NFL preseason games canceled before 2020 season, commissioner says

The mandate occurs when all aspects of the sports world have been affected by the coronavirus. Earlier this year, the NFL had to practically keep its draft to prevent the virus from spreading. The season will start in September.

"The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," Goodell wrote. "Players and coaches will be screened regularly for the virus, even every day for a while. The preseason games have been canceled."

Goodell wrote that late summer and early fall are "the most optimistic time of year for our fans and for all 32 teams."

"In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope that the energy of this moment will provide much-needed optimism," wrote Goodell.