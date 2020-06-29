NFL Teams All-Time Mount Rushmores: Top 4 Players from Each Franchise

Determining the best NFL players of all time for each team is not an easy task.

Each team has produced countless Pro Bowlers, many All-Pros, and several Hall of Fame members during their time in the league, and reducing teams to their top four is nearly impossible.

But making a decision about the Mount Rushmores teams is supposed to be difficult.

Read below to see which player from each team made Mount Rushmore and click on the links below to read the full rosters for each team.

CARDINALS OF ARIZONA

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the best Cardinals players of all time. (Photo by Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Larry Fitzgerald is arguably the best player in Cardinals history. The 36-year-old wide receiver was selected at No. 3 overall by the franchise in 2004 and has been a powerhouse in Arizona ever since.

After 11 Pro Bowl appearances and several seasons as the league's leader in receptions and touchdowns, Fitzgerald is still going strong. Fitzgerald still holds the franchise record for receiving yards (16,279), receptions (1,303) and touchdowns (116).

ATLANTA FALCONS

Matt Ryan is among the best for the Falcons. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Matt Ryan, the best quarterback in franchise history, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft. In 2016, Ryan was an All-Pro first-team pick and was awarded the MVP of the NFL when he threw for 4,944 yards, an NFL record of 9.3 yards per attempt, 38 touchdowns and seven career interceptions.

Ryan has four Pro Bowls to his credit, and is the Falcons' leader in quarterback wins (109), completions (3,630), passing yards (38,568), touchdowns (244) and passer rating (93.7). In 2020, Ryan will enter his 13th season under the center of the Falcons.

THE CROWS OF BALTIMORE

Ray Lewis # 52 of the Baltimore Ravens watches during Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rob Tringali / SportsChrome / Getty Images)

Ray Lewis, who rebuilt an incredible career, was the heart and soul of the Ravens defense for 17 years. Lewis was part of both Ravens Super Bowl titles, and was honored as Super Bowl MVP in 2001.

Lewis, one of the best linebackers in NFL history, is a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2000 and 2003), and is one of the few players in league history to play in the Pro Bowl. in three different decades.

Lewis, who is in the Ravens' Ring of Honor, was a 13-time professional bowler, seven-time First-Team All-Pro and three-time second-team All-Pro winner. He was a member of the NFL's 2000s team and the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.

BUFFALO BANKNOTES

Bruce Smith # 78 of the Buffalo Bills plays in a National Football League game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 13, 1992 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by David Madison / Getty Images)

Bruce Smith was part of Marv Levy's dream team that saw the Bills reach four Super Bowls. Possibly one of the best defensive ends in NFL history, the Virginia Tech star was selected first in the 1985 draft by the Bills.

In his 15 seasons with the Bills, Smith was 11 times Pro Bowler and had eight All-Pro first-team picks in addition to being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice. To this day, he remains the NFL's all-time sack leader at 200. He became a Hall of Famer in 2009.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

August 22, 2019: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

It's hard to believe that the 2015 NFL MVP, which led his team to the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance after being 15-1 in the regular season, was released just five years later and took a while to find. a new home. Regardless, Cam Newton easily makes the Panthers the top four players of all time.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 1 overall in the 2011 draft by then-owner Jerry Richardson. In his first professional game, Newton wowed after becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw more than 400 yards in one game. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and was selected for the Pro Bowl that same season. The three-time Pro Bowler did several firsts in the NFL before constant injuries led to his eventual departure from the Panthers in 2020.

CHICAGO BEARS

Gale Sayers was one of the best to play for the Bears. (AP)

Gale Sayers spent seven NFL seasons with the Bears from 1965 to 1971; however, due to injuries, he only played in five seasons, but made the most of it. Sayers was a five-time All-Pro first team, four-time Pro Bowler, NFL Rookie of the Year in 1965, and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1969. He suffered a left knee injury in 1970, and dealt with A handful of other injuries. They kept him out of the game for most of his last two league seasons.

Sayers, who led the league in two runs, scored 22 touchdowns during his rookie campaign, which was an NFL record at the time, and he had 2,272 all-purpose yards. In 1968, he suffered a right knee injury and missed five games, but returned the following year and led the league in distress and was named the Returning Player of the Year.

Sayers, who was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1977, is the youngest player to be inducted at 34. He was also a member of the All-Decade team from the 1960s and the 50, 75 and 100 anniversary all-time teams. His 40th jersey is retired by the Bears.

