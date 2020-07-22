NFL Players To Honor Victims Of Racism With Names On Helmet Decals

Each week, teams will have the option to honor a specific name or multiple names, a source told CNN. All 32 NFL teams will have the stickers.

It will be up to players to determine what name or initials will appear on the stickers, the source said.

As social justice unrest has rocked the country in recent months, the league has been making its own efforts to tackle racism, four years after Colin Kaepernick started kneeling on one knee during the pre-national anthem. I play as a protest against systemic racism.

Not to mention Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers player, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that the league should have listened to players' concerns about racism earlier.