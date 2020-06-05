NFL players challenge the league in Black Lives Matter video

Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Jamal Adams joined numerous NFL players in a video on social media, asking the league to "listen to its players" and to defend the lives of blacks after the death of George Floyd.

The Giants and Jets stars were joined on Thursday night in the video, which changes from player to player, by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the catcher for the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr., and others in response to Floyd, who was black. being killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

The league released a statement on May 30 and additional posts on social media on the matter on Thursday. The players, who do not mention commissioner Roger Goodell by name, wanted to hear more.

"On behalf of the National Football League, this is what we players would like to hear about your status," say the players in the video. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit poorly by silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that Black Lives Matter is important. "

The video also includes Cardinals D & # 39; stars Andre Hopkins and Patrick Peterson, Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson, Browns catcher Jarvis Landry, Redskins defensive lineman Chase Young, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

It asks the league how many times we have to ask you to "listen to your players." They say they will not be silenced, they affirm their "right to peaceful protest" and that they are Floyd.

"What will it take? For someone of use to be killed by police brutality? say the players. What if I were George Floyd?

The NFL, in addition to its original Goodell statement affirming its commitment to "continue the important work to address these systemic issues alongside our players, clubs and partners," went further on Thursday. In a Twitter post on the league's official account prior to the release of the players' video, the league said, "This is a moment of self-reflection for everyone: the NFL is no exception. We support the black community because Black Lives Matter. "

In the posts that followed, the league stated that it has supported programs to address systemic racism and plans to donate an additional $ 20 million to those causes, but knows that "we can and should do more."

The publication comes after Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has since apologized twice, infuriated his teammates and NFL players by saying that "he would never agree that nobody was missing him. respect for the flag. " While several Brees teammates, including Thomas, said they accepted his Adams not apologizing, he tweeted that the apology was "bulls-t."