CINCINNATI FLAGS

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is shown kneeling on an empty field in his uniform. (False images)

Ken Anderson may have been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the Bengals franchise during its history. Cincinnati selected Anderson in the third round of the 1971 draft. He spent 16 seasons with the Bengals and won an MVP award, an All-Pro selection, and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

Anderson led the league in passing yards twice: in 1974 (2,667 yards) and in 1975 (3,169 yards). He also made the playoffs four times during his career. He led the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI, where they lost 26-21 to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the furthest the team would go until the 1988 season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown # 32 runs with the ball during a game in the 1960s at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, Ohio. (Photo by: Tony Tomsic / Getty Images)

Jim Brown is arguably the best player in Browns history and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Syracuse's unanimous All-American was drafted No. 6 overall by the Browns in 1957. In his nine seasons with Cleveland, he ran for 12,312 yards and 106 touchdowns and still holds the NFL record for average yards per game at 104.3.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and the eight-time All-Pro first team won an NFL championship title with the Browns in 1964 and were elected to the Hall of Fame in 1971.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (L) breaks an inning by Buffalo Bills linebacker Shane Conlan (R) on January 31, 1993 during fourth-quarter action at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, CA. Smith ran for 108 yards on 22 carries. The Cowboys won the game 52-17. (Photo credit should read TIM CLARY / AFP / Getty Images)

Emmitt Smith could be considered the best Cowboys player to star. Smith did not spend his entire career in Dallas, but did the most damage while wearing blue and silver. He won three Super Bowls and was named the All-Pro First Team four times.

Smith led the league in four runs and from 1991 to 2001 he ran for more than 1,000 yards.

He ended his career as the all-time leader in rushing yards with 18,355, breaking Walter Payton's record. Smith was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

BRONCOS DE DENVER

Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway celebrates a touchdown by teammate Terrell Davis.

Simply put, Broncos legend John Elway is the best quarterback in franchise history. Elway, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, was nine-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and currently holds Broncos franchise records in finishes (4,123), attempts (7,250), passing yards. (51,475), pass touchdowns (300) and career wins (148).

Elway was a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Honor, the 1990s NFL Team, and the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Elway was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004, which was his first year of eligibility.

DETROIT LIONS

Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders (20) carries the ball during a 24-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on October 6, 1991, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Betsy Peabody Rowe / Getty Images)

Between 1989 and 1998, Barry Sanders was one of the most electrifying riders on the grid. He abruptly retired at the age of 30, possibly ruining any hope of continued success at the time. Sanders led the league in rushing yards in 1990 (1,304), 1994 (1,883), 1996 (1,553) and 1997 (2,053). He ended his career with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns.

He won the NFL MVP award once, won 10 Pro Bowl and six All-Pro first team picks. He was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year 1989 and Offensive Player of the Year 1994 and 1997. Sanders was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2004.

GREEN BAY PACKAGES

Bart Starr won the first two Super Bowls for the Packers. (False images)

A list of all-time players could simply be made up of Green Bay quarterbacks and Bart Starr would undoubtedly top that list.

Starr was selected at No. 200 overall in 1956 during Green Bay's descent from the Lambeau era. He would become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history under the guidance of Vince Lombardi and was only recently outmatched by Tom Brady and his six rings.

Starr led Green Bay to its first and second (consecutive) Super Bowl titles and helped the Packers win five NFL championships. The four-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas on November 21, 2004. The Packers defeated the Texans 16-13. (Photo by Jim Redman / Icon SMI / Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Andre Johnson, the No. 3 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, is the best wide receiver to suit the Texans. Now that All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Johnson's franchise records should represent the foreseeable future.

During his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Johnson was seven times Pro Bowler and four times All-Pro selection. He led the NFL in receptions twice (2006 and 2008), and also led the league in receiving yards twice (2008 and 2009).

Johnson, the first member of the Texans Ring of Honor, has quite a few franchise records to his credit: most career catches (1,012), receiving yards (13,597) and touchdowns (64). He also has the most receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,598) in a single season.

INDIANAPOLIS WEIGHTS

Peyton Manning is not only the best quarterback in Colts history, he could also be said to be one of the five best players in the position in NFL history. Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, was under the center of the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons. He led the franchise to eight AFC South titles, two AFC championships, and one Super Bowl victory.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP, was a 14-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro first team and a three-time All-Pro second team. He led the league in air yards three times and touchdown passes four times, was named the NFL's Returning Player of the Year in 2012 and honored as the NFL's Man of the Year Walter Payton in 2005. He currently holds NFL records for the more passes. touchdowns in a single season (55), the most number of passing yards in a season (5,477), and he's tied for the most touchdowns in a single game (7).

