NFL preseason games canceled before 2020 season, commissioner says

"The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years," Goodell wrote. "Players and coaches will be screened regularly for the virus, even every day for a while. The preseason games have been canceled."
Goodell wrote that late summer and early fall are "the most optimistic time of year for our fans and for all 32 teams."
"In a year that has been extraordinarily difficult for our country and the world, we hope that the energy of this moment will provide much-needed optimism," wrote Goodell.
Along with a canceled preseason, players and team staff will have to follow rigorous health and safety protocols, Goodell said.
"When there is a positive test, strict standards will be applied to isolate and care for that person and to contain the virus before it spreads," Goodell wrote, adding that state and local health guidelines will determine whether fans will attend the games this season.
The WNBA kicked off its season on Saturday at the IMG Academy in Florida, the NBA is slated to restart its season later this week in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, and the NHL plans to restart with double bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton.