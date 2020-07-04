NFL players union votes on recommendation to cancel entire preseason: report

The NFL could be moving to cancel the entire preseason after the players union voted this week to raise the issue, according to reports.

The union's player representative board voted Thursday to ask the NFL to cancel all preseason hours just one day after the league allegedly proposed cutting the schedule from four games to two and delaying the start of the exhibition game to Give teams more time to train, two people who were separated from those discussions told The Associated Press on Friday.

No decision has been made between the league and the players' union, but a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted both sides to reconsider pre-2020 measures.

The pandemic forced teams to run their full off-season programs via video conference. The teams will then meet for the first time when the training camps open on July 28.

It is unclear if the league would consider canceling the preseason. It is unknown if the regular season, which begins Sept. 10 with Houston in Kansas City, will be affected in any way.

Associated Press contributed to this report.