking it was "unrealistic", he went out the window when MLB returned to a travel schedule, avoiding the bubble concept used by the NBA.

It's not exactly "problem solved" – the clauses on how to act if the season is canceled are among the many reported terms of the updated CBA, but it's a starting point.

Players must test negative for COVID-19 twice 72 hours before entering team facilities, and physical exams can be split over several days. An asymptomatic player who tests positive must leave the camp and cannot return for 10 days or until negative twice in a period of five days, while a symptomatic player is prohibited for at least 10 days from the start and 72 hours after. that the symptoms disappear. .

A 20-day acclimatization period of strength training and conditioning and non-contact running leaves no time for many true padding practices. Cue images of old school coaches complaining about the lack of bumps leading to sloppy play.

"The idea that this will go away with a snap of your fingers and you don't have to change, that's not going to fly," said NFLPA President J.C. Tretter, a center for the Browns. “Everything must be renewed and readjusted to adapt to the coronavirus. We cannot reinstall the coronavirus in football. "

The schedule for four preseason games was completely removed. The size of the camp roster should be reduced from 90 to 80 by August 16 in the name of finding space, except if split squad practices are used. Any player can choose not to receive and receive a stipend instead of their entire contract, with additional benefits for those with health risks.

Therefore, some teams may not have maximum strength, just like in other sports. As of last week, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith said that no player had decided not to play.

Fans won't be near the fences at camp, but some teams still expect limited regular-season attendance. The large number of new cases in different states requires a lack of uniformity.

"Everything we're doing is focused on the concept of risk mitigation," said NFL medical director Dr. Allen Sills. "We know that we cannot eliminate the risk. We know that this will be a shared responsibility."

Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, one of 59 players who tested positive Tuesday, according to the union, sent shock waves to his teammates when he revealed that a family member went to lunch with a friend, and a couple days later he, his wife, their four children and his in-laws tested positive. Her father-in-law was hospitalized.

"It doesn't take much," Whitworth said, "and it can spread like wildfire."

That's why some league sources told The Post that the correct path would have been to require hotel stays for the entire team, such as a return to yesteryear when "training camp is essentially quarantine … but instead of a warm bedroom in Podunk trying to figure out how to get air in your room, you're in a luxury hotel. "

Remote camps were banned this year in favor of running the operation outside of the team's headquarters. So, at least it's convenient in case someone has to run through the doors and yell, "Let's cancel everything!"

Here are 10 other NFL stories for boot camp:

QB quandaries

Cam Newton begins, right? Newton was anointed by the public as Tom Brady's replacement as soon as he signed. But the Patriots did not offer an initial guarantee to the former MVP. It's easy to ignore the notion of competing against Jarrett Stidham, but they wouldn't have waited until June to make a move if they weren't on top of the young man.

Other QB competitions

Nick Foles-Mitch Trubisky of the Bears and Derek Carr-Marcus Mariota of the Raiders involve former No. 2 draft picks overall trying to save runs. Foles is trying to show that he can win outside of Philadelphia. Will the Chargers & # 39; Justin Herbert win or the Dolphins & # 39; Tua Tagovailoa works as rookies of challenging veterans?

Tampa tom

Tom Brady learning a new offense for the first time in 20 years is fascinating. An unrecovered Rob Gronkowski returning to the beat is fascinating. What is his name when two future members of the Hall of Fame perform those tasks in the same camp led by the unpredictable Bruce Arians? All eyes on the Buccaneers.

Heavy duty watch

The new collective bargaining agreement is more difficult for holdouts: no more forgiving daily fines of $ 50,000 once a new contract is established. The Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue leads the upset trade seekers. Dalvin Cook of the Vikings wants a new deal. Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Joe Mixon of Bengals might as well.

What's near …

A young Aaron Rodgers did not appreciate the cold shoulder of the great Brett Favre. Now we will see how useful Rodgers, 36, is to successor Jordan Love. Is Love a project or is it more game-ready than some people think? Rodgers wanted the Packers to recruit a game maker. Clumsy!

Brees and peace

Drew Brees did not retire after a third straight playoff loss because he is pursuing immortality, a second Super Bowl with career pass records. But he infuriated his teammates with his "disrespect for the flag" comments in June. He apologized and promised to be an ally in the fight for racial equality, but will there be any division in the locker room?

Kneel down with Kaepernick

Commissioner Roger Goodell endorsed a team that signed Colin Kaepernick. Several coaches say he deserves another chance. So who is going to give it to him? Will he take it? His name will appear with every quarterback injury. Since no preseason game means there is no national anthem or kneeling, how will players get their message across?

Free for everyone

Does anyone want a Pro Bowl caliber pin runner or a cornerback? It is more than strange that Jadeveon Clowney, Everson Griffen and Logan Ryan remain unsigned. Yes, the pandemic made teams reluctant to spend, but good players still get paid. Clowney and Griffen fit in with the Seahawks and Titans. Ryan fits in with the Giants, Jets, Lions and Dolphins.

Rams escape

Todd Gurley's release with a maximum salary hit of $ 20.1 million was impressive, even with the Rams trending down. Gurley led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2017 and rushing touchdowns in 2018, when the Rams went to the Super Bowl. Did the wounds finish him so fast? Or did the Falcons get a free agent robbery?

Officially problems

Fans who say they'll stop taking the joy of games for granted could last a quarter of week 1 before complaining about officiating. No preseason is a loss for rusty teams. Officials generally get extra work at the tourist camps, but there likely won't be a lot 11-to-11 to see until later. How will they be prepared in August?