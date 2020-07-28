NFL now on alert after MLB coronavirus outbreak

The best plans of the mice and the men of Roger Goodell improve.

The Marlins / MLB outbreak / crisis should serve as a clear reminder that:

No bubbles, big problem.

The NBA, WNBA, and NHL have been mostly successful early wrapping their teams in a cocoon.

The only good news from MLB on Monday was that none of the cardboard cutouts tested positive.

The virus unites you on the bus, at the airport, on the plane, at the hotel.

All the social distancing, all the wearing of masks, all the washing of hands, cannot guarantee immunity.

Itinerant parties are bigger in soccer than in baseball.

And then, of course, there is the small matter of 22 players breathing, blocking and tackling at the same time on each play.

Utopia is a vaccine, and now that is a dream.

The next best defense is the guide of medical experts.

The NFL has expressed confidence in its ability to trace contacts.

But guess that? These are all educated guesses. There has never been a virus so contagious, so transmissible.

Perhaps the NFL assumed that our country would have had more control over the virus at this time.

Incorrect. Completely wrong.

"Obviously there is concern," a prominent NFL agent told The Post, "but remember, the NFL plays once a week, and there are a lot of NFL caliber players out there at the moment." So I don't think that's the big concern you can think of. "

In Goodell's Monday letter to NFL fans, he wrote:

"It will take adaptability and flexibility for the foreseeable future. After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges emerge. "

Is it too late to build a bubble? Would there be support for one now? "This Marlins thing came out this morning," said the agent. "I am going to talk to my boys all day."

As training camp approached, NFL players implored the league to strengthen health protocols, demanding daily tests, which will take at least two weeks, perhaps longer if the number of positive tests increases to more. 5 percent:

And luckily, the league agreed to scrap the preseason games.

#We want to play.

Everyone wants them to play, nothing more than the owners of the NFL, some of whom are brain-busting to fill part of their stadiums with real live fans instead of cardboard cutouts.

Another NFL agent told The Post that he did not expect the Marlins outbreak to affect the number of players they have until Saturday to unsubscribe, but that remains to be seen.

"The players have been seriously discussing this with their families for several months," the agent said.

From the beginning, I had my reservations about the reality of playing soccer during a pandemic, especially when there were early and severe warnings about a second wave of infection in the fall.

And then on Monday:

“I am extremely proud of the effort I have personally made to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization, and our community with consideration and decision-making based on current science for the past four months. I am humble to serve in that capacity as it has been one of the most rewarding jobs of my career. But while I'm sitting here in quarantine, it is clear that this virus does not discriminate. "

That was Eric Sugarman, the Vikings' head athletic trainer and vice president of sports medicine and the team's infection control officer, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky tweeted a plan that in hindsight should have been implemented from the start:

"Don't tell me you can't #NFL

Learn and be proactive. Create 10 small bubbles (2 in NE / 2 in SE / 2 in South / 2 in Midwest / 2 in West). Find ways to make that happen. The cost would be less than 15 million per team: your income of $ 250 million can count on it. "

"I think it is difficult from the numbers point of view," an agent said of the concept of an NFL bubble.

Then there was the problem that NFL players did not want to be separated from their families for at least four months.

The Yankees and Phillies game in Philadelphia was called off Monday night because the Marlins (13 players and coaches infected) had played there over the weekend. And, of course, Marlins-Orioles was canceled.

Sobering news for MLB. Sobering NFL news, for NFL players reporting Tuesday on the start of training camp.

We all want this to work. We regret the loss of Opening Day in late March, we celebrate the MLB reboot of July 23. It looks like we will now have NBA basketball and NHL hockey. But baseball and soccer are skating on thin ice.

Your move, NFL.