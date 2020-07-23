NFL: coronavirus skins will be required for fans going to games

NFL umpires will issue a 15-yard penalty for an illegal face mask on the field, but fans in the stands now need to keep a new face mask rule in mind as league officials prepare to start the first season. since the coronavirus outbreak.

"For those of you wondering, yes, it spans the entire league," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted Wednesday. "Fans of NFL games this season will need to wear face covers."

Traditionally in soccer, a face mask has been defined as controlling another player's mask.

"No player should grasp, control, twist, turn, push or pull an opponent's mask in any direction," states the NFL. "If a player takes an opponent's face mask, he must drop it immediately. If he doesn't immediately release it and control his opponent, it's a foul."

Fans will now be required to wear face coats if they attend NFL games in person this season.

GIANT GAMES AND JETS ARE NOT ALLOWED IN GAMES

But the rule may not even matter to fans of some teams, as the New York Jets and Giants jointly announced earlier this week that fans will not be allowed at MetLife Stadium "until further notice."

They made the statement after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy banned outdoor crowds of more than 500 during the coronavirus crisis. MetLife Stadium is in New Jersey, not New York.

And the Atlanta Falcons have announced that they will receive only partial-capacity crowds: 10,000 to 20,000 fans at their 70,000-seat Mercedes-Benz stadium this fall, CBS Sports reported.

As for field use, the NFL unveiled a prototype mask last week that players can put on their helmets. It was designed by Oakley, which already makes the visors that some players use.

But the idea may not be popular with gamers, according to Yahoo! Sports: Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has already said he would stay out of the season if the league ordered to cover his face.

For fans who can make it to the games this season, or anyone who wants to support their team while wearing a mask elsewhere, vendors are already selling team logo face covers.