NFL Teams All-Time Mount Rushmores: Top 4 Players from Each Franchise

Determining the best NFL players of all time for each team is not an easy task.

Each team has produced countless Pro Bowlers, many All-Pros, and several Hall of Fame members during their time in the league, and reducing teams to their top four is nearly impossible.

But making a decision about the Mount Rushmores teams is supposed to be difficult.

Read below to see which player from each team made Mount Rushmore and click on the links below to read the full rosters for each team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

CARDINALS OF ARIZONA

Larry Fitzgerald is arguably the best player in Cardinals history. The 36-year-old wide receiver was selected at No. 3 overall by the franchise in 2004 and has been a powerhouse in Arizona ever since.

After 11 Pro Bowl appearances and several seasons as the league's leader in receptions and touchdowns, Fitzgerald is still going strong. Fitzgerald still holds the franchise record for receiving yards (16,279), receptions (1,303) and touchdowns (116).

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore of the Cardinals.

***

ATLANTA FALCONS

Matt Ryan, the best quarterback in franchise history, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. In 2016, Ryan was an All-Pro first-team pick and was awarded the MVP of the NFL when he threw for 4,944 yards, an NFL record of 9.3 yards per attempt, 38 touchdowns and seven career interceptions.

Ryan has four Pro Bowls to his credit, and is the Falcons' leader in quarterback wins (109), completions (3,630), passing yards (38,568), touchdowns (244) and passer rating (93.7). In 2020, Ryan will enter his 13th season under the center of the Falcons.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Falcons.

***

THE CROWS OF BALTIMORE

Ray Lewis, who rebuilt an incredible career, was the heart and soul of the Ravens defense for 17 years. Lewis was part of both Ravens Super Bowl titles, and was honored as Super Bowl MVP in 2001.

Lewis, one of the best linebackers in NFL history, is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000 and 2003), and is one of the few players in league history to play in the Pro Bowl. in three different decades.

Lewis, who is in the Ravens' Ring of Honor, was a 13-time professional bowler, seven-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro winner. He was a member of the NFL's 2000s team and the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Ravens.

***

BUFFALO BANKNOTES

Bruce Smith was part of Marv Levy's dream team that saw the Bills reach four Super Bowls. Possibly one of the best defensive ends in NFL history, the Virginia Tech star was selected first in the 1985 draft by the Bills.

In his 15 seasons with the Bills, Smith was 11 times Pro Bowler and had eight All-Pro first-team picks in addition to being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice. To this day, he remains the NFL's all-time sack leader at 200. He became a Hall of Famer in 2009.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Bills.

***

CAROLINA PANTHERS

It's hard to believe that the 2015 NFL MVP, which led his team to the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance after being 15-1 in the regular season, was released just five years later and took a while to find. a new home. Regardless, Cam Newton easily makes the Panthers the top four players of all time.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft by then-owner Jerry Richardson. In his first professional game, Newton wowed after becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw more than 400 yards in one game. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and was selected for the Pro Bowl that same season. The three-time Pro Bowler did several firsts in the NFL before constant injuries led to his eventual departure from the Panthers in 2020.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore Panther.

***

CHICAGO BEARS

Gale Sayers spent seven NFL seasons with the Bears from 1965 to 1971; however, due to injuries, he only played in five seasons, but made the most of it. Sayers was a five-time All-Pro first team, four-time Pro Bowler, NFL Rookie of the Year in 1965, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1969. He suffered a left knee injury in 1970, and dealt with A handful of other injuries. They kept him out of the game for most of his last two league seasons.

Sayers, who led the league in two runs, scored 22 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, which was an NFL record at the time, and he had 2,272 all-purpose yards. In 1968, he suffered a right knee injury and missed five games, but returned the following year and led the league in distress and was named the Returning Player of the Year.

Sayers, who was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1977, is the youngest player to be inducted at 34. He was also a member of the All-Decade team from the 1960s and the 50, 75 and 100 anniversary all-time teams. His 40th jersey is retired by the Bears.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore Bears.

***

CINCINNATI FLAGS

Ken Anderson may have been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the Bengals franchise during its history. Cincinnati selected Anderson in the third round of the 1971 draft. He spent 16 seasons with the Bengals and won an MVP award, an All-Pro selection, and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

Anderson led the league in passing yards twice: in 1974 (2,667 yards) and in 1975 (3,169 yards). He also made the playoffs four times during his career. He led the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI, where they lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the furthest the team would go until the 1988 season.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore of the Bengalis.

***

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Jim Brown is arguably the best player in Browns history and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Syracuse's unanimous All-American was drafted No. 6 overall by the Browns in 1957. In his nine seasons with Cleveland, he ran for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns and still holds the NFL record for average yards per game at 104.3.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and the eight-time All-Pro first team won an NFL championship title with the Browns in 1964 and were elected to the Hall of Fame in 1971.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Browns.