Manning, who has already been inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor, was part of the 2000s NFL All-Decade team and the NFL Centennial All-Time Team. He will undoubtedly become a first-time Hall of Fame member in 2021.

JAGUARES OF JACKSONVILLE

Jacksonville Jaguars running Fred Taylor during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 29, 2006. The Jaguars won 13-6. (Photo by Brian Killian / NFLPhotoLibrary)

The Jaguars selected Fred Taylor with the No. 9 pick in the 1998 draft. He spent 11 years in Jacksonville and was among the best running backs in football for quite some time.

In his rookie season, Taylor ran for 1,223 yards on 264 carries. He also scored 14 touchdowns. His dominance would continue throughout his time in Jacksonville. He ran for 11,271 yards with 62 touchdowns in those 11 years. He ran more than 1,000 yards seven times in his career.

Surprisingly, Taylor only made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. That year, he had 1,202 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

HEADS OF THE CITY OF KANSAS

Kansas City Chiefs guard Will Shields # 68 prepares to block in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Umphrey / Getty Images)

Will Shields is known as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. Kansas City selected the future Hall of Famer in the third round of the 1993 draft. He would continue to play in every game of his career since he made his debut. He only missed one start in his entire career.

Shields was a Pro Bowl guard 12 times and a two-time All-Pro All-Pro pick. He was named the 2003 Walter Payton Man of the Year and was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders Ken Stabler # 12 watches during a game around 1970 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Riger / Getty Images)

Ken Stabler is arguably one of the best quarterbacks the Raiders uniform has worn. Drafted in 1968, Stabler became the Raiders' all-time leader for 40 years until Derek Carr broke his record in 2019.

He led the franchise to his first Super Bowl victory in 1976 and was named four times to the Pro Bowl.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson (21) and wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) celebrate Jackson's first-quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs, 37-7, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, October 25, 2009. (Photo by John Sleezer / Kansas City Star / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Chargers retired in the 2001 draft and still managed to get running back LaDanian Tomlinson, altering the franchise, rather than choosing Michael Vick. Tomlinson spent nine seasons with the Chargers and accumulated accolades during that time.

Tomlinson led the league in rushing yards in 2006 (1,815) and 2007 (1,474). He also led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2004 (17), 2006 (28) and 2007 (15). Tomlinson's 28 rushing touchdowns in a single season are the most recorded. He just narrowly beat Shaun Alexander's 27.

He was named the 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year, won an MVP award, was named five times to the Pro Bowl and selected three times to the All-Pro First Team. Tomlinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Los Angeles Rams' Eric Dickerson # 29 waits on the sidelines for a National Football League game against the Houston Oilers played on December 17, 1984 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. Dickerson set a new career record in the NFL's only season during the game. (Photo by David Madison / Getty Images)

Eric Dickerson spent 11 seasons in the NFL, and is recognized as one of the best running backs in league history. Dickerson was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro First Team, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1986, and led the NFL in rushing yards four times (1983, 1984, 1986, and 1988).

Dickerson holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season with 2,105, rushing yards in a rookie season with 1,808, as well as rushing yards in a playoff game with 248. He finished with 13,259 yards. rushing and 96 total touchdowns in his career.

Dickerson, a member of the All-Decade team from the 1980s, was also part of the NFL Centennial All-Time Team. He was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1999, and his No. 29 jersey is retired by the Rams.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Dan Marino, Don Shula, New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins game. (Photo from Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Although he was never able to claim the Lombardi Trophy, Dan Marino is without a doubt the most iconic name in Miami history.

Marino takes the cake when it comes to franchising. He still holds the all-time leader record in complete passes, passing yards and most passing touchdowns. He also currently holds the record for the team with the most wins at 147.

A nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro first team, Marino led the league in aerial yards with 5,084 and 48 touchdown throws in just his second season, leading Miami to its last Super Bowl appearance in 1984.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Fran Tarkenton # 10 of the Minnesota Vikings returns to pass under pressure by Otis Sistrunk # 60 of the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32-14. (Focus on Sport photo / Getty Images)

Fran Tarkenton is the best quarterback that comes through the Vikings organization. He played 13 seasons with the team in two separate terms. He logged 33,098 passing yards and 239 touchdown passes and is the team's all-time passing leader.

