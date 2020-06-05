NFL players launch video calls to the league to condemn racism and support black players







Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson joined in the video, released Thursday night, by other soccer stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyrann Mathieu, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley.

In the video, they asked the NFL to issue a statement condemning racism and police brutality after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" Tyrann Mathieu asked.

"What will it take?" DeAndrea Hopkins chimed in.

"For one of us to be killed by police brutality?" Jarvis Landry asked. Vowing not to be silenced, the players listed suggestions on what the NFL can say. "So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we players would like to hear," they said in unison. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systemic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit poorly by silencing our players from protesting peacefully. We, the National Football League , We believe that black lives matter. " The NFL stars have come together primarily to demand justice for Floyd, a 46-year-old black man. who died on May 25 after asking for help as a white police officer knelt on his neck while pinning him to the ground. Racism has been a persistent charge in the NFL, particularly after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling before games as the National Anthem played to protest police brutality. Neither team has offered Kaepernick a contract since 2017, which many attribute to their protests. Kaepernick accused NFL team owners of colluding to prevent them from signing him. The NFL denied any collusion but in 2019 they reached an agreement with Kaepernick and his former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him. Protests against Floyd's murder have continued in every city in the United States, with the participation of many sports stars. Thomas criticized Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week for saying that "he would never agree that anyone disrespected the flag," a reference to the national anthem protest movement started by Kaepernick. Brees later apologized for 'insensitive' comments Authorities arrested Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who held Floyd to the ground by the neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before he died. Prosecutors charged he with murder in the third degree and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree. This week, he was also charged with a second-degree murder charge. Three other former officers who were on the scene are also under arrest and are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