***

DALLAS COWBOYS

Emmitt Smith could be considered the best Cowboys player to star. Smith did not spend his entire career in Dallas, but did the most damage while wearing blue and silver. He won three Super Bowls and was named the All-Pro First Team four times.

Smith led the league in four runs and from 1991 to 2001 he ran for more than 1,000 yards.

He ended his career as the all-time leader in rushing yards with 18,355, breaking Walter Payton's record. Smith was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

Click here to view the rest of the Cowboys' Mount Rushmore.

***

BRONCOS DE DENVER

Simply put, Broncos legend John Elway is the best quarterback in franchise history. Elway, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, was nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and currently holds Broncos franchise records in finishes (4,123), attempts (7,250), passing yards. (51,475), pass touchdowns (300) and career wins (148).

Elway was a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Honor, the 1990s NFL Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Elway was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004, which was his first year of eligibility.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore in the Broncos.

***

DETROIT LIONS

Between 1989 and 1998, Barry Sanders was one of the most electrifying riders on the grid. He abruptly retired at the age of 30, possibly ruining any hope of continued success at the time. Sanders led the league in rushing yards in 1990 (1,304), 1994 (1,883), 1996 (1,553) and 1997 (2,053). He ended his career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns.

He won the NFL MVP award once, won 10 Pro Bowl and six All-Pro first team picks. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year 1989 and Offensive Player of the Year 1994 and 1997. Sanders was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore of the Lions.

***

GREEN BAY PACKAGES

A list of all-time players could simply be made up of Green Bay quarterbacks and Bart Starr would undoubtedly top that list.

Starr was selected at No. 200 overall in 1956 during Green Bay's descent from the Lambeau era. He would become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history under the guidance of Vince Lombardi and was only recently outmatched by Tom Brady and his six rings.

Starr led Green Bay to its first and second (consecutive) Super Bowl titles and helped the Packers win five NFL championships. The four-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Packers.

***

HOUSTON TEXANS

Andre Johnson, the No. 3 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is the best wide receiver to suit the Texans. Now that All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson's franchise records should represent the foreseeable future.

During his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Johnson was seven times Pro Bowler and four times All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receptions twice (2006 and 2008), and also led the league in receiving yards twice (2008 and 2009).

Johnson, the first member of the Texans Ring of Honor, has quite a few franchise records to his credit: most career catches (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and touchdowns (64). He also has the most receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,598) in a single season.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore from Texans.

***

INDIANAPOLIS WEIGHTS

Peyton Manning is not only the best quarterback in Colts history, he could also be said to be one of the five best players in the position in NFL history. Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, was under the center of the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons. He led the franchise to eight AFC South titles, two AFC championships, and one Super Bowl victory.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP, was a 14-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro first team and a three-time All-Pro second team. He led the league in air yards three times and touchdown passes four times, was named the NFL's Returning Player of the Year in 2012 and honored as the NFL's Man of the Year Walter Payton in 2005. He currently holds NFL records for the more passes. touchdowns in a single season (55), the most number of passing yards in a season (5,477), and he's tied for the most touchdowns in a single game (7).

Manning, who has already been inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor, was part of the 2000s NFL All-Decade team and the NFL Centennial All-Time Team. He will undoubtedly become a first-time Hall of Fame member in 2021.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Colts.

***

JAGUARES OF JACKSONVILLE

The Jaguars selected Fred Taylor with the No. 9 pick in the 1998 draft. He spent 11 years in Jacksonville and was among the best running backs in football for quite some time.

In his rookie season, Taylor ran for 1,223 yards on 264 carries. He also scored 14 touchdowns. His dominance would continue throughout his time in Jacksonville. He ran for 11,271 yards with 62 touchdowns in those 11 years. He ran more than 1,000 yards seven times in his career.

Surprisingly, Taylor only made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. That year, he had 1,202 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore de los Jaguares.

***

HEADS OF THE CITY OF KANSAS

Will Shields is known as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Kansas City selected the future Hall of Famer in the third round of the 1993 draft. He would continue to play in every game of his career since he made his debut. He only missed one start in his entire career.

Shields was a Pro Bowl guard 12 times and a two-time All-Pro All-Pro pick. He was named the 2003 Walter Payton Man of the Year and was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore Chiefs.

***

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Ken Stabler is arguably one of the best quarterbacks the Raiders uniform has worn. Drafted in 1968, Stabler became the Raiders' all-time leader for 40 years until Derek Carr broke his record in 2019.

He led the franchise to his first Super Bowl victory in 1976 and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Raiders.