Tarkenton was a five-time Pro Bowler and was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 1975. In his MVP season, he led the league with 25 touchdown passes and recorded 2,994 passing yards.

Tarkenton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

PATRIOTS OF NEW ENGLAND

The New England Patriots, making their first choice in the opening round, took John Hannah, the Alabama All-America offensive tackle. (AP)

John Hannah, a left guard for the Patriots from 1973-1985, is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. In 1999, Sporting News ranked Hannah the second best offensive lineman of all time behind Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz.

Hannah, the inaugural induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro during his playing career. He was part of the NFL's 70s and 80s teams, as well as the all-time teams of the league's 75th and 100th anniversary.

Inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1991, Hannah has her 73rd jersey retired by the Patriots.

NEW SANTOS ORLEANS

In this Dec. 22, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee (AP Photo / Mark Zaleski, File)

Drew Brees is clearly the best quarterback in Saints history. Their compliments with the team are endless, but let's walk with them anyway.

He is currently the all-time leader in passing yards with 77,416 – 65,068 of which come from his time in the Saints. He's a 12-time Pro Bowl quarterback as a member of the Saints and a unique All-Pro first-team pick. He was the offensive player of the year 2008 and 2011. He has thrown for 5,000 or more passing yards four times and has led the league in pass touchdowns four times.

There is no other Saints quarterback who really comes close statistically to him. He will always be the player who changed the franchise from a laughing group to a dangerous team for years and years.

New York Giants

December 22, 2019: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning works out before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Maryland, Manning, who led the Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him almost on set with every record-breaking team, has retired. The Giants said Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

To the outside observer, Eli Manning probably never made a difference. But for Giants fans, he was probably the most important player in the organization in the last 10 years or so.

The Giants traded for Manning during the 2004 draft and became the face of the franchise. Manning was the only quarterback in the team's history to win two Super Bowls, beating the Patriots both times in what seemed insurmountable odds.

Although he never led the league in any stat passing category, except for interceptions, Manning threw for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns. He retired in seventh place on all-time passing yards, better than Fran Tarkenton, John Elway, Joe Montana, Johnny Unitas, Steve Young, Jim Kelly, Troy Aikman, and Y.A. Apex. He also ranked seventh in passing touchdowns of all time, higher than each of the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Manning aún no está en el Salón de la Fama. Se retiró después de la temporada 2019. Nunca fue una selección All-Pro, pero fue un jugador de bolos profesional cuatro veces.

JETS DE NUEVA YORK

Joe Namath, nuevo mariscal de campo novato de los New York Jets, muestra su estilo de pase que hizo que los Jets estuvieran ansiosos por ficharlo después de graduarse de la Universidad de Alabama. (False images)

Joe Namath es el nombre más icónico en la historia de los Jets y es responsable de una de las mayores sorpresas en el fútbol, ​​llevando a la franquicia a su única victoria en el Super Bowl sobre los favoritos Colts de Baltimore en 1969.

A pesar de un comienzo lento en su temporada de novato, "Broadway Joe" sería un éxito en la AFL y, finalmente, en la NFL, convirtiéndose en el primer mariscal de campo profesional en pasar más de 4,000 yardas en una sola temporada en 1967. Fue nombrado AFL MVP años consecutivos y fue seleccionado para el equipo AFL All-Star cuatro veces.

Después de la fusión en 1970, Namath lideró a la NFL en yardas aéreas y touchdowns y fue nombrado al Pro Bowl en 1972. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 1985.

Águilas de Filadelfia

El liniero defensivo Reggie White # 92 de los Philadelphia Eagles observa desde la banca durante un partido contra los Cleveland Browns en el Cleveland Municipal Stadium el 16 de octubre de 1988 en Cleveland, Ohio. Los Browns derrotaron a las Eagles 19-3. (Foto de George Gojkovich / Getty Images)

Reggie White no solo fue uno de los mejores extremos defensivos en la historia de la franquicia, sino que puede ser el mejor jugador en el puesto en la historia de la liga. Tomado con la selección general No. 4 en el Draft Suplementario de 1984, White fue dos veces el Jugador Defensivo del Año de la NFL, 13 veces Pro Bowler y 13 veces la selección All-Pro, que incluyó ocho asentimientos del primer equipo.