***

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The Chargers retired in the 2001 draft and still managed to get running back LaDanian Tomlinson, altering the franchise, rather than choosing Michael Vick. Tomlinson spent nine seasons with the Chargers and accumulated accolades during that time.

Tomlinson led the league in rushing yards in 2006 (1,815) and 2007 (1,474). He also led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2004 (17), 2006 (28) and 2007 (15). Tomlinson's 28 rushing touchdowns in a single season are the most recorded. He just narrowly beat Shaun Alexander's 27.

He was named the 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year, won an MVP award, was named five times to the Pro Bowl and selected three times to the All-Pro First Team. Tomlinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Click here to see the rest of the Chargers' Mount Rushmore.

***

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Eric Dickerson spent 11 seasons in the NFL, and is recognized as one of the best running backs in league history. Dickerson was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro First Team, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1986, and led the NFL in rushing yards four times (1983, 1984, 1986, and 1988).

Dickerson holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season with 2,105, rushing yards in a rookie season with 1,808, as well as rushing yards in a playoff game with 248. He finished with 13,259 yards. rushing and 96 total touchdowns in his career.

Dickerson, a member of the All-Decade team from the 1980s, was also part of the NFL Centennial All-Time Team. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1999, and his No. 29 jersey is retired by the Rams.

Click here to see the rest of the Rams & # 39; & # 39; Mount Rushmore.

***

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Although he was never able to claim the Lombardi Trophy, Dan Marino is without a doubt the most iconic name in Miami history.

Marino takes the cake when it comes to franchising. He still holds the all-time leader record in complete passes, passing yards and most passing touchdowns. He also currently holds the record for the team with the most wins at 147.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro first team, Marino led the league in aerial yards with 5,084 and 48 touchdown throws in just his second season, leading Miami to its last Super Bowl appearance in 1984.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Dolphins.

***

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Fran Tarkenton is the best quarterback that comes through the Vikings organization. He played 13 seasons with the team in two separate terms. He logged 33,098 passing yards and 239 touchdown passes and is the team's all-time passing leader.

Tarkenton was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1975. In his MVP season, he led the league with 25 touchdown passes and recorded 2,994 passing yards.

Tarkenton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Vikings.

***

PATRIOTS OF NEW ENGLAND

John Hannah, a left guard for the Patriots from 1973-1985, is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. In 1999, Sporting News ranked Hannah the second best offensive lineman of all time behind Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz.

Hannah, the inaugural induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro during his playing career. He was part of the NFL's 70s and 80s teams, as well as the all-time teams of the league's 75th and 100th anniversary.

Inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1991, Hannah has her 73rd jersey retired by the Patriots.

Click here to view the rest of Mount Rushmore from the Patriots.

***

NEW SANTOS ORLEANS

Drew Brees is clearly the best quarterback in Saints history. Their compliments with the team are endless, but let's walk with them anyway.

He is currently the all-time leader in passing yards with 77,416 – 65,068 of which come from his time in the Saints. He's a 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback as a member of the Saints and a unique All-Pro first-team pick. He was the offensive player of the year 2008 and 2011. He has thrown for 5,000 or more passing yards four times and has led the league in pass touchdowns four times.

There is no other Saints quarterback who really comes close statistically to him. He will always be the player who changed the franchise from a laughing group to a dangerous team for years and years.

Click here to see the rest of Mount Rushmore of Saints.

***

New York Giants

To the outside observer, Eli Manning probably never made a difference. But for Giants fans, he was probably the most important player in the organization in the last 10 years or so.

The Giants traded for Manning during the 2004 draft and became the face of the franchise. Manning was the only quarterback in the team's history to win two Super Bowls, beating the Patriots both times in what seemed insurmountable odds.

Although he never led the league in any stat passing category, except for interceptions, Manning threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns. He retired in seventh place on all-time passing yards, better than Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, Steve Young, Jim Kelly, Troy Aikman, and Y.A. Apex. He also ranked seventh in passing touchdowns of all time, higher than each of the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Manning aún no está en el Salón de la Fama. Se retiró después de la temporada 2019. Nunca fue una selección All-Pro, pero fue un jugador de bolos profesional cuatro veces.

Haga clic aquí para ver el resto del Monte Rushmore de los Gigantes.

***

JETS DE NUEVA YORK

Joe Namath es el nombre más icónico en la historia de los Jets y es responsable de una de las mayores sorpresas en el fútbol, ​​llevando a la franquicia a su única victoria en el Super Bowl sobre los favoritos Colts de Baltimore en 1969.

A pesar de un comienzo lento en su temporada de novato, "Broadway Joe" sería un éxito en la AFL y, finalmente, en la NFL, convirtiéndose en el primer mariscal de campo profesional en pasar más de 4,000 yardas en una sola temporada en 1967. Fue nombrado AFL MVP años consecutivos y fue seleccionado para el equipo AFL All-Star cuatro veces.

Después de la fusión en 1970, Namath lideró a la NFL en yardas aéreas y touchdowns y fue nombrado al Pro Bowl en 1972. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 1985.

Haga clic aquí para ver el resto del Monte Rushmore de los Jets.

***

Águilas de Filadelfia

Reggie White no solo fue uno de los mejores extremos defensivos en la historia de la franquicia, sino que puede ser el mejor jugador en el puesto en la historia de la liga. Tomado con la selección general No. 4 en el Draft Suplementario de 1984, White fue dos veces el Jugador Defensivo del Año de la NFL, 13 veces Pro Bowler y 13 veces la selección All-Pro, que incluyó ocho asentimientos del primer equipo.

White, quien lideró la NFL en capturas dos veces, terminó con 198.0 capturas en su carrera, que es el segundo de todos los tiempos detrás de las 200 capturas de Bruce Smith. Durante sus ocho años con los Eagles, White tuvo 124 capturas en 121 juegos. Fue una selección de primer equipo para los equipos All-Decade de los años 80 y 90, así como para los equipos de todos los tiempos del 75 ° y 100 ° aniversario de la NFL.

Tanto los Eagles como los Green Bay Packers retiraron el maillot No. 92 de White. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 2006, su primer año de elegibilidad.

Haga clic aquí para ver el resto del Monte Rushmore de las Águilas.

***

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Jack Lambert was the starting middle linebacker during an 11-year career with the Steelers. Lambert won four Super Bowl titles with the franchise and, according to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, Lambert was "the best linebacker of his time."

Lambert, the 1976 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a Pro Bowler nine times, eight times All-Pro, six of which were first-team honors, and was recognized as the Defensive Rookie of the Year when he entered. the league in 1974.

Lambert, a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1990, was also part of the Steelers 'all-time team, as well as teams from all the 1970s and' 80s, and teams of all time. of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary. He ended his career with 1,479 tackles, 28 interceptions and 23.5 sacks in 146 games played.

Haga clic aquí para ver el resto del Monte Rushmore de los Steelers.

***

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Joe Montana, el mejor mariscal de campo en ponerse el uniforme dorado y rojo de los Niners, encabeza la lista de los cuatro mejores jugadores en la historia de la franquicia. El mariscal de campo del campeonato de Notre Dame fue reclutado en la tercera ronda en 1979 por los 49ers, donde jugaría como respaldo para su novato y la mayor parte de su segunda temporada. Montana was able to bring San Francisco its first Super Bowl victory in its first full season as a starting starter.

Los 49ers ganaron tres anillos más con Montana, quien se convirtió en el primer jugador en ganar tres MVP del Super Bowl. In his 14 seasons in San Francisco, Montana was selected for the Pro Bowl seven times and was named First-team All-Pro three times. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 2000.

Click here for the rest of the 49ers' Mount Rushmore.

***

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Steve Largent, easily one of the best wide receivers in league history, is the undisputed top Seahawks player of all-time. An All-American out of the University of Tulsa, Largent was a late-round draft pick in 1976. He would go on to have a 14-year career with the Seahawks where he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named First-team All-Pro in 1985.

When Largent retired in 1989, he held six all-time NFL receiving records and became the first player to ever catch 100 touchdown passes. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Click here for the rest of the Seahawks' Mount Rushmore.

***

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Warren Sapp was a bit of a puzzle when playing with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected Sapp in the first round of the 1995 draft outside of Miami. He played nine years for the Buccaneers as a defensive tackle before moving to the Oakland Raiders. Grabó 77 capturas y 406 tacleadas durante su tiempo en Tampa.

Sapp had most of his success with Tampa Bay. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro picks. He was named the 1999 Defensive Player of the Year with 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Click here for the rest of the Buccaneers' Mount Rushmore.

***

TENNESSEE TITANS

Earl Campbell was an electrician whose career ended too soon. Campbell played about seven seasons for the Oilers before he was traded to the New Orleans Saints and then abruptly retired.

He led the league in three consecutive seasons: 1978 to 1980. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. He also carried the ball more than 300 times per season. Campbell was five times Pro Bowler and three times First-Team All-Pro. He was the offensive player of the year three times and won the MVP award in 1979, his second season in the league.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Click here for the rest of the Titans' Mount Rushmore.

***

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Darrell Green could be one of the best overall players through the Redskins organization. He played in 295 games for Washington during his 20 seasons in the NFL. In that span, he was a professional bowler seven times and an All-Pro once. He also was on two of the Redskins' Super Bowl teams.

Green finished his career with 54 interceptions, 1,202 combined tackles, and eight total tackles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

Click here for the rest of the Redskins' Mount Rushmore.