White, quien lideró la NFL en capturas dos veces, terminó con 198.0 capturas en su carrera, que es el segundo de todos los tiempos detrás de las 200 capturas de Bruce Smith. Durante sus ocho años con los Eagles, White tuvo 124 capturas en 121 juegos. Fue una selección de primer equipo para los equipos All-Decade de los años 80 y 90, así como para los equipos de todos los tiempos del 75 ° y 100 ° aniversario de la NFL.

Tanto los Eagles como los Green Bay Packers retiraron el maillot No. 92 de White. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 2006, su primer año de elegibilidad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Jack Lambert # 58 de los Pittsburgh Steelers mira a los Cincinnati Bengals durante un partido de fútbol de la NFL el 4 de diciembre de 1983 en el estadio Three Rivers en Pittsburgh, Pensilvania. Lambert jugó para los Steelers de 1974 a 1984. (Foto de Focus on Sport / Getty Images)

Jack Lambert was the starting middle linebacker during an 11-year career with the Steelers. Lambert won four Super Bowl titles with the franchise and, according to the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, Lambert was "the best linebacker of his time."

Lambert, the 1976 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was a Pro Bowler nine times, eight times All-Pro, six of which were first-team honors, and was recognized as the Defensive Rookie of the Year when he entered. the league in 1974.

Lambert, a member of the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1990, was also part of the Steelers 'all-time team, as well as teams from all the 1970s and' 80s, and teams of all time. of the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary. He ended his career with 1,479 tackles, 28 interceptions and 23.5 sacks in 146 games played.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Joe Montana # 16, Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers prepares to throw a pass during the Eastern Football National Conference game against the New York Giants on September 11, 1988 at the Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. Los 49ers ganaron el juego 20-17. (Allsport photo / Getty Images)

Joe Montana, el mejor mariscal de campo en ponerse el uniforme dorado y rojo de los Niners, encabeza la lista de los cuatro mejores jugadores en la historia de la franquicia. El mariscal de campo del campeonato de Notre Dame fue reclutado en la tercera ronda en 1979 por los 49ers, donde jugaría como respaldo para su novato y la mayor parte de su segunda temporada. Montana was able to bring San Francisco its first Super Bowl victory in its first full season as a starting starter.

Los 49ers ganaron tres anillos más con Montana, quien se convirtió en el primer jugador en ganar tres MVP del Super Bowl. In his 14 seasons in San Francisco, Montana was selected for the Pro Bowl seven times and was named First-team All-Pro three times. Fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Profesional en 2000.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Steve Largent was a top receiver in the NFL for several years.

(2010 Getty Images)

Steve Largent, easily one of the best wide receivers in league history, is the undisputed top Seahawks player of all-time. An All-American out of the University of Tulsa, Largent was a late-round draft pick in 1976. He would go on to have a 14-year career with the Seahawks where he was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named First-team All-Pro in 1985.

When Largent retired in 1989, he held six all-time NFL receiving records and became the first player to ever catch 100 touchdown passes. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

NFL former player Warren Sapp reacts on stage before a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Warren Sapp was a bit of a puzzle when playing with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected Sapp in the first round of the 1995 draft outside of Miami. He played nine years for the Buccaneers as a defensive tackle before moving to the Oakland Raiders. Grabó 77 capturas y 406 tacleadas durante su tiempo en Tampa.

Sapp had most of his success with Tampa Bay. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro picks. He was named the 1999 Defensive Player of the Year with 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Sapp was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Earl Campbell #34 of the Houston Oilers looks on during an NFL Football game circa 1978. Campbell played for the Oilers from 1978-84. (Focus on Sport photo / Getty Images)

Earl Campbell was an electrician whose career ended too soon. Campbell played about seven seasons for the Oilers before he was traded to the New Orleans Saints and then abruptly retired.

He led the league in three consecutive seasons: 1978 to 1980. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in five of his first six seasons. He also carried the ball more than 300 times per season. Campbell was five times Pro Bowler and three times First-Team All-Pro. He was the offensive player of the year three times and won the MVP award in 1979, his second season in the league.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

S Darrell Green #28 of the Washington Redskins smile for the camera during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers November 21, 1988 at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Green played for the Redskins from 1983-2002. (Focus on Sport photo / Getty Images)

Darrell Green could be one of the best overall players through the Redskins organization. He played in 295 games for Washington during his 20 seasons in the NFL. In that span, he was a professional bowler seven times and an All-Pro once. He also was on two of the Redskins' Super Bowl teams.

Green finished his career with 54 interceptions, 1,202 combined tackles, and eight total tackles